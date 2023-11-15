Major healthy snacks market participants include Nature’s Bakery, Sahale Snacks, Inc., Rhythm Superfoods, LLC, KIND Snacks, RXBAR, LesserEvil Snacks, Navitas Organics, Health Warrior, Inc., Graze, Clif Bar & Company, Annie’s, Inc., Quest Nutrition LLC, Peeled Snacks, SnackNation, Barnana.

The healthy snacks market valuation is projected to reach USD 164.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The burgeoning market growth for healthy snacks is substantiated by a growing number of industry leaders actively involved in the production and innovation of health-conscious snack options. In November 2023, Britannia Industries, a prominent packaged foods company, strategically embraced the evolving landscape of consumer preferences with the introduction of its Better Snack Co. brand. Recognizing the burgeoning demand for healthier snacking alternatives, Britannia Industries, through Better Snack Co., aimed to position itself at the forefront of this paradigm shift. While currently focused on modern trade and e-commerce, the brand’s initial foray into the market includes a specialized range of fox nuts, aligning with the company’s commitment to healthier snack options. The surge in awareness about the adverse effects of traditional snacks, laden with sugars and preservatives, further propels the market demand.

The healthy snacks market from the fruit based segment will exhibit a decent growth rate between 2023 and 2032, claims the report. Consumers, increasingly health-conscious, seek flavorful alternatives that align with their wellness goals. Fruit based snacks, with their natural goodness and diverse flavors, have emerged as a favored choice. This demand reflects a paradigm shift towards nutritious yet delicious options in the snacking landscape. The trend is indicative of a growing awareness and a proactive approach to embracing healthier dietary habits, thus fuelling the industry growth.

The healthy snacks market from online retail segment is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as per the report. The convenience and accessibility offered by e-commerce platforms have become instrumental in meeting the burgeoning consumer interest in health-centric snack options. Online retail provides a seamless avenue for individuals seeking a diverse range of nutritious snacks, boosting their contribution to the overall healthy snacks industry size. This surge in demand reflects a shifting paradigm where consumers increasingly turn to digital platforms to satiate their cravings for wholesome and convenient snacking alternatives.

Europe healthy snacks market will register a robust CAGR through 2032, owing to the growing consumer inclination toward nutritious snack options, driven by an increasing awareness of the importance of balanced diets. The demand surge reflects a cultural shift towards wellness and a preference for snacks that harmonize with diverse tastes and dietary needs. As European consumers prioritize healthier lifestyles, the market share in the region continues to expand, propelled by an increasing appetite for delicious yet nourishing snack choices.

Major players involved in healthy snacks market are Nature’s Bakery, Sahale Snacks, Inc. (The J.M. Smucker Company), Rhythm Superfoods, LLC, KIND Snacks (KIND LLC), RXBAR (Kellogg Company), LesserEvil Snacks, Navitas Organics, Health Warrior, Inc. (PepsiCo), Graze (Unilever), Clif Bar & Company, Annie’s, Inc. (General Mills), Quest Nutrition LLC (The Simply Good Foods Company), Peeled Snacks (Mondelez International), SnackNation, Barnana. Companies in this industry are introducing new products and expanding their portfolios to solidify their market position.

For instance, in July 2022, KIND, a rapidly growing healthy snack bar brand in the UK, introduced an innovative addition to its product lineup. The company launched a Thins range offering a delightful nutty experience in a thin, chewy bar, with each bar containing under 100 calories. Featuring popular flavors like Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Nuts & Sea Salt, these bars, enriched with almonds as the primary ingredient, cater to snack cravings while maintaining a nutrient-dense profile. Consistent with the brand’s commitment to quality, they are not only delicious but also high in fiber, gluten-free, and free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

