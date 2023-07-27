In Celebration of the Win, WhitneyJohns.com is Offering a Limited Time ‘Buy One Get One Free’ Deal on Natural Health Supplements While Supplies Last; Use Code 1MIL

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals, announced that its top brand ambassador and renowned fitness expert, Whitney Johns, defeated Amber O’Donnell in Kingpyn’s High Stakes Boxing Tournament held in Dublin, Ireland.

The worldwide pay-per-view event is now available to watch for free on YouTube here. The event provided an opportunity to bring global attention to Whitney’s new line of natural health products available today on whitneyjohns.com and the Whitney Johns Nutrition Amazon Store. Whitney’s previous fight attracted more than 400,000 YouTube views.

The Whitney Johns Nutrition product line is the first series of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ exclusive brand influencer program.

“Whitney winning the Kingpyn’s High Stakes boxing matchup, with her nutrition brand prominently displayed on her boxing attire, has helped raise awareness of this fantastic new line of natural health supplements based on our exclusive nutraceutical formulations,” noted Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “The power, agility, and endurance Whitney displayed during this tough matchup is a testament to the strength of her new product line in supporting top physical performance.”

Whitney Johns products were designed especially for the millions of Whitney’s health-conscious followers that now total more than a million across her social media channels. During the weekend boxing event, these numbers spiked across all of her social media channels, increasing by more than 35,000 followers. Her Instagram impressions leading up to the event and immediately after, between June 19 to July 18, jumped 48.5% to 7.9 million.

Whitney commented: “I attribute this big win to hard work and the nutritional support of my all-natural formulations, particularly ACTIVE™ for physical performance and BRAIN ACTIVATE for mental focus. In collaboration with Healthy Extracts, I’ve been able to develop several incredible formulations and delivery formats for men and women that—in addition to physical and mental performance—also support hormone and heart health.”

The WHITNEY JOHNS™ line of BRAIN ACTIVATE, Brain Activate – Gel™, Brain Activate – ENERGY Gel™, ACTIVE™, WOMEN’S CITRUS BERGAMOT™ and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™ products are based on Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ formulations.

Last year, Healthy Extracts reported a key ingredient in WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE was shown in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Therapy to increase nitric oxide by 73% and oxygen consumption (VO2 max) by 24%, thereby enhancing physical performance and the benefits of exercise.

In celebration of her boxing match win, Whitney is offering a special deal on her natural health supplements. When you buy one product you receive a second one free when using discount code “1MIL,” while supplies last. To order, go to whitneyjohns.com.

About Whitney Johns

An accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, a light welterweight division boxer, model, personal trainer, and nutrition advocate, Whitney Johns has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Whitney was recently listed among the Top 10 Incredibly Impactful Women to Look Out for in 2022 by the New York Weekly Times. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

Whitney also serves as president of Whitney Johns Nutrition, which has launched a complete line of natural health and fitness supplements for people from all walks of life and designed to help them become healthier, fitter and more confident.

The brand’s line of exclusive formulations include BRAIN ACTIVATE™ (in power and gel format), ACTIVE™ for enhanced physical performance, WOMEN’S CITRUS BERGAMOT, WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™ and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™.

The Whitney Johns Nutrition product line represents the first series of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ unique brand influencer program .

To learn more, visit whitneyjohns.com, or for more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns’ Linktree here.

About Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit Formulations

Healthy Extracts subsidiary, BergaMet, currently holds the exclusive rights to distribute Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit 47% BPF products in the online and direct to consumer channels in the U.S. and Canada. This compares to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. All are vegan friendly, non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced and tested by certified U.S. facilities.

In published research from third-party sources, Healthy Extracts believes its Citrus Bergamot has been shown to support heart health and immune response as well as address metabolic syndrome. Its Citrus Bergamot has also been shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing, plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe28b68d-10a5-4dda-ae94-ccd3f9274f3a