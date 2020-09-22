Healthcare Valuation Expert Todd Mello Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in its healthcare valuation capabilities with the appointment of Todd Mello as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Valuation Services group within the firm’s Health Solutions practice.

Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Mr. Mello brings 30 years of valuation and transactions experience, 10 of which were spent in the managed care, physician practice management and investment banking fields.

“Valuation is a complex process that requires a skillful blend of analysis, industry experience and well-founded judgment,” said Tim Renjilian, a Senior Managing Director in the Health Solutions practice at FTI Consulting. “Our Valuation Services team has assisted some of the largest healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies across the U.S. The current environment is driving even more business combinations and innovative collaborations in the industry, and Todd will enhance our ability to help clients manage the related risks and opportunities. It is my pleasure to welcome him to the team.”

Mr. Mello has conducted appraisals of business enterprises, particularly ambulatory surgery centers and physician practices, and has extensive experience determining fair market value (“FMV”) and commercial reasonableness of clinical and administrative compensation arrangements, management and professional services agreements, and a host of other agreements and transactions. He has also served as an investment banker and held transactional roles, assisting practice management companies in identifying and acquiring select practices.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Mello co-founded a national boutique healthcare valuation firm, which he managed through its first 17 years of growth. During this period, he led the firm’s business valuation practice, served as an expert witness and managed FMV opinions on thousands of compensation arrangements. He also served as a partner and board member.

“My approach to valuation includes developing sound, defensible opinions, while structuring arrangements that are in accordance with clients’ operational and strategic objectives,” Mr. Mello said. “I am excited to join FTI Consulting’s Health Solutions team and leverage this approach to assist clients with their unique valuation needs.”

