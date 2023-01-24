Healthy Snacks Market Research Report Trends and Insights by Product Type (Sweet and Savory), by Claim (Gluten-Free and Low-Fat), by Packaging (Jars and others) by Distribution Channel and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW) Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Healthy Snacks Market Information by Product Type, category, Distribution Channel, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the Healthy Snacks Market could touch USD 106.55 million by 2030, thriving at a rate of 6.82% in the given period of 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

The practice of eating between meals is known as snacking. Snacks often consist of smaller food servings spread out over two or three meals. While there are disagreements about whether snacking can help people lose weight, several pieces of research point to the benefits of increased snacking for controlling appetite and improving blood sugar regulation.

Additionally, since most individuals do not consume enough produce, healthy snacking promotes increased consumption of nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. People are choosing snacks with fiber, good fats, and protein more frequently because they help people stay full throughout the day and help them choose better foods for the next meal. By reducing hunger and leaving a person satisfied and full, healthy snacks can support weight management goals.

Functional and healthful confections are becoming very popular all around the world. Consumers are increasingly well aware of the connection between diet and well-being. Consumers who want to increase their intake of vital nutrients without using tablets or capsules are drawn to healthy sweets. Given their taste, healthy confections are preferred in the children’s supplement market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 106.55 million CAGR 6.82% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Healthy eating habits Increase in demand for prepared-to-eat snacks

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the healthy snacks market include

Madeinnature (U.S.)

Lesserevil (U.S.)

Heavenlytasty (U.K)

Beanitos Inc (U.S.)

Peeledsnacks (U.S.)

Latejuly Snacks (U.S.)

Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.)

November 2022

The Good Bean, a leader in savoury bean-based foods and a category disruptor in the plant-based snacking market, today announced the release of its new Heat & Eat bean-based meals. The delightful new brand offers restaurant-quality taste and convenience together with plant-based nourishment from beans proudly farmed by domestic family farms. It was inspired by entrepreneur Sarah Wallace’s culinary travels around the world and inside the United States. The Good Bean Heat & Eat meals, which come in four savoury varieties—Indian Coconut Curry, Low-Carb Classic Chili, Santa Fe Green Chile, and Mexican Smoky Chipotle—are ideal for wellness-conscious consumers looking for clean labels and genuinely delicious products that fit with their values and way of life.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Sales of snack foods are increasing as a result of clean label, practical, and sustainable claims. According to studies, the demand for snacks with a no animal/vegan ingredient claim has increased by 12.4% annually, the demand for snacks with eco-friendly packaging has increased by 9% annually, the demand for snacks with added or high protein has increased by 13.7% annually, and the demand for snacks with reduced or no sugar has increased by 15.5% annually.

Healthy snacking is no longer a niche market in the world of snacks because the majority of consumers want food products to increase nutrition. Consumer preferences for various healthy snacks are continually shifting, which has led to a slight evolution in the traditional snack sector. Healthy snacks have accumulated, including oat milk yogurt, flavor-infused almond butter squeeze packs, and plant-based jerky strips.

A wide variety of useful components, including minerals, vitamins, fibre, CBD, probiotics, Omega-3 fatty acids, and protein, are available in gummies and jellies. In addition, they offer energy supplements to businesses in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and sports nutrition sectors. A hard candy delivery technique is better appropriate for some medications. These include antiseptics, menthol, and eucalyptus oil, which prevent the signs and symptoms of illnesses like colds, coughs, nasal congestion, and sore throats. The presence of a wide variety of healthy snacks with multiple health benefits will bolster the market demand in the long run.

Another development in the global market is the rise of personalized healthy snacks. There is a huge need for snacks that fit consumer lifestyle, dietary, and health requirements. Personalized nutrition is currently becoming more popular as a result. Snacks that are cholesterol- and keto-friendly, as well as those that improve mood, are good for the gut, and aid in better sleep, are becoming more and more well-liked. For instance, PepsiCo and Beyond Meat introduced vegetarian jerky as their first plant-based product in March 2022. Under their PLANeT Partnership, the businesses have formed a joint venture to create wholesome plant-based snacks and beverages.

Market Restraints:

The main barrier in this industry is the high price of healthy snacks in comparison to other snacks. Additionally, the expansion of the market would be somewhat constrained by rigorous unofficial regulations surrounding the production of healthy snacks and the high costs associated with them.

COVID 19 Analysis

The significant effects of the COVID-19 outbreak have had a variety of effects on people’s health all across the world. The tremendous social and economic burden on individuals around the world is related to the aftermath. People are suffering from a variety of mental traumas as the major governments implement new frameworks and industries embrace cutting-edge models of expansion to maintain their relevance. The increase in cases has sparked mental and financial problems around the world, particularly among the elderly.

The younger population has also been experiencing difficulties as a result of the lack of jobs and is choosing family care to deal with the effects. The creation of a vaccine and the treatment of COVID-19 dominate the conversation, diverting attention from other markets. But there has been a significant increase in demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods, particularly among consumers who are short on time. In the long run, this should tremendously help the worldwide industry.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The market has been split into tasty snacks, sweet snacks, and other categories. Given the extensive item range and widespread popularity of flavorful snacks among consumers, the exquisite bites segment is necessary to dominate the market. The fragment must therefore develop at the fastest rate possible.

By Claim

In order to ensure quality, this market has been divided into sections that are gluten-free, low-fat, sugar-free, and other. Due to consumer demand for higher-quality, lower-calorie products, the sugar segment must dominate the market. The market has been divided into containers, cartons, packs, jars, and other items due to bundling.

By Distribution Channel

The market has been divided into store-based and non-store-based categories, with respect to the distribution channel.

Regional Insights

With more than half of the global market share for healthy snacks, North America is one of the leading regions. Healthy snack consumption in the US is relatively high, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Although there is a sizable market for conventional snacks in the U.S., customers are increasingly choosing wholesome snacks to avoid health-related problems. Additionally, fast-paced supermarket and hypermarket expansion rates combined with convenience stores boost sales of nutritious snacks. To strengthen their position in e-commerce, the bulk of these convenience stores are collaborating with delivery services.

