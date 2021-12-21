Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. Appoints Dr. Enrique Saguil to Head Advance Care Medical Comprehensive Urgent Care Centers in Illinois

Advance Care Medical Naperville, IL Advance Care Medical Naperville, IL

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC: HSMD), under its operating company Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Advance Care Medical Holdings, Inc, has hired Dr. Enrique G. Saguil MD, a licensed General Practitioner for Pennsylvania, Florida, and Illinois, with more than 30 years of experience. The Company will tap his expertise to head the Advance Care Medical Comprehensive Urgent Care Centers opening in Illinois.

Dr. Enrique Saguil has been a General Practice doctor in Libertyville, Illinois, where he has been affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital. Dr. Saguil received his MD from the University of the East College of Medicine. In addition to General Family Practice and Sports Medicine, Dr. Saguil supports Holistic Medicine and Integrative Medicine therapies like Acupuncture, Chiropractic, Meditation, Yoga, and Nutrition to enhance the health of patients.

“It’s exciting to join the visionary Advance Care Medical team committed to innovating the optimal patient experience by partnering and supporting dedicated doctors, providing state-of-the-art therapeutic technology to enhance the patient experience,” Dr. Saguil said.

Executive Chairman for Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc., Justin Smith said of the appointment, “Dr. Saguil is a seasoned leader who possesses an energy and variety of family practice skills which fit perfectly into our goal to offer a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic services at our Advance Care Medical Comprehensive Urgent Care Centers in Illinois.”

Dr. Enrique Saguil has already begun seeing patients and overseeing clinicians at our Advance Care Medical Comprehensive Urgent Care Center at 2975 Showplace Drive in Naperville, IL.

About HSH Medical

Healthcare Solutions Management Group Inc. (HSMD) is an integrated healthcare company committed to empowering physicians and clinicians with efficient state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, providing all patients access to advanced, affordable, comprehensive care. The Company operates through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries: Advance Care Medical Holdings, Inc. (ACM), HSH Surgical, Inc. (HSHS), and HSH Medical Services, Inc. (HSHMS). ACM offers walk-in urgent care services combined with traditional family practices. HSH Surgical is a physician-partnered development and management company of multi-specialty Surgical Ambulatory Regional Centers (SARC). SARC by HSH Surgical include ASCs with operating rooms complete with state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs to treat both heart and vascular diseases. HSH Medical Services (HSHMS) is the service division working with medical device distributors, laboratory, and pharmacy services for our growing centers. By creating a “one stop shop” to streamline processes for providers, clinicians will have more time to focus on patient care. The Company’s vision is to facilitate a patient-centric, physician-driven company equipped to provide the best quality of healthcare in the 21st century.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “propose,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this press release about an action, event, or development, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which may be beyond control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, factors that cannot be predicted with certainty, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statement except as required in accordance with applicable laws

Contact: IR @HSH medical.com, or call: 866-668-2188 or visit our website at www.HSHmedical.com

Related Files

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 3.28.30 PM.png

Related Images

Image 1: Advance Care Medical Naperville, IL

Comprehensive Urgent Care Center

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment