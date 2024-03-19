Highlights of the fiscal year include:

Revenue of $999.6 million, an increase of 16% compared to $861.7 million in FY23.

Net income of $55.7 million, compared to net loss of $26.1 million in FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $195.5 million, compared to $114.5 million in FY23.

Net income per diluted share of $0.64, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.31 in FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.25, compared to $1.36 in FY23.

Adjusted EBITDA of $369.2 million, an increase of 36% compared to $272.3 million in FY23.

8.7 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to FY23.

Total HSA Assets of $25.2 billion, an increase of 14% compared to FY23.

15.7 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 5% compared to FY23.

The Company agreed to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio.

Highlights of the fourth quarter include:

Revenue of $262.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to $233.8 million in Q4 FY23.

Net income of $26.4 million, compared to net loss of $0.2 million in Q4 FY23, with non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, compared to $31.3 million in Q4 FY23.

Net income per diluted share of $0.30, compared to net loss per diluted share of less than one cent in Q4 FY23, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.63, compared to $0.37 in Q4 FY23.

Adjusted EBITDA of $98.8 million, an increase of 34% compared to $73.6 million in Q4 FY23.

DRAPER, Utah, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest health savings account (“HSA”) custodian, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

“We delivered fiscal 2024 with a record of nearly $1 billion in revenue as well as over 500 bps expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “Building on these results, we believe we are well-positioned to continue our growth in fiscal 2025 as our technology investments enable us to continue taking market share, with an initial outlook for increases of approximately 15% in revenue and 20% in Adjusted EBITDA.”

Fiscal year financial results

Revenue for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 was $999.6 million, an increase of 16% compared to $861.7 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. Revenue this year included: service revenue of $455.7 million, custodial revenue of $386.6 million, and interchange revenue of $157.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $55.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $195.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $26.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $114.5 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $369.2 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, an increase of 36% compared to $272.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 37% of revenue, compared to 32% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

As of January 31, 2024, HealthEquity had $404.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and $875.0 million of outstanding debt, net of issuance costs. This compares to $254.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $925.3 million of outstanding debt as of January 31, 2023.

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation. The reclassifications relate primarily to recordkeeping and advisory fees associated with HSA investments of $25.6 million, $21.8 million, and $16.7 million for the fiscal years ended January 31, 2024, 2023, and 2022, respectively, which were reclassified from custodial revenue to service revenue to better align our financial statement presentation with the underlying drivers of our revenue streams. The Company also reclassified certain immaterial personnel-related costs from custodial costs to service costs or general and administrative costs. The reclassifications had no impact on our total revenue, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), cash flows, or stockholders’ equity.

Fourth quarter financial results

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024 was $262.4 million, an increase of 12% compared to $233.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $118.6 million, custodial revenue of $105.4 million, and interchange revenue of $38.4 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $26.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024. The Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, or less than one cent per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $31.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $98.8 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024, an increase of 34% compared to $73.6 million for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 38% of revenue, compared to 31% for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of January 31, 2024 were approximately 8.7 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 610,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 13% year over year. Total Accounts as of January 31, 2024 were 15.7 million, including 7.0 million other consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”).

Total HSA Assets as of January 31, 2024 were $25.2 billion, an increase of 14% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $15.0 billion of HSA cash and $10.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of January 31, 2024.

BenefitWallet HSA portfolio acquisition

On September 18, 2023, we signed an agreement to acquire the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio from Conduent Business Services, LLC, which portfolio consists of approximately $2.8 billion of HSA Assets held in approximately 665,000 customer accounts, in exchange for a purchase price of approximately $425 million and reimbursement of up to $20 million of Conduent’s transfer-related expenses. The acquisition is expected to close in multiple tranches during the first half of fiscal 2025, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. On March 7, 2024, the first of the three HSA Asset transfers occurred, with approximately 266,000 HSAs and $1.1 billion of HSA Assets transferring to HealthEquity’s custody. In connection with this transfer, HealthEquity paid the applicable purchase price of $163.9 million using cash on hand.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenues of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $73 and $88 million, resulting in net income of $0.83 to $0.99 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $247 million and $262 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.79 to $2.96 (based on an estimated 89 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $438 million to $458 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

