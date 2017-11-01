Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter. Normalized FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $45.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.

Salient quarterly highlights include:

For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017, same store revenue grew 2.8%, operating expenses increased 0.9%, and same store NOI grew 3.9%:

° Same store revenue per average occupied square foot increased 2.0%.

° Average same store occupancy increased to 89.6% from 88.9%.

° Same store revenue per average occupied square foot increased 2.0%. ° Average same store occupancy increased to 89.6% from 88.9%. Four predictive growth measures in the same store multi-tenant portfolio:

° In-place contractual rent increases averaged 2.8%, up from 2.7% a year ago.

° Cash leasing spreads were 4.6% on 385,000 square feet renewed:

• 1% ( • 11% (0-3%)

• 52% (3-4%)

• 36% (>4%)

° Tenant retention was 80.5%.

° The average yield on renewed leases increased 60 basis points.

Leasing activity in the third quarter totaled 558,000 square feet related to 147 leases:

° 421,000 square feet of renewals

° 137,000 square feet of new and expansion leases

° 421,000 square feet of renewals ° 137,000 square feet of new and expansion leases Acquisitions totaled $141.1 million since the end of the second quarter:

° In July 2017, the Company purchased a medical office building on HCA’s West Hills Hospital and Medical Center campus in Los Angeles for $16.3 million. The building is 43,000 square feet, 93% leased, and immediately adjacent to the West Hills Medical Center MOB that Healthcare Realty acquired in May 2016.

° In November 2017, the Company closed on four of the eight medical office buildings from the previously announced Atlanta portfolio transaction for an aggregate purchase price of $112.1 million. The four properties are 96% leased and include two buildings totaling 151,000 square feet on the WellStar Paulding Hospital campus, one building totaling 118,000 square feet on the WellStar Kennestone Hospital campus, and one off-campus building totaling 20,000 square feet that is 100% leased to Piedmont Healthcare. The four remaining properties are expected to close in mid-December 2017, subject to timing of loan assumptions.

° In November 2017, the Company purchased a medical office building adjacent to the Overlake Hospital Medical Center campus in Seattle for $12.7 million. The building is 26,000 square feet, 96% leased, and is adjacent to the Overlake Medical Pavilion which Healthcare Realty developed in October 2011.

° In July 2017, the Company purchased a medical office building on HCA’s West Hills Hospital and Medical Center campus in Los Angeles for $16.3 million. The building is 43,000 square feet, 93% leased, and immediately adjacent to the West Hills Medical Center MOB that Healthcare Realty acquired in May 2016. ° In November 2017, the Company closed on four of the eight medical office buildings from the previously announced Atlanta portfolio transaction for an aggregate purchase price of $112.1 million. The four properties are 96% leased and include two buildings totaling 151,000 square feet on the WellStar Paulding Hospital campus, one building totaling 118,000 square feet on the WellStar Kennestone Hospital campus, and one off-campus building totaling 20,000 square feet that is 100% leased to Piedmont Healthcare. The four remaining properties are expected to close in mid-December 2017, subject to timing of loan assumptions. ° In November 2017, the Company purchased a medical office building adjacent to the Overlake Hospital Medical Center campus in Seattle for $12.7 million. The building is 26,000 square feet, 96% leased, and is adjacent to the Overlake Medical Pavilion which Healthcare Realty developed in October 2011. On August 14, 2017, the Company completed the sale of 8.3 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $247.1 million to fund investment activity and repay debt obligations.

On November 1, 2017, the Company redeemed $100.0 million of its $400.0 million outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021.

