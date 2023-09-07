NEW YORK and TOKYO, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), announced that it has signed a deal with Marushin Corporation (“Marushin”) to implement its task mining software solution, CONTROLIO, into Marushin’s network of digital systems.

Having been in operations for almost six decades, Marushin is a leader within the logistics, licensing and development of towel products in Japan. With a rich history of partnering with notable companies such as Nintendo, Kodansha and Sanrio, Marushin made its brand well known early in its corporate history for licensing deals. More recently, Marushin has engaged major studio companies such as Studio GHIBLI, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The company also operates a logistics center in Seto City, Aichi Prefecture, where it has built its logistics network and has a system that can immediately respond to the arrival of products from domestic and overseas manufacturers and shipments to customers.

CONTROLIO is HeartCore’s task mining tool that captures and records all operations that users perform on their PCs, one operation at a time, and analyzes them appropriately to visualize the details of their operations. The solution helps corporations optimize their workforce productivity, pinpoint organizational bottlenecks, and objectively quantify the productivity output of each employee. The implementation of CONTROLIO will allow Marushin to quantify and visualize the production level of each employee through its detailed task mining data, ultimately maximizing the efficiency of its operations.

“We are pleased to license our robust task mining tool to a well-respected company such as Marushin Corporation,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “CONTROLIO continues to help transform our client’s daily progress by improving operational workflow and creating greater efficiencies within each user’s back-end digital system. Our enterprise software solution continues to gain traction across a multitude of companies across several industries, and we intend to move full-steam ahead with continuing to activate our go-to-market strategy and capture as much market share as possible.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860