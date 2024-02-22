Statistics and Prevention Tips from Dr. Nooristani M.D.

Heart Failure in the US Statistics and Prevention Tips for American Heart Month with Dr. Nooristani, M.D. CEO of Balance7

Los Angeles , Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

As we observe Heart Failure Awareness Week and American Heart Month, it’s crucial to spotlight heart failure—a condition affecting about 6.2 million adults in the U.S. With Dr. Nooristani’s extensive background as a physician and the driving force behind Balance7, he is dedicated to not only addressing heart health but also advocating for a comprehensive approach to wellness. Heart failure, characterized by the heart’s inadequate blood and oxygen circulation, underscores the need for an integrated health management strategy. The latest blog dives into the multifaceted benefits of Balance7, a natural supplement designed to significantly enhance overall health beyond the heart.

Heart Failure in the United States:

The CDC outlines that heart failure incurs an estimated annual cost of $30.7 billion, reflecting healthcare services, medication expenses, and the impact of workday losses. Geographic disparities in heart failure mortality highlight the importance of localized healthcare strategies. This backdrop sets the stage for the introduction of Balance7 as a transformative health supplement.

Risk Factors and Symptoms:

Key contributors to heart failure include coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and lifestyle factors like smoking and poor dietary habits. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, swelling, and fatigue signal the heart’s compromised functionality.

Expanding the Benefits of Balance7:

Balance7, a high alkaline concentrate, transcends the limitations of alkaline water, offering profound health benefits. Its potent formula is instrumental in counteracting bodily acidity, which is linked to various health issues. Beyond heart health, Balance7 has shown efficacy in:

Enhancing Immunity: Supports the body’s defense mechanisms, making it resilient against infections.

Boosting Energy Levels: Helps alleviate fatigue, providing a natural energy boost without the need for stimulants.

Improving Sleep Quality: Assists in managing insomnia, promoting restful sleep.

Alleviating Joint Pain: Offers relief from joint discomfort, improving mobility and quality of life.

Reducing Heartburn: Aids in neutralizing excess stomach acid, mitigating heartburn symptoms.

Comprehensive Well-being: Users report a general sense of well-being, including less body odor and a decrease in body temperature, signaling reduced bodily stress.

The path to managing heart failure and enhancing overall wellness necessitates a multifaceted approach. Balance7 emerges as a groundbreaking supplement, offering benefits that extend well beyond heart health to encompass immunity, energy, sleep quality, joint pain relief, and heartburn mitigation. As we navigate through Heart Failure Awareness Week and American Heart Month, let’s commit to embracing a comprehensive wellness strategy that includes Balance7.

For a deeper exploration of how Balance7 can revolutionize your approach to health visit: https://balance7.com/blogs/news/heart-failure-in-the-us

Remember, achieving optimal health is a holistic journey that Balance7 is uniquely equipped to support, offering a foundation for a life of enhanced well-being and vitality.

#HeartFailureAwareness #AmericanHeartMonth #Balance7 #DrNooristani #ComprehensiveWellness #HeartHealth #ImmunityBoost #EnergySurge #SleepQuality #JointPainRelief #HeartburnReduction

Attachment

Heart Failure in the US

CONTACT: ICT PR & Strategic Communications [email protected]