A dividend of $0.30 per common share was declared, which is equal to 78.9% of normalized FFO per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 197 real estate properties in 26 states totaling 14.4 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.2 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter’s operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. Please contact the Company at 615.269.8175 to request a printed copy of this information.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures in this release appears beginning on page 5.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

ASSETS 9/30/2017 12/31/2016 Real estate properties: Land $ 196,217 $ 199,672 Buildings, improvements and lease intangibles 3,400,224 3,386,480 Personal property 10,300 10,291 Construction in progress 1,138 11,655 Land held for development 20,123 20,123 Total real estate properties 3,628,002 3,628,221 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (888,875 ) (840,839 ) Total real estate properties, net 2,739,127 2,787,382 Cash and cash equivalents 196,981 5,409 Restricted cash — 49,098 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net 8,772 3,092 Other assets, net 200,824 195,666 Total assets $ 3,145,704 $ 3,040,647 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Notes and bonds payable $ 1,166,060 $ 1,264,370 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 69,918 78,266 Liabilities of properties held for sale and discontinued operations 59 614 Other liabilities 45,405 43,983 Total liabilities 1,281,442 1,387,233 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 300,000 and 150,000 shares authorized; 124,890 and 116,417 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 1,249 1,164 Additional paid-in capital 3,173,167 2,917,914 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,274 ) (1,401 ) Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 1,055,499 995,256 Cumulative dividends (2,364,379 ) (2,259,519 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,864,262 1,653,414 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,145,704 $ 3,040,647

(1) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues Rental income $ 106,561 $ 102,534 $ 315,519 $ 302,746 Other operating 392 1,125 1,249 3,576 106,953 103,659 316,768 306,322 Expenses Property operating 40,626 37,504 116,644 109,173 General and administrative 8,021 7,859 24,720 23,687 Acquisition and pursuit costs 507 865 1,878 3,411 Depreciation and amortization 35,873 31,985 105,148 93,668 Bad debts, net of recoveries 14 (47 ) 185 (8 ) 85,041 78,166 248,575 229,931 Other income (expense) Gain on sales of real estate assets (7 ) — 39,519 1 Interest expense (14,107 ) (13,759 ) (42,694 ) (43,512 ) Pension termination — — — (4 ) Impairment of real estate assets (5,059 ) — (5,387 ) — Interest and other income, net 426 123 616 301 (18,747 ) (13,636 ) (7,946 ) (43,214 ) Income from continuing operations 3,165 11,857 60,247 33,177 Discontinued operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations 8 (23 ) (9 ) (50 ) Gain on sales of real estate properties — — 5 7 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 8 (23 ) (4 ) (43 ) Net income $ 3,173 $ 11,834 $ 60,243 $ 33,134 Basic earnings per common share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.31 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net income $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.31 Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Net income $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.50 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 119,098 114,152 116,181 106,552 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 119,181 115,052 116,277 107,366

(1) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,173 $ 11,834 Gain on sales of real estate properties 7 — Impairments of real estate assets 5,059 — Real estate depreciation and amortization 36,478 32,557 Total adjustments 41,544 32,557 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 44,717 $ 44,391 Acquisition and pursuit costs (1) 507 649 Write-off of deferred financing costs upon amendment of line of credit facility — 81 Normalized funds from operations $ 45,224 $ 45,121 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 1,388 1,386 Provision for bad debt, net 4 (47 ) Straight-line rent receivable, net (1,156 ) (1,684 ) Stock-based compensation 2,429 1,851 Non-cash items 2,665 1,506 2nd generation TI (4,481 ) (6,013 ) Leasing commissions paid (1,826 ) (1,514 ) Capital additions (4,203 ) (5,088 ) Funds available for distribution $ 37,379 $ 34,012 Funds from operations per common share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.39 Normalized funds from operations per common share – diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.39 Funds available for distribution per common share – diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.30 FFO weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (2) 120,081 115,052

(1) Acquisition and pursuit costs include third party and travel costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions and developments. Beginning in 2017, FFO and FAD are normalized for all acquisition and pursuit costs. Prior to 2017, FFO and FAD were normalized for acquisition and pursuit costs associated with only those acquisitions that closed in the period. These changes were prompted by the Company’s adoption of ASU 2017-01 which was effective January 1, 2017.

(2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2017 includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 899,733 shares.

Management considers funds from operations (“FFO”), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, funds available for distribution (“FAD”) and FAD per share to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company’s operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company’s business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company’s financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company’s liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT’s operating performance equal to “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, plus depreciation and amortization (including amortization of leasing commissions), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and provision for bad debts, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company’s definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Carla Baca

Director of Corporate Communications

P: 615.269.8175