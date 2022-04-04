HeartFlow Appoints Monica Tellado as CFO

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartFlow, Inc., the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, today announced that Monica Tellado has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 4, 2022.

“Monica is a high-impact leader with an outstanding track record of delivering results and creating value,” said John Farquhar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HeartFlow. “With her compelling blend of financial discipline and commercial execution, she will be a strong partner in ensuring we have a solid financial position to support the continued growth of the company so we can serve more patients.”

Ms. Tellado brings extensive finance and commercialization experience in the healthcare and technology industries to HeartFlow. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Gilead where she oversaw the global finance teams as well as investor relations. During her 18-year tenure at Gilead, Ms. Tellado held roles of increasing responsibility in the finance and commercial organizations, including leading U.S. and Latin American commercial teams, supporting entry into new markets and launching new products within Gilead’s HIV, Liver, Cardiopulmonary, and Oncology business units. She also led the U.S. Liver Disease business unit which included a P&L of nearly $2 billion.

Prior to joining Gilead, she held several finance positions at Intel Corporation and Ford Motor Company. Ms. Tellado currently serves on the Board of Directors for DermTech, a molecular dermatology company.

“HeartFlow’s mission to transform how coronary artery disease is managed inspired me, and I am excited to join HeartFlow at a time of significant growth and opportunity,” said Ms. Tellado. “I look forward to leveraging my expertise to make the innovative HeartFlow technology available to more patients and physicians around the world.”

Ms. Tellado earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas in Madrid, Spain and London, England. She received her Master of Business Administration degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA.

About the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis

Starting with a standard coronary computed tomography angiogram (CTA), the HeartFlow Analysis leverages algorithms trained using deep learning (a form of AI) and highly trained analysts to create a digital, personalized 3D model of the heart. The HeartFlow Analysis then uses powerful computer algorithms to solve millions of complex equations to simulate blood flow and provides FFRct values along the coronary arteries. This information is used by physicians in evaluating the impact a blockage may be having on blood flow and determine the optimal course of treatment for each patient. A positive FFRct value (≤0.80) indicates that a coronary blockage is impeding blood flow to the heart muscle to a degree which may warrant invasive management.

Data demonstrating the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of the HeartFlow Analysis have been published in more than 500 peer-reviewed publications, including long-term data out to five years. The HeartFlow Analysis offers the highest diagnostic performance available from a non-invasive test.1 To date, clinicians around the world have used the HeartFlow Analysis for more than 100,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced technology. HeartFlow’s non-invasive HeartFlow FFRct Analysis leverages artificial intelligence to create a personalized three-dimensional model of the heart. Clinicians can use this model to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. HeartFlow’s technology is reflective of our Silicon Valley roots and incorporates over two decades of scientific evidence with the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The HeartFlow FFRct Analysis is commercially available in the United States, UK, Canada, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com.

