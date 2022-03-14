HealthEC to be Recognized as the Top Population Health Management Vendor at KLAS Awards Ceremony at HIMSS Global Conference

HealthEC will be awarded industry top honors for their population health platform at one of the world’s most attended HIT conferences

EDISON, N.J., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthEC®, LLC, will be awarded the Best in KLAS Software and Services Report™ vendor for Population Health Management (PHM) services at Monday night’s KLAS Awards Ceremony at the HIMSS® Global Health Conference in Orlando, Florida. HealthEC received top grades across all six customer excellence pillars.

HealthEC President and CEO, Arthur Kapoor, will receive the award, along with other HealthEC executives, partners and special guests. “Within HealthEC, we measure how well we are doing by the feedback we receive from our KLAS quarterly reports. We listen, we learn, and we strive to deliver what our customers need and expect,” said Arthur Kapoor. “We view our customers as partners and are humbled that they have selected us as Best in KLAS for Population Health Management. We will continue to endeavor to enhance our population health solution and provide the highest levels of service possible. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the entire HealthEC team.”

HealthEC customers depend on the PHM platform and its ability to aggregate complex data and provide in-depth analysis and reporting. Customers can engage with HealthEC subject matter experts to strategize and plan for success under value-based and risk-based contracts with Medicare, Medicaid, employers, and other payers in the private, public, and commercial sectors. With cornerstone productions like 3D Analytics™, CareConnect™, and Universal Data Warehouse the HealthEC® Population Health Platform provides a comprehensive view of data that allows healthcare organizations to make informed decisions that help improve patient care and reduce unnecessary cost.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, the 2022 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at HealthEC.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

