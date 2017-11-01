Breaking News
Home / Top News / Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter

Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.  The Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.02 per diluted common share for the quarter.  Normalized FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2017 totaled $45.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share.

Salient quarterly highlights include:

  • For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017, same store revenue grew 2.8%, operating expenses increased 0.9%, and same store NOI grew 3.9%:
      ° Same store revenue per average occupied square foot increased 2.0%.
      ° Average same store occupancy increased to 89.6% from 88.9%.
  • Four predictive growth measures in the same store multi-tenant portfolio:
      ° In-place contractual rent increases averaged 2.8%, up from 2.7% a year ago.
      ° Cash leasing spreads were 4.6% on 385,000 square feet renewed:
          •  1% (      •  11% (0-3%)
          •  52% (3-4%)
          •  36% (>4%)
      ° Tenant retention was 80.5%.
      ° The average yield on renewed leases increased 60 basis points.
  • Leasing activity in the third quarter totaled 558,000 square feet related to 147 leases:
      ° 421,000 square feet of renewals
      ° 137,000 square feet of new and expansion leases
  • Acquisitions totaled $141.1 million since the end of the second quarter:
      ° In July 2017, the Company purchased a medical office building on HCA’s West Hills Hospital and Medical Center campus in Los Angeles for $16.3 million.  The building is 43,000 square feet, 93% leased, and immediately adjacent to the West Hills Medical Center MOB that Healthcare Realty acquired in May 2016.
      ° In November 2017, the Company closed on four of the eight medical office buildings from the previously announced Atlanta portfolio transaction for an aggregate purchase price of $112.1 million.  The four properties are 96% leased and include two buildings totaling 151,000 square feet on the WellStar Paulding Hospital campus, one building totaling 118,000 square feet on the WellStar Kennestone Hospital campus, and one off-campus building totaling 20,000 square feet that is 100% leased to Piedmont Healthcare.  The four remaining properties are expected to close in mid-December 2017, subject to timing of loan assumptions.
      ° In November 2017, the Company purchased a medical office building adjacent to the Overlake Hospital Medical Center campus in Seattle for $12.7 million.  The building is 26,000 square feet, 96% leased, and is adjacent to the Overlake Medical Pavilion which Healthcare Realty developed in October 2011.
  • On August 14, 2017, the Company completed the sale of 8.3 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $247.1 million to fund investment activity and repay debt obligations.
  • On November 1, 2017, the Company redeemed $100.0 million of its $400.0 million outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021.
  • A dividend of $0.30 per common share was declared, which is equal to 78.9% of normalized FFO per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.  As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 197 real estate properties in 26 states totaling 14.4 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.2 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter’s operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.  Please contact the Company at 615.269.8175 to request a printed copy of this information.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 under the heading “Risk  Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures in this release appears beginning on page 5.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

ASSETS    
  9/30/2017 12/31/2016
Real estate properties:    
Land $ 196,217   $ 199,672  
Buildings, improvements and lease intangibles   3,400,224     3,386,480  
Personal property   10,300     10,291  
Construction in progress   1,138     11,655  
Land held for development   20,123     20,123  
Total real estate properties   3,628,002     3,628,221  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   (888,875 )   (840,839 )
Total real estate properties, net   2,739,127     2,787,382  
Cash and cash equivalents   196,981     5,409  
Restricted cash       49,098  
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net   8,772     3,092  
Other assets, net   200,824     195,666  
Total assets $ 3,145,704   $ 3,040,647  
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Notes and bonds payable $ 1,166,060   $ 1,264,370  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   69,918     78,266  
Liabilities of properties held for sale and discontinued operations   59     614  
Other liabilities   45,405     43,983  
Total liabilities   1,281,442     1,387,233  
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding        
Common stock, $.01 par value; 300,000 and 150,000 shares authorized; 124,890 and 116,417 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively   1,249     1,164  
Additional paid-in capital   3,173,167     2,917,914  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,274 )   (1,401 )
Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders   1,055,499     995,256  
Cumulative dividends   (2,364,379 )   (2,259,519 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,864,262     1,653,414  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,145,704   $ 3,040,647  

