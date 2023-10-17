Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (HiTC), proudly announces the approval for a $336,000 grant from the state of Tennessee. The grant is targeted at bolstering infection control practices for 24 senior living facilities, encompassing a mix of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and Assisted Living Facilities (ALFs).

Leveraging its position in AI-powered health solutions for senior living, HiTC will employ this grant to further its mission in ensuring safer and more efficient living environments using their proprietary AI technology. This development builds on HiTC’s recent strategic alliance with Signature Healthcare, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to innovative healthcare solutions for senior residents. The grant involves 21 Signature Healthcare facilities and two partnering companies.

Scott Boruff, CEO of HiTC, commented, “We are thrilled to receive this substantial grant, which will enable us to further our mission of making facilities safer for patients and healthcare workers through the application of innovative AI solutions. We are poised to deliver transformative outcomes across these Tennessee facilities and drive meaningful, impactful change in the ALF/SNF spaces, including those operated by our valued partner, Signature Healthcare.”

The installation of HiTC’s AI-based track and trace systems will significantly enhance the quality of care provided in these healthcare facilities. Signature Healthcare, a technology-forward company, has expressed its enthusiasm for this collaboration. Darian Goodman, Senior Vice President of Operations at Signature Healthcare stated, “We are pleased to partner with HiTC in this endeavor to raise the bar in tracking and tracing in infection control. This initiative aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care to our patients and residents.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. We specialize in the development of software using AI and IoT to enable healthcare technologies, including our SafeFace™, SafeGuard™ and SafeSpace™ technology platforms, for senior living facilities. HiTC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HiTC can be found at www.getHITC.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “continue,” “strategy,” “position,” “opportunity,” statements regarding the “flexibility” of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

