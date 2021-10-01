HealthRecon Connect Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthRecon Connect, leading revenue cycle management solutions provider to Healthcare Providers based in the US, was recently awarded the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications.

ISO 27001:2013 certification is the only auditable international standard that defines requirements of an information security management system (ISMS). Together with ISO 27701:2019 certification – data privacy extension to ISO 27001, the certifications demonstrate HealthRecon’s commitment to compliance both under GDPR guidelines and other data privacy requirements including Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

HealthRecon has also earned the Seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry. The Seal of Compliance verifies and validates that the users of The Guard™️, Compliancy Group’s very own HIPAA compliance program, have made every effort to satisfy the regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH, and have the documentation to illustrate it.

During the Spring of 2021 HealthRecon strengthened its compliance focus with the addition of independent compliance advisors. The additions include Mr. Wade McFaul, an industry veteran with over 25 years of service with the Office of the Inspector General – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. John McHenry, a specialist cardiologist with over 33 years of experience and Dr. Alberto J. Montero, a board-certified oncologist and clinical director of the Breast Cancer Medical Oncology Program at the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and associate professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. With the assistance of the advisory board and compliance officer, HealthRecon Connect continues its focus and commitment towards maintaining high standards of service delivery.

HealthRecon is a revenue management company that provides end to end medical billing and collections services to Healthcare Providers based in the US. HealthRecon operates on three decades of deep domain expertise, cutting-edge analytics, automated workflows and compliant and benchmark defining processes.