our acquisition of the BenefitWallet HSA portfolio may not be fully consummated, and if fully consummated, we may not realize the expected benefits;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,979 $ 254,266 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,947 and $4,989 as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 104,893 96,835 Other current assets 48,564 31,792 Total current assets 557,436 382,893 Property and equipment, net 6,013 12,862 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,380 56,461 Intangible assets, net 835,948 936,359 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 67,868 52,180 Total assets $ 3,163,790 $ 3,088,900 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,041 $ 13,899 Accrued compensation 49,608 45,835 Accrued liabilities 46,038 43,668 Current portion of long-term debt — 17,500 Operating lease liabilities 9,404 10,159 Total current liabilities 117,091 131,061 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 874,972 907,838 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 48,766 58,988 Other long-term liabilities 19,270 12,708 Deferred tax liability 68,670 82,665 Total long-term liabilities 1,011,678 1,062,199 Total liabilities 1,128,769 1,193,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,127 and 84,758 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 9 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,829,384 1,745,716 Accumulated earnings 205,628 149,916 Total stockholders’ equity 2,035,021 1,895,640 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,163,790 $ 3,088,900

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited) Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Service revenue $ 118,575 $ 119,854 $ 455,690 $ 452,026 Custodial revenue 105,433 77,886 386,594 261,282 Interchange revenue 38,379 36,101 157,303 148,440 Total revenue 262,387 233,841 999,587 861,748 Cost of revenue Service costs 83,859 85,373 317,357 318,516 Custodial costs 8,398 7,739 32,502 26,101 Interchange costs 6,810 5,956 27,091 25,196 Total cost of revenue 99,067 99,068 376,950 369,813 Gross profit 163,320 134,773 622,637 491,935 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 20,559 19,201 79,273 68,849 Technology and development 55,238 52,722 218,811 193,375 General and administrative 23,140 21,358 103,656 97,472 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,218 23,166 92,763 94,586 Merger integration 2,278 5,110 10,435 28,596 Total operating expenses 124,433 121,557 504,938 482,878 Income from operations 38,887 13,216 117,699 9,057 Other expense Interest expense (13,641 ) (14,305 ) (55,455 ) (48,424 ) Other income, net 4,471 1,097 12,796 1,271 Total other expense (9,170 ) (13,208 ) (42,659 ) (47,153 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 29,717 8 75,040 (38,096 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,353 217 19,328 (11,953 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 26,364 $ (209 ) $ 55,712 $ (26,143 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.00 $ 0.65 $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.00 $ 0.64 $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 85,975 84,718 85,564 84,442 Diluted 87,435 84,718 86,957 84,442

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 55,712 $ (26,143 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 153,078 161,201 Stock-based compensation 77,151 62,614 Impairment of right-of-use assets — — Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,852 3,261 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,157 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — — Gains on equity securities — — Other non-cash items — 268 Deferred taxes (13,995 ) (17,181 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,058 ) (9,570 ) Other assets (32,790 ) 4,620 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,190 8,244 Accrued compensation 2,951 (1,282 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (204 ) (26,673 ) Operating lease liabilities, non-current (11,780 ) (7,232 ) Other long-term liabilities 6,562 (1,477 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 242,826 150,650 Cash flows from investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired — — Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (41,123 ) (45,173 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (3,257 ) (70,583 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,694 ) (3,371 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities — — Net cash used in investing activities (46,074 ) (119,127 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (54,375 ) (8,750 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — — Payment of debt issuance costs — — Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs — — Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net 865 (603 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 6,471 6,682 Payment of contingent consideration — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (47,039 ) (2,671 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 149,713 28,852 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 254,266 225,414 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 403,979 $ 254,266

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued) Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 49,560 $ 43,570 Income tax payments (refunds), net 35,352 1,526 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,145 3,595 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 263 69 Acquisitions of HSA portfolios included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities — — Decrease (increase) in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net — (2,309 ) Exercise of common stock options receivable 429 382

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited) Total stock-based compensation expense included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows: Three months ended January 31, Year ended January 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 3,240 $ 3,540 $ 16,462 $ 13,591 Sales and marketing 3,419 2,685 13,182 9,821 Technology and development 5,793 3,440 20,891 13,828 General and administrative 4,760 2,639 26,616 25,374 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 17,212 $ 12,304 $ 77,151 $ 62,614

