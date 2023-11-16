Hearing Protection Device Market Benefiting from Increasing Establishment of Stringent Employee Safety Regulations

Rockville , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hearing protection device market has reached a size of US$ 2.28 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new study by Fact.MR.

Immediate outlook for the hearing protection device market is characterized by a combination of challenges and opportunities, introducing an element of uncertainty. The ongoing challenges in the global economy, including inflation and disruptions in the supply chain, coexist with favorable trends that have the potential to stimulate demand for hearing protection devices in the short term.

Looking forward, the long-term projection for the market is positive, driven by multiple factors that contribute to sustained growth. The current market landscape reveals a notably fragmented structure for hearing protection devices. Adoption of these devices is currently on the rise, which is attributed to the rising emphasis on personal safety and establishment of worker/employee safety regulations on a global scale.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 5.98 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 10.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 128 Tables No. of Figures 80 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global hearing protection device market is predicted to expand at 10.1% CAGR and reach US$ 5.98 billion by 2033-end.

The market was valued at US$ 2.08 billion in 2022 after having expanded at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2022.

The industrial/factories end-user segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market is set to reach US$ 1.79 billion by the end of 2033.

“Sales of hearing protection devices are projected to increase at a significant rate during the forecasted period due to rising concerns about hearing loss because of high noise levels mainly at manufacturing plants and construction sites. Companies in developing countries are focusing on providing hearing protection devices to workers, which is contributing to market growth. Manufacturers of hearing protection devices are investing heavily in the development of quality products that minimize noise levels and are durable,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

The 3M Company

Cotral Lab Inc.

Custom Protect Ear Inc.

David Clark Company

EAR Inc.

Elevex Corporation (Delta Plus)

Etymotic Research, Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Insta-Mold Products Inc.

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Pacific Coast Laboratories

ReadyMax

Sensear Pty Ltd.

North Safety Product

Sonova Holding AG (Phonak AG Holding)

Tasco Corporation

Westone Laboratories

Earlabs AB (dBud)

Happy Ears

Eargasm

Alpine Hearing Protection

NoNoise

Mack’s Ear Plugs

Quies

UVEX group

Decibullz

EAROS, Inc.

Vibes

Wavy Ocean earplugs

EARJOBS

QuietOn

Loop Earplugs

Tympro

Market Competition

Companies are investing in product/service launches, which is helping them offer advanced products to customers. This strategy proves advantageous for major manufacturers, offering them a competitive edge over their counterparts. Additionally, companies are prioritizing collaboration and partnerships with local suppliers to ensure a steady supply of materials for product manufacturing.

Market players are formalizing agreements with distributors in emerging countries, aiming to secure a substantial market share through the well-established distribution networks of manufacturers in the industry. Furthermore, companies are strategically acquiring businesses that complement their existing products, thereby enhancing their capabilities in the hearing protection devices segment.

In 2023, JLab introduced a range of hearing protection products, including over-ear protection designed for infants and earplugs tailored for adults. The JLab JBuddies Protect line features earmuffs specifically designed for both infants and teenagers. The company developed JBuds Protect for adults to contribute to the prevention of hearing loss.

Region-wise Insights

What Are the North American Factors Driving the Need for Hearing Protection Devices?

“Integrating Educational Programs to Support Occupational Safety and Hearing Protection”

North America, which holds a 38.3% market share for hearing protection devices in 2022, cemented its position as the industry’s top revenue generator. It is projected that during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, this regional supremacy will continue and even intensify.

Large portions of the industrial and construction industries in North America employ loud machinery and equipment. The region has a high concentration of manufacturing, construction, mining, and oil and gas exploration industries, which is driving up demand for hearing protection equipment to protect workers from noise-induced hearing loss. Both the US and Canada have robust, long-standing laws governing workplace safety.

Hearing protection equipment must be used in workplaces where noise levels surpass predetermined thresholds, according to strict laws. This increases the need for hearing protection equipment across a range of sectors. The military and defense industry is also well-established in the area. Because military personnel are frequently subjected to loud environments during training and combat activities, there is a growing need for specialist hearing protection equipment.

In North America, people are well aware of the significance of workplace safety and hearing protection. In order to assist market expansion, employers, employees, and government organizations actively encourage education and training on the dangers of noise-induced hearing loss and the advantages of using hearing protection equipment.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hearing protection device market, presenting historical market data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on product type (earplugs, ear muffs, metal detectable), protection (active hearing protection devices, passive hearing protection devices), end use (construction sites, industrial/factories, recreational activities, transportation, defense, firearm shooting, sleeping, live music concerts, biking/motorbikes, do-it-yourself work), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Western and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

