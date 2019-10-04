Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Death of Chairman Emeritus David R. Emery

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that David Emery, Chairman Emeritus and Director, died on September 30 at the age of 75.

Mr. Emery led the team that founded Healthcare Realty in 1992 and oversaw its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 1993, raising $117 million to fund an initial portfolio of 21 properties. As Chairman and CEO for 25 years, Mr. Emery guided the Company’s steady growth from a net leased portfolio to a well-differentiated, fully-integrated operating company with 282 employees that acquires, develops, owns and operates premium medical office buildings. The Company now owns 200 properties valued at over $5.7 billion.

Todd Meredith, President and CEO, expressed, “On behalf of all my colleagues at Healthcare Realty, we extend our deepest sympathies to David’s family. We are saddened by the loss of a dear friend, mentor, and extraordinary human being.” Knox Singleton, Chairman, added, “We have lost David far too soon, but are comforted that his legacy of leadership will be felt and seen for years to come. We will move forward on the strength of the foundation he built so well.”

