NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), has partnered with Works Applications Co., Ltd. (“WAP”) and AIM Consulting Co., Ltd. (“AIMC”) to improve their respective digital auditing solutions through its DX suite of offerings.

HeartCore will implement its Digital Transformation tools such as robotic process automation, process mining and task mining, into WAP’s “HUE Works Suite,” a series of SaaS offerings including workflow and work breakdown structure tools, and AIMC’s consulting and auditing services; the integrations provide improved sets of solutions for both WAP and AIMC, allowing them to now offer their end-customers with optimized internal auditing capabilities. More specifically, HeartCore’s solutions will enhance WAP and AIMC’s offerings by simplifying cumbersome internal control operations and helping customers realize effective PDCA cycles via comprehensive operational and digital auditing. Customers will be able to update their three-point set consisting of flowcharts, business descriptions, and risk control matrices with the use of HeartCore’s extensive system and monitoring tools. Furthermore, the revamped software will provide greater cost savings and increased efficiency on additional corporate labor processes.

The roles and tasks required of internal audit departments, such as fraud prevention measures, early detection of irregular processing and preliminary investigation in initial audits, are increasing in scope each year. With several companies not able to grow their internal audit departments at the same rate, due to the high barrier of entry into this field which require specialized knowledge of accounting, labor relations, IT, and business consulting experience, organizations are looking to digital transformation tools as the resolution.

“HeartCore’s DX offerings have augmented WAP and AIMC’s value proposition to customers by increasing their capabilities,” said Company CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “It has been clear that process and task mining utilizing the J-SOX tool is expected to effectively optimize workflow management in conjunction with increased fraud prevention and monitoring functionality. In an era where the demand for digital transformation tools grows, equipping our robust technology products to our customers remains pivotal. We look forward to continually providing dynamic elements of HeartCore’s comprehensive and expanding suite of services to not only meet the needs of our customers but to help enhance our partners’ solutions in tandem.”

About Group of Works Applications Co., Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1996, Works Applications Group has been providing products and services mainly to major Japanese companies as a packaged software company of business applications originating in Japan. Based on the corporate philosophy of changing the concept of “work,” making work more creative, increasing corporate productivity, and expanding corporate value, we are aiming for further development as a solution provider centered on ERP, so that we can be a partner in promoting DX for small, medium, and start-up companies in addition to major companies. We will continue to develop further as a solution provider with ERP at its core. Works Applications Co., Ltd. Website: https://www.worksap.co.jp/

About AIM Consulting Co., Ltd.

AIM Consulting is a consulting firm whose mission is to provide added value to our clients. We provide a wide range of services such as IT implementation, business improvement, J-SOX and internal audits, mainly for listed companies. AIM Consulting Co., Ltd. Website: https://www.aimc.co.jp/en/

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward- looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

