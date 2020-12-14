Breaking News
Healthwise Partners With the Wassmuth Center in Defense of Human Rights

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthwise, a Boise-based nonprofit organization, announced today that they were donating to The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. Healthwise also issued a challenge to other businesses to do the same in response to recent vandalism at the Anne Frank Memorial.

On the morning of Dec. 9, 2020, the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, maintained by the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, was defaced by swastika stickers and signs.

Healthwise encourages other companies to join them by donating to The Wassmuth Center. Billboards around the Treasure Valley will soon display Healthwise’s commitment to standing with the Wassmuth Center against hate and violence.

Dan Prinzing, Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, urged others to speak up. “What we can do is stand up in our homes and neighborhoods and places of work, and when we hear words demeaning and marginalizing, we need to speak up. Silence is complicity. It’s an act of agreement,” said Prinzing.

“It is often easier during times like this to retreat with fear and apathy rather than speak out,” Healthwise CEO Adam Husney said. “Although Healthwise is not a civil rights advocacy organization, we cannot fulfill the core of our purpose—to help people live healthier lives—unless we also stand against racism.”

Healthwise affirmed the resolution made by the City of Boise in 2017 stating the city’s commitment to “being a welcoming city and creating a community where all of [its] residents feel welcome, safe, and able to participate in and contribute to [the] city’s economic and social life.” As a part of the Boise community, Healthwise reaffirms this statement and its commitment to diversity by listening to and working with people all over the world in order to respect and honor different cultures, languages, and customs.

While it may be tempting to place blame and attack others, Healthwise and the Wassmuth Center urge the public not to respond to hate with more hate. 

“Even when the darkness is deep and palpable, the smallest flicker of light dispels the darkness,” Husney added. “Healthwise stands with the Wassmuth Center, magnifying their light to make visible the goodness and truth that is everywhere.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

