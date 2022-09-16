HealthRecon Connect Successfully Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Audit

Breaking News
DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthRecon Connect, a leading technology enabled revenue cycle management solutions provider to US Healthcare Providers, reaffirmed its commitment to internal security controls by successfully completing the System and Organizational Controls SOC 2® Type 1 audit.

A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 Type 1 provides organizations the assurance that as a service provider/organization, HealthRecon’s reporting controls are adequately designed, effective, and any sensitive data and the interests and privacy of the organization’s clients are appropriately secured.

Independently audited by Stakes CPA, LLC, and ControlCase, LLC the global leader in Compliance as a Service (CaaS), the audit report validates that HealthRecon’s infrastructure, controls, policies, and procedures meet and/or exceeded the strict SOC 2® Type 1 criteria as of May 31, 2021, assuring our clientele and stakeholders the highest level of internal controls and security.

The successful completion of the SOC 2® Type 1 audit complements the organization’s recent achievement of completing the SOC 1® Type 1 and 2 audits, awarding of ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications and the seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

For more information, visit www.healthreconconnect.com

Media Contact:
Varun Chandramohan
comms@healthreconconnect.com
www.healthreconconnect.com

