Healthcare IT Market to surpass USD 870 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Healthcare IT industry is anticipated to register 14% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The healthcare IT market value is poised to reach USD 870 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Prevalent adoption of electronic health records in developed countries will drive the industry trends. Superior advantages offered by electronic health records (EHR) as compared to conventional systems and paper-based methods of storing data are expected to boost its uptake in the coming years. Thus, widespread integration of EHR in healthcare & medical institutions for managing patient information is foreseen to be lucrative for the market expansion.

Digitalization in healthcare sector to push the demand for computerized physician order entry

Computerized physician order entry (CPOE) enables healthcare practitioners to replace the traditional method of paper-based record maintenance. The prominent increase in penetration of digitization in the healthcare sector largely promotes the deployment of CPOE and similar solutions to enhance the overall workflow. Driven by these factors, the segment is estimated to exhibit at 14.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

Healthcare IT Market Analysis By Solution (Radiology Information Systems, Electronic Health Record, Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, Computerized Physician Order Entry, Vendor Neutral Archives, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics, Telehealth, Supply Chain Management, Customer Relationship Management, Fraud Management, Revenue Cycle Management), End-Use (Healthcare Providers {Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Clinical Units}, Healthcare Payer {Private, Public}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-it-market

Healthcare provider segment to depict appreciable growth

Healthcare IT market share from the healthcare providers end-use segment will gain positive traction over the assessment period. Large-scale healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, ambulatory clinical units, and diagnostic laboratories, are noted to showcase higher uptake of novel technologies. Optimal operations, multifunctionality, and cost efficacy are some factors that are predominantly encouraging healthcare providers to adopt healthcare IT solutions for day-to-day operations.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a prominent regional ground

Asia Pacific healthcare IT market is set to register a significant CAGR through 2030. Rising prevalence of diseases is a major factor pushing healthcare practitioners to enhance the quality of medical care, which is benefitting the regional business. In addition, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the strong presence of key competitors, and supportive initiatives for enhancing the telecommunications infrastructure are also likely to foster the APAC industry outlook.

Partnerships to remain a key strategy for market players

The competitive scenario of the healthcare IT market includes Athenahealth, Agfa Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., Cerner Corporation, eMDs, Inc., Epic System Corporation, Carestream Health, Experian Information Solution, Inc., GE Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Oracle Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAP, and Siemens Healthineers.

