Healthcare Providers Improve Revenue Cycle, Clinical and Operational Performance With MedeAnalytics

Wise Health System, Ardent Health Services and Oregon Health and Science University to present their results using MedeAnalytics at HIMSS

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MedeAnalytics, a healthcare analytics software-as-a-service (Saas) leader enabling financial, clinical and operational analytics for healthcare providers and payers, today announced that several leading healthcare organizations have adopted its self-service analytics solutions to improve revenue cycle, clinical and operational performance with measurable value. Leading healthcare organizations including Wise Health System, Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), and Ardent Health System continue to adopt MedeAnalytics as their platform and solutions of choice to help them improve revenue realization by enabling actionable insights into their revenue cycle operations, enhancing employee productivity, and improving quality and outcomes.

At the 2022 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, MedeAnalytics will be showcasing its end-to-end revenue cycle management analytics capabilities, which have delivered measurable value to industry leaders in healthcare. In addition to stopping by the MedeAnalytics booth, attendees can attend three lightning sessions delivered by MedeAnalytics clients in the Value of Healthcare Pavilion theater, including:

Wise Health System – Tuesday, March 15 at 11:45 a.m.

Wise Health System, a network of hospitals and clinics based in Decatur, Texas, enabled a holistic approach to revenue cycle management (RCM) and bridged both clinical and financial processes and outcomes with MedeAnalytics. With the MedeAnalytics portfolio of RCM and value based performance management (VBPM) solutions, Wise Health System saw unspecified code usage drop by 19%, improved their appeal success rates by 36.6%, their Case Mix Index (CMI) by 34.7%, and their CC/MCC capture rates by 129.2%.

They also bridged their financial and clinical processes to improve their congestive heart failure and diabetes-related admissions. They saw an 83.3% reduction in readmission rates for congestive heart failures and a decrease of 24.2% in average A1C for pre-diabetic and diabetic patients on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, with an 11% improvement in patient satisfaction.

Ardent Health Services – Wednesday, March 16 at 11:15 a.m.

Ardent Health Services headquartered in Nashville, TN, deployed the Revenue Integrity solutions from MedeAnalytics to improve their CMI and CC/MCC rates by facility and service line and also improve their response times for external audits. Ardent Health not only reduced report turn around times by 95% but also improved their CMI (2018-21) by 13%, their CC/MCC capture rates (2018-21) by 12%, while also experiencing a reduction in their length-of-stay (LOS) aligned with their organizational goals.

“MedeAnalytics has been a true partner for us,” said Trevor Snow, Vice President of HIM at Ardent Health Services. “They have taken the time to understand our specific needs and deploy analytics solutions that have delivered measurable value to the organization which have positively impacted our CMI, CC/MCC rates and our ALOS.”

Oregon Health and Science University – Thursday, March 17 at 10:15 a.m.

Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), the only academic medical center in Oregon, deployed MedeAnalytics to address their low CMI and CC/MCC capture rates plus low physician engagement. Employing MedeAnalytics’ Revenue Integrity (RI) solution with CDI, OHSU increased Case Mix Index (CMI) by 21% (2016-20), improved CC/MCC capture rates by over 5%, and increased average rate of return (ARR) per CDI specialist per month by 159%.

“With some of our other analytics services, we get data that might be a quarter old before we can access it. But we get weekly uploads from MedeAnalytics, so the data is current,” said Jennifer Grubb, Assistant Director of the Clinical Documentation team, Inpatient Coding team at OHSU. “Not only does it improve our turnaround times, but it’s better than asking your physicians – ‘Hey, can I talk to you about this case that you had over Christmas?'” she added.

“MedeAnalytics is committed to delivering measurable value to its industry leading customers across Healthcare Providers and Payers and help them improve performance and outcomes in the post-pandemic ‘new normal’,” said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. “The innovative capabilities we will be showcasing at the HIMSS22 Conference will deliver a holistic view for healthcare providers into patient care and their revenue cycles over multiple years. This will empower finance leaders to measurably improve their revenue cycle performance and clinicians to deliver the right care at the right time, enabling superior patient outcomes.”

MedeAnalytics will be showcasing its self-service analytics platform and solutions at the upcoming 2022 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can visit MedeAnalytics at Booth #5680 or online at https://medeanalytics.com/landing/himss22.