(1) The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (1)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

         
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2017     2016     2017     2016  
Revenues        
Rental income $ 106,561   $ 102,534   $ 315,519   $ 302,746  
Other operating   392     1,125     1,249     3,576  
    106,953     103,659     316,768     306,322  
Expenses        
Property operating   40,626     37,504     116,644     109,173  
General and administrative   8,021     7,859     24,720     23,687  
Acquisition and pursuit costs   507     865     1,878     3,411  
Depreciation and amortization   35,873     31,985     105,148     93,668  
Bad debts, net of recoveries   14     (47 )   185     (8 )
    85,041     78,166     248,575     229,931  
Other income (expense)        
Gain on sales of real estate assets   (7 )       39,519     1  
Interest expense   (14,107 )   (13,759 )   (42,694 )   (43,512 )
Pension termination               (4 )
Impairment of real estate assets   (5,059 )       (5,387 )    
Interest and other income, net   426     123     616     301  
    (18,747 )   (13,636 )   (7,946 )   (43,214 )
         
Income from continuing operations   3,165     11,857     60,247     33,177  
         
Discontinued operations        
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   8     (23 )   (9 )   (50 )
Gain on sales of real estate properties           5     7  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   8     (23 )   (4 )   (43 )
Net income $ 3,173   $ 11,834   $ 60,243   $ 33,134  
Basic earnings per common share:        
Income from continuing operations $ 0.02   $ 0.10   $ 0.50   $ 0.31  
Discontinued operations   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00  
Net income $ 0.02   $ 0.10   $ 0.50   $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per common share:        
Income from continuing operations $ 0.02   $ 0.10   $ 0.50   $ 0.31  
Discontinued operations   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00  
Net income $ 0.02   $ 0.10   $ 0.50   $ 0.31  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic   119,098     114,152     116,181     106,552  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted   119,181     115,052     116,277     107,366  

(1) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

     
  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2017   2016
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,173   $ 11,834  
Gain on sales of real estate properties   7      
Impairments of real estate assets   5,059      
Real estate depreciation and amortization   36,478     32,557  
Total adjustments   41,544     32,557  
Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 44,717   $ 44,391  
Acquisition and pursuit costs (1)   507     649  
Write-off of deferred financing costs upon amendment of line of credit facility       81  
Normalized funds from operations $ 45,224   $ 45,121  
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization   1,388     1,386  
Provision for bad debt, net   4     (47 )
Straight-line rent receivable, net   (1,156 )   (1,684 )
Stock-based compensation   2,429     1,851  
Non-cash items   2,665     1,506  
2nd generation TI   (4,481 )   (6,013 )
Leasing commissions paid   (1,826 )   (1,514 )
Capital additions   (4,203 )   (5,088 )
Funds available for distribution $ 37,379   $ 34,012  
Funds from operations per common share – diluted $ 0.37   $ 0.39  
Normalized funds from operations per common share – diluted $ 0.38   $ 0.39  
Funds available for distribution per common share –  diluted $ 0.31   $ 0.30  
FFO weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (2)   120,081     115,052  

(1) Acquisition and pursuit costs include third party and travel costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions and developments.  Beginning in 2017, FFO and FAD are normalized for all acquisition and pursuit costs.  Prior to 2017, FFO and FAD were normalized for acquisition and pursuit costs associated with only those acquisitions that closed in the period.  These changes were prompted by the Company’s adoption of ASU 2017-01 which was effective January 1, 2017. 
(2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2017 includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 899,733 shares.

Management considers funds from operations (“FFO”), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, funds available for distribution (“FAD”) and FAD per share to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company’s operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company’s business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company’s financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company’s liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT’s operating performance equal to “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, plus depreciation and amortization (including amortization of leasing commissions), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.”  The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature.  FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and provision for bad debts, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense.  The Company’s definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts.  FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity.  FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Carla Baca
Director of Corporate Communications
P: 615.269.8175

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.