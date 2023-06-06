Leadership Expansion Part of Healthmap’s Strategic Growth Initiative

TAMPA, Fla., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kidney population health management company Healthmap Solutions (Healthmap) has named Eli Wahesh its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Filling the COO position with someone of Mr. Wahesh’s caliber supports Healthmap’s Strategic Growth Initiative as the company continues to serve more health plans, health systems, Accountable Care Organizations, and their members across the U.S.

“With Eli’s experience and leadership, we can continue to scale and optimize the delivery of our Kidney Health Management program and build on all the great work achieved by our team to date,” said Eric Reimer, Healthmap CEO. “Eli has the perfect background to help ensure that Healthmap stays ahead of the industry, now and in the future, by continually delivering our leading-edge kidney population health management strategy.”

Mr. Wahesh is a senior healthcare executive with over 25 years of operational leadership experience. Prior to joining Healthmap, he was COO of CareMetx, a company providing patient support services for specialty drugs on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers and provider organizations. Before that, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations for eviCore healthcare (an Evernorth/Cigna company), where he helped grow the business to over 100 million members in more than 90 health plans across the U.S. He has led contact centers, clinical organizations, product operations, claims operations, systems integration, network management, client services, and account management.

“Healthmap’s data-driven approach to improving healthcare and its strong core values led me to join this fast-growing and successful organization,” Mr. Wahesh said. “Healthmap is results-driven, innovative, collaborative, empathetic, and diverse. As a team, they live these values in how they support their partners and members, and I am thrilled to be joining them in their mission to improve care for patients with kidney disease.”

Mr. Wahesh is also a military veteran, having served for more than a decade with the 75th Ranger Regiment and 82nd Airborne Division. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Virginia Military Institute and an MBA from Duke University.

