Healthcare, Technology Marketing Leader Sarah Polk is the Latest Fractional CMO at Chief Outsiders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marketing executive Sarah Polk has led businesses through difficult transitions, and into new frontiers of growth and ROI. Today, Polk has joined Chief Outsiders – one of America’s top collectives of fractional executives – where she now is accepting assignments to help transform mid-market businesses which comprise the base of the “Executives-as-a-Service” firm.

With deep senior level management and marketing expertise, Polk is indispensable when it comes to operationalizing a CEO’s vision for growth. She partners with leadership teams to drive sales by recognizing market opportunities, prioritizing initiatives and implementing tactics that maximize ROI and shareholder value.

As an example, in her most recent role as SVP, Marketing and Sales at Sommetrics, Inc., Polk led an initiative to slash costs by 26 percent – cutting back on a reliance on outside vendors and building inside capabilities. In an earlier turn at Market Intelligence, Polk fostered a process which ultimately increased sales by an average of 216 percent year-over-year during a five-year period. Polk delivered similar results as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Inline Distributing Company; as VP, Marketing, Medical for Immersion Corporation; and as VP, Marketing and Business Development at Clarian Health Partners.

“With an ability to inspire and lead cross-functional global teams, Sarah builds productive, long-lasting business relationships,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders West team. “She’s a true problem-solver who knows how to prioritize initiatives and ignite explosive growth.”

Polk earned her B.S. in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with more than 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,000 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