Total Accounts (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 % Change HSAs 8,692 7,984 9 % New HSAs from sales – Quarter-to-date 497 445 12 % New HSAs from sales – Year-to-date 949 971 (2) % New HSAs from acquisitions – Year-to-date — 90 (100) % HSAs with investments 610 541 13 % CDBs 7,006 6,933 1 % Total Accounts 15,698 14,917 5 % Average Total Accounts – Quarter-to-date 15,318 14,677 4 % Average Total Accounts – Year-to-date 15,105 14,531 4 %

HSA assets (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 % Change HSA cash $ 15,006 $ 14,199 6 % HSA investments 10,208 7,947 28 % Total HSA Assets 25,214 22,146 14 % Average daily HSA cash – Quarter-to-date 14,210 13,375 6 % Average daily HSA cash – Year-to-date 14,071 13,049 8 %

The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our Depository Partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of January 31, 2024:

Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages) HSA cash expected to reprice Average annualized

yield 2025 $ 2.1 3.6 % 2026 3.5 1.6 % 2027 3.2 1.6 % 2028 1.9 3.8 % Thereafter 3.6 3.5 % Total (1) $ 14.3 2.7 %

(1) Excludes $0.7 billion of HSA cash held in floating-rate contracts as of January 31, 2024. BenefitWallet HSA Assets and any subsequent growth in HSA cash are also excluded.

Client-held funds (unaudited) (in millions, except percentages) January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 % Change Client-held funds $ 842 $ 901 (7) % Average daily Client-held funds – Quarter-to-date 791 809 (2) % Average daily Client-held funds – Year-to-date 845 827 2 %

Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 26,364 $ (209 ) $ 55,712 $ (26,143 ) Interest income (4,343 ) (1,179 ) (12,138 ) (1,763 ) Interest expense 13,641 14,305 55,455 48,424 Income tax provision (benefit) 3,353 217 19,328 (11,953 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,693 17,309 60,315 66,615 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,218 23,166 92,763 94,586 Stock-based compensation expense 17,212 12,304 77,151 62,614 Merger integration expenses 2,278 5,110 10,435 28,596 Acquisition costs — — — 53 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,402 1,137 5,435 4,393 Costs associated with unused office space 927 1,170 4,179 4,958 Other 84 278 538 1,968 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,829 $ 73,608 $ 369,173 $ 272,348

Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited) Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2025 Net income $73 – 88 Interest income (13) Interest expense 63 Income tax provision 29 – 34 Depreciation and amortization 52 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 98 Merger integration expenses 13 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 6 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Other expense 1 Adjusted EBITDA $438 – 458

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited) Three months ended January 31,

Year ended January 31,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 26,364 $ (209 ) $ 55,712 $ (26,143 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,353 217 19,328 (11,953 ) Income (loss) before income taxes – GAAP 29,717 8 75,040 (38,096 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23,218 23,166 92,763 94,586 Stock-based compensation expense 17,212 12,304 77,151 62,614 Merger integration expenses 2,278 5,110 10,435 28,596 Acquisition costs — — — 53 Costs associated with unused office space 927 1,170 4,179 4,958 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,157 — Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes – GAAP 43,635 41,750 185,685 190,807 Income before income taxes – Non-GAAP 73,352 41,758 260,725 152,711 Income tax provision – Non-GAAP (1) 18,337 10,440 65,180 38,178 Non-GAAP net income 55,015 31,318 195,545 114,533 Diluted weighted-average shares 87,435 84,718 86,957 84,442 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.30 $ 0.00 $ 0.64 $ (0.31 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.63 $ 0.37 $ 2.25 $ 1.36

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited) Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2025 Net income $73 – 88 Income tax provision 29 – 34 Income before income taxes – GAAP 102 – 122 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 98 Merger integration expenses 13 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Total adjustments to income before income taxes – GAAP 227 Income before income taxes – Non-GAAP 329 – 349 Income tax provision – Non-GAAP (1) 82 – 87 Non-GAAP net income $247 – 262 Diluted weighted-average shares 89 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $0.83 – 0.99 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.79 – 2.96

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.