MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HeartFlow, Inc., the only non-invasive precision coronary care solution to provide both anatomic and physiologic insights, today announced that new data on HeartFlow Plaque Analysis and its RoadMapTM Analysis will be presented at the 2023 Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston, MA.

“The data being presented at SCCT are the latest findings in a robust body of evidence that show HeartFlow technologies help clinicians further improve diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making to ensure the right patients are getting the right care at the right time,” said Campbell Rogers, Chief Medical Officer of HeartFlow. “Our continued investment in research underscores not only our culture of innovation but also our unwavering commitment to quality in order to develop best-in-class products to support physicians and the patients they treat.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: “Primary Results Of The REVEALPLAQUE Study: A Prospective Quantitative Assessment Of AI-based CCTA Plaque Volume Compared With IVUS”

Date and Time: July 28, 9:30-10:15 AM EDT (Session 8)

Speaker: Jagat Narula, M.D., UTHealth Houston

Location: Exhibit Hall (Hynes Convention Center)

Title: “Utility Of AI Plaque Quantification: Results Of The Decisions For Treating Coronary Disease Are Changed In Patients Evaluated With Quantified Plaque Analysis (DECODE) Study”

Date and Time: July 28, 9:30-10:15 AM EDT (Session 8)

Speaker: Sarah Rinehart, M.D., Charleston Area Medical Center

Location: Exhibit Hall (Hynes Convention Center)

Title: “A Study To Measure the Ability of the RoadMap Analysis to Support CCTA Reading Efficiency, Confidence, and Reproducibility (SMART-CT)”

Date and Time: July 29, 9:40-10:30 AM EDT (Session 10)

Speaker: Michael Morris, M.D., Banner Health

Location: Exhibit Hall (Hynes Convention Center)

Title: Comparison of AI-based CCTA Interpretation and QCA for Coronary Stenosis Evaluation “(RoadMap Accuracy)”

Date and Time: July 29, 9:40-10:30 AM EDT (Session 10)

Speaker: James Dundas, M.D., University of British Columbia and St Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Location: Exhibit Hall (Hynes Convention Center)

HeartFlow is also hosting a symposium on Friday, July 28, 7:00-7:50 AM ET in Room 312. Featured speakers include Jonathon Leipsic, M.D., FSCCT, former president of SCCT; Jagat Narula, M.D., PhD, MACC, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at UTHealth Houston; Wesley O’Neal, M.D., MPH, FACC, Director, Cardiac CT and Nuclear Cardiology at Cone Health Heart & Vascular Center and Sarah Rinehart, M.D., FACC, FSCCT, Director of Cardiac Imaging, Director of Cardiology Fellowship at Charleston Area Medical Center. Company representatives will also be available during the conference at Booth 207.

About HeartFlow

HeartFlow is the global leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, uniquely combining human ingenuity with advanced AI technology. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, our technology has been published in more than 500 peer-reviewed publications that showcase the value of anatomy, physiology, and plaque. We began our journey to improve coronary artery disease (CAD) diagnosis with FFR CT and have now expanded our product portfolio to include anatomic stenosis and plaque information. To date, clinicians have used our technology for over 200,000 patients to aid in the diagnosis of heart disease. For more information, visit www.heartflow.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

