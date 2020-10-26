HealthEquity named 2020 ADP Marketplace Top Closer, Platinum Partner

Breaking News
DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthEquity, a leading administrator of health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, is proud to announce two honors from technology platform ADP Marketplace this month. HealthEquity was selected as the 2020 ADP Marketplace Top Closer, for results from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, and was also named an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner.

The Top Closer award was presented to HealthEquity in recognition of its collaboration with sales, marketing, business development and relationship management to develop an integrated, easy-to-use solution for ADP® clients. HealthEquity identified opportunities to maximize mutual client satisfaction, and, ultimately, earned its status as the ADP Marketplace partner with the best lead conversion rate, including both sales and free trial conversions.

“HealthEquity put a lot of work in over the years to understand the ADP sales process—always talking with leaders to have a better understanding of how their solution can be positioned to help close more business,” said Craig Cohen, DVP and general manager, ADP Marketplace. “This diligence has resulted in more qualified closed/won leads in the past year from organizations that understand their product and are ready to buy.”

HealthEquity was also named an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner, a status given to just 20 percent of the platform’s partners.

The HealthEquity solution on ADP Marketplace helps ADP clients to integrate data, simplify benefits solutions and deliver a cohesive experience to help employees connect health and wealth.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer directed benefits for nearly 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process. Learn more on ADP Marketplace.

