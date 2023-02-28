OMAHA, NEB., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triage, an award-winning healthcare staffing agency that focuses on both allied and nurse travelers, was recently named to the Inc. 5000: Midwest list of the fastest growing companies in the Midwest.

The Midwest region includes Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Triage ranked at #32, its best-ever ranking on the Midwest list.

This past year has been a pivotal one for Triage. Earlier this month, CEO John Maaske was named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ Staffing 100, a list of the top 100 industry influencers. In November, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kris Knudsen was named to SIA’s Global Power 150 list of the top 150 women in staffing.

“Awards and recognitions are great, but I’m most proud that our team adheres to our mission of building trust and getting after it. We are driven to do our best and never lose sight that our integrity with those we serve means something. We value long-term partnerships and still work with our very first traveler after 17 years together,” said John Maaske, Triage founder and CEO (https://triagestaff.com).

Longevity and loyalty are only one part of what sets Triage apart from other agencies. Founded in 2006 with a focus on radiology, Triage soon added travel nurse jobs, as well as laboratory, cardiopulmonary and rehab therapy professionals. The company has grown consistently since its founding, but the most significant growth has taken place in the last few years mainly due to a strategic plan that was designed to help Triage thrive.

This growth has extended to hiring, both in the Omaha and Cincinnati areas. Triage has outgrown its Omaha office and is set to move into a new HQ in the spring of 2023. In Cincinnati, Triage is expanding its office to accommodate for growing its local workforce. This expansion will be completed in stages and finished by spring of 2024.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine seven times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

