Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This dividend, in the amount of $0.30 per share, is payable on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 26 states totaling 15.3 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.1 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

