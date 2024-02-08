Digital transformation leader advances AI technology and healthcare security

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“Healthcare Triangle,” “HCTI” or the “Company”), a leader in transforming healthcare through technology, proudly announces the integration of the AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRiSM) framework into its operations. This strategic move aims to enhance trust, minimize risk, and strengthen security within the healthcare landscape. Simultaneously, Healthcare Triangle unveiled improved AI offerings integrated into its CloudEz and DataEz platforms, establishing DataEz as the foundation for an advanced AI journey.

In response to the evolving digital healthcare systems and the imperative to safeguard Electronic Health Records (EHR) and patient data, Healthcare Triangle has chosen to embed the AI TRiSM framework into its CloudEz and DataEz platforms. This advanced framework provides a comprehensive approach to managing trust, risk, and security, fortifying the protection of sensitive patient data, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI).

With the integration of the AI TRiSM framework, hospitals can experience heightened security and trust in their digital health records. This advanced solution ensures a robust approach to risk management, fortifying sensitive patient data and fostering a secure and dependable healthcare environment.

DataEz: The Foundation for AI Journey

With the integration of the AI TRiSM framework, Healthcare Triangle solidifies DataEz as the foundation for its AI journey. DataEz serves as a robust platform for preparing and optimizing data for AI applications, ensuring seamless integration with advanced AI capabilities.

In addition, the Company has also made enhancements to its AI capabilities within CloudEz and DataEz platforms, offering cutting-edge AI data processing services. These AI offerings are designed to empower healthcare organizations with advanced data analytics, automation, and machine learning capabilities, ensuring efficient and secure processing of healthcare data.

Strengthened Certification and Greater Trust in Healthcare Technology

By incorporating the AI TRiSM framework into its cloud foundation and data analytics platforms, Healthcare Triangle has significantly strengthened its existing HITRUST Risk-based certification. This move not only bolsters the security of digital health records but also strengthens the dependability of healthcare operations, thereby fostering greater trust in digital healthcare technology.

Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at Healthcare Triangle stated, “The 2023 HIPAA Journal report mentions a significant increase in healthcare data breaches, with over 540 organizations affected and 112 million individuals impacted. By adopting the AI TriSM framework and introducing enhanced AI offerings into our CloudEz and DataEz platforms, we are showcasing our commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and technologically advanced healthcare services. This combined approach ensures a safer, more efficient, and innovative environment for our partners and customers, setting a new benchmark for trust, risk management, and AI-driven healthcare solutions. We are confident that this significant step will help us continue to lead the way in healthcare innovation.”

Healthcare Triangle’s adoption of the AI TRiSM framework and expanded AI offerings is anticipated to have a profound impact on the healthcare sector, providing organizations with a holistic approach to security, risk management, and advanced AI capabilities.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEzTM , DataEzTM and Readabl.AI HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, identity management, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. www.healthcaretriangle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

