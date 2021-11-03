HealthRecon Connect Celebrates Five Years of Ascent as a Leader in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthRecon Connect (HealthRecon), leading revenue cycle management company that provides end to end medical billing and collections services to US healthcare providers, celebrated its fifth-year milestone in 2021.

Over the past five years, HealthRecon has been able to bring nearly three decades of deep domain experience, cutting-edge analytics, automated workflow solutions and compliant and benchmark defining processes to help healthcare providers improve and accelerate cashflow, increase patient focus, improve competitiveness, and manage their revenue cycle with more ease and peace of mind.

The 5th year anniversary coincides with HealthRecon Connect achieving a number of accreditations.

HealthRecon Connect received the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications in 2021, a testament to its commitment to compliance standards and robust internal processes and controls to safeguard Personal Health Information and business sensitive information.

HealthRecon also earned the Seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry. The Seal of Compliance verifies and validates that the users of The Guard™️, Compliancy Group’s very own HIPAA compliance program, have made every effort to satisfy the regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH, and have the documentation to illustrate it.

2022/2021 was a significant catalyst for the company and it is poised to soar. The leadership team, together with the members of the HealthRecon Connect family at every level, is committed to steering the organization through the current and post-pandemic landscape and is prepared and geared to further support the remarkable expansion and growth trajectory the organization has experienced thus far.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon is a revenue management company that provides end to end medical billing and collections services to Healthcare Providers based in the US. HealthRecon operates on three decades of deep domain expertise, cutting-edge analytics, automated workflows and compliant and benchmark defining processes.

For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com

Media Contact:
Varun Chandramohan
comms@healthreconconnect.com
www.healthreconconnect.com

