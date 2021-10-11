Breaking News
Healthy, All-Natural Btein Bars, with Low GI Sugars, Combine Western Nutritional Science With Eastern Ayurveda Healthy Lifestyle

Btein Bars Come in Two Great Flavors: Chocolate Almond and Coconut Almond

Btein Bars: Low GI Sugars with 20 Grams of Protein

Btein Bars are high in protein but made with Low GI (Glycemic Index) natural sugars, which help people maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atmabala, a health and wellness company based in North Carolina, fused western nutritional science with an eastern Ayurveda healthy lifestyle to develop the perfect companion for a healthy life:

  • Btein Bars is a new all-natural protein bar made with Low GI sugars, which provides immunity-boosting and stress-reducing benefits.

“We combined the old with the new,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “We developed a protein energy bar with natural low Glycemic Index sugars that will not cause your blood sugar levels to spike.”

American consumers need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels because there is a diabetes epidemic in America.

“More than 100 million Americans are either diabetic or prediabetic,” Saran said. “Btein Bars offers them a protein bar that will give them an energy boost without the sugar crash later.”

Btein Bars are rich in protein and immunity-boosting Ashwagandha, an ancient healing root that helps relieve stress and increase energy levels.

Saran said Ashwagandha is part of the Ayurvedic eastern tradition.

Ayurveda has become popular among health enthusiasts because it emphasizes natural healing.

“Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old holistic approach to health that originated in India,” Saran said. “Ashwagandha is one of the most important medicinal herbs in the Ayurvedic tradition that has been used as an adaptogen to improve overall wellbeing.”

Several small studies suggest that Ashwagandha may lower blood sugar levels, as well.

In addition to Ashwagandha, Btein Bars only use low Glycemic Index coconut sugar. The Glycemic Index is a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates. Foods that have a low Glycemic Index help keep blood sugar levels from rising dramatically.

“The 20 grams of protein in every Btein Bars, which will soon be available online, make them an essential part of your daily diet, especially for people who want to make sure they get enough protein, which is essential to good health,” she added. “The low Glycemic Index sugar helps people control their blood sugar levels.”

Btein Bars will soon be available online.

For more information, visit BteinNutrition.com.

 

