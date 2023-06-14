DRAPER, Utah, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA”) custodian, announced today that James M. Lucania has been announced as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with his term to begin following the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal second quarter in September, succeeding Tyson Murdock, who will remain our CFO until then to assist with a smooth and orderly transition.

Mr. Lucania brings a wealth of experience and financial expertise with substantial fintech experience building systems to help American families save of for what matters most. Most recently, Mr. Lucania served on the leadership team of Ascensus Holdings, as Chief Financial Officer since 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Lucania was at CheckPoint Systems, ultimately serving as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lucania also served in various positions at Miller Buckfire & Co. and Levine Leichtman Capital Partners. Mr. Lucania holds a B.S. in economics and a B.A. in music from the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

“We welcome Jim and believe his depth of experience and financial acumen will be a strong addition to Team Purple,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “We are grateful for Tyson’s contribution to HealthEquity’s evolution over the past five years and appreciate his continue support in facilitating a seamless transition.”

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

