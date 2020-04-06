Healthwise Offers Free Shareable Coronavirus Resources

Breaking News
New Coronavirus Resource Center provides consumer-friendly health education

BOISE, Idaho, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, has launched a Coronavirus Resource Center on their website. For over 45 years, Healthwise’s mission has been to help people make better health decisions. Giving people the right information to stay healthy is more important than ever in the face of a global pandemic like COVID-19. 

There is still much the medical community does not know about COVID-19, and misinformation can create panic and interfere with public health efforts to manage the outbreak. Healthwise has created English and Spanish versions of several free resources on the symptoms, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19. Once downloaded, these resources can be printed out, emailed, texted, embedded on a website, or posted on social media.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19. Our focus is, as always, on the health of our employees, clients, and communities,” said Adam Husney, MD, CEO of Healthwise. “We’ll continue to provide free resources to inform people about COVID-19.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help people make better health decisions. People have turned to Healthwise information more than 2 billion times to learn how to do more for themselves, ask for the care they need, and say “no” to the care they don’t need. Healthwise partners with leading hospitals, electronic medical record (EMR) providers, health plans, care management companies, and health websites to empower patients and achieve organizational objectives.

