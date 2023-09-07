DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthRecon Connect LLC, today announced their Revenue Cycle Management and Microsoft Office 365 infrastructure (Data Center) managed by Microsoft located in VA, USA has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the audited platform/system located/housed at the data center has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements, appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthRecon Connect in an elite group of organizations worldwide. By including federal/state regulations, standards, frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Denver Fernando, CEO of HealthRecon Connect, asserted, “Sustaining the utmost standards in data security and information integrity is an unwavering priority for us, especially in the face of evolving threats and intricate compliance landscapes. We take immense pride in our steadfast commitment to protecting sensitive information and successfully fulfilling the rigorous criteria of the HITRUST Risk-based 2-year Certification. This milestone speaks volumes about our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

“HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available.”

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com

Media Contact:

Varun Chandramohan

HealthRecon Connect

comms@healthreconconnect.com