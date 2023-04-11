SOMERSET, N.J., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that the Heart & Vascular Institute has selected CareCloud’s chronic care management program to empower patients with chronic conditions to take control of their health. CareCloud’s program provides personalized care plans, remote monitoring, and regular check-ins with healthcare providers to help improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and streamline operations at the Institute.

The Heart & Vascular Institute, which spans across three locations in Michigan, has been a loyal client of CareCloud since 2012 when they initially joined forces to implement CareCloud’s Concierge end-to-end revenue cycle management solution. The Institute offers cardiovascular care to patients of all ages, with state-of-the-art evaluations and interventional procedures that address complex cardiovascular concerns. The adoption of CareCloud’s CCM program can help the Heart & Vascular Institute better manage the care of patients with chronic conditions, enhance patient engagement, and ultimately achieve their goals of providing exceptional cardiovascular care while reducing hospitalizations and readmissions.

“We opted to integrate CareCloud’s CCM solution to improve our care delivery, as it seamlessly integrates with our existing suite of CareCloud solutions,” explained Heart & Vascular Regional Manager Hanady Beydoun. “This strategic addition enables us to boost our revenue stream without incurring additional staffing expenses, making it a simple and cost-effective solution. By adopting the CCM program, we’re not only enhancing our financials, but also elevating the quality of care we provide to our valued patients.”

In April 2022, CareCloud launched its digital health suite, CareCloud Wellness, which includes CCM and remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs. CareCloud’s CCM program allows providers to create personalized care plans for patients with chronic conditions, while RPM allows providers to remotely monitor patients’ health status. These programs have become increasingly popular among healthcare providers seeking to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and readmissions, and increase patient engagement.

“CCM services provide ongoing support and care coordination to patients with chronic conditions, resulting in improved patient outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and reduced healthcare costs,” said Dr. Iram Fatima, chief operating officer of electronic health records and digital health at CareCloud. “With regular communication between patients and healthcare providers through CCM programs, potential health issues can be identified and resolved before they turn into more serious problems, improving medication adherence and leading to better health outcomes and higher quality care.”

To learn more about CareCloud’s digital health suite, visit carecloud.com/wellness.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

