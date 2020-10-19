Breaking News
Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Five (5) Additional Patent Applications

Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the addition of another five (5) patent applications to its patent portfolio, thereby shoring up its position as the leading agnostic healthcare platform for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and safety in the home.

The following is a summary of the latest applications filed:

AUDIT TRAIL AND AUTO REIMBURSEMENT tracks the tasks performed by a medical practitioner, assigns a CPT code and submits for reimbursement.

SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR TRACKING A USER’S HEALTH STATUS focuses on preventive medicine by identifying health issues before symptoms become readily identifiable.

CARE PATHWAY AND PHYSICIAN VISIT PATHWAY MANAGEMENT provides for reduction in readmissions by ensuring patient compliance with a health plan.

METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR PATHOGEN DETECTION AND REMEDIATION provides an in-home solution for pathogen detection, remediation and identifying infectious disease “hot-spots.”

FALL DETECTOR SYSTEM AND METHOD adds to HITC’s existing portfolio of fall detectors by improving on current solutions in the market.

As stated in previous releases, HITC realizes the power of IP and the importance of a centralized and proactive management of all IP activities including, portfolio administration, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and monetization.

“IP is an important source of value creation for HITC as we continue developing our products and executing our business plan. This five (5) additional filings brings our total applications to fifteen (15) for the current quarter”, said Scott M. Boruff, CEO.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

HITC is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. HITC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “continue,” “strategy,” “position,” “opportunity,” statements regarding the “flexibility” of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO
(865) 237-4448

