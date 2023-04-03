Healthcare staffing industry is anticipated to observe 8.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to persistent shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals and significant increase in the geriatric population.

Healthcare staffing market value is estimated to reach USD 131.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing adoption of outsourcing when it comes to healthcare staff is a key driver behind market growth. More and more healthcare facilities are turning towards outsourcing their staff as it lowers patient costs, helps ensure compliance, maximizes revenue, boosts physician satisfaction, and improves service quality. It also provides greater access to specialists while minimizing critical mistakes.

Moreover, growing shortage of skilled workforce in many developing nations has forced more healthcare units to outsource talent.

Lack of primary care physicians to bolster locum tenens type segment gains

Healthcare staffing market from the locum tenens staffing segment is anticipated to record a valuation of over USD 32.5 billion by 2032. Acute shortage of specialists, primary care physicians, and general practitioners is compelling more healthcare units to hire locum tenens. Many healthcare facilities hire them during peak seasons to cut down on expenses. Hiring locum tenens serves to be feasible for hospitals that need temporary coverage.

As per Staff Care, it is projected that more than 40,000 practitioners serve the position of locum tenens every year in the U.S. alone.

Rising tie-ups to outline biopharmaceutical companies end-use segment expansion

Healthcare staffing industry from biopharmaceutical companies segment held a valuation of more than USD 11.5 billion in 2022, defined by the growing instances of partnerships and collaborations between biopharmaceutical firms and medical staffing agencies for the purpose of outsourcing healthcare staff.

Healthcare Staffing Market Size By Type (Travel Nurse Staffing, Per Diem Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing), By End-use (Healthcare Facilities, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government Clients), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Surging occurrence of cardiovascular ailments to strengthen Europe healthcare staffing market

Europe healthcare staffing industry is slated to record a revenue rate of more than 9% over 2023 and 2032. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders has increased the disease burden on the region’s healthcare sector, creating a strong demand for healthcare staffing. As per the European Society of Cardiology, cardiovascular diseases lead to more than 3.9 million deaths in Europe every year.

Mergers and acquisitions to outline competitive scenario

The list of major healthcare staffing market players includes names such as Maxim Healthcare Group, Aya Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., and Aurus Medical Group (C&A Industries), among others.

