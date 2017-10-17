Breaking News
Home / Top News / Heartland BancCorp Earnings Increase to $2.8 Million, or $1.68 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q17; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.4301 per Share

Heartland BancCorp Earnings Increase to $2.8 Million, or $1.68 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q17; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.4301 per Share

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

GAHANNA, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland BancCorp (“the company,” and “the bank”) (OTCQB:HLAN), today reported third quarter net income increased 23.5% to $2.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and grew 35.1% from $2.0 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.  In the first nine months of 2017, net income increased 17.0% to $6.8 million, or $4.18 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2016.

The company also announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4301 per share.  The dividend will be payable January 10, 2018, to shareholders of record as of December 25, 2017, providing a 2.30% current yield at recent market prices. 

“We reported strong third quarter operating results, delivering steady loan growth and solid revenue with an above average net interest margin.  This growth demonstrates the continued success of our business model; to provide value and stability to our clients,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO.  “Knowing that your local community bank was built to last, not sell, adds a degree of certainty for clients and their desire for focused local management decisions.  Additionally, we continue to expand our branch network with a recently opened branch in Clintonville and additional branches in Whitehall and Upper Arlington scheduled to open in 2018.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended September 30, 2017)

  • Net income was $2.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in 3Q17.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.05% compared to 3.97% in the preceding quarter and 3.86% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.26% for the third quarter of 2017.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 14.28%.
  • Total assets increased 11.9% to $885.1 million, compared to $790.6 million a year earlier.
  • Total deposits increased 14.5% to $765.0 million from a year ago.
  • Net loans increased 13.3% to $681.4 million from a year ago.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 6.0% to $47.91 per share compared to $45.21 per share one year earlier.
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.4301 per share, which represents a 2.28% yield based on the September 30, 2017, stock price ($75.50).

Balance Sheet Review

“Loan growth was robust during the quarter, particularly in the agricultural, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential mortgage sectors,” said McComb.  Net loans increased 13.3% to $681.4 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $601.4 million at September 30, 2016 and increased 2.7% compared to $663.4 million at June 30, 2017. 

Total deposits increased 14.5% to $765.0 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $667.9 million a year earlier and increased 6.7% compared to $716.8 million three months earlier.  Demand deposit accounts represented 23.8%; savings, NOW and money market accounts represented 37.6%; and CDs comprised 38.6% of the total deposit portfolio, at September 30, 2017. 

Heartland’s total assets increased 11.9% to $885.1 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $790.6 million a year earlier and shareholders’ equity increased 7.9% to $77.5 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $71.9 million one year ago.  At quarter end, Heartland’s tangible book value increased 6.0% to $47.91 per share compared to $45.21 per share one year earlier.

Operating Results

Heartland’s net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 15.0% to $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 6.8% compared to $7.5 million in the preceding quarter.  In the first nine months of the year, net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 10.8% to $22.7 million, compared to $20.5 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Heartland’s total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 19.0% to $9.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 7.7% compared to $8.7 million in the preceding quarter.  Year-to-date, total revenues increased 13.1% to $26.2 million, compared to $23.2 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Net interest margin improved to 4.05% in the third quarter of 2017, compared to 3.97% in the preceding quarter and 3.86% in the third quarter a year ago.  “The eight basis point increase in the net interest margin during the current quarter was primarily due to increased amortization of net loan origination fees.  Commercial bankers at Heartland create value for their clients, and they are now better managed and more disciplined in being rewarded for that value.  Growth in the construction portfolio along with the addition of SWAP products have enhanced this income category as well,” said McComb.  In the first nine months of 2017, the net interest margin was 3.99% compared to 3.93% in the first nine months a year ago.

Noninterest income improved 49.5% to $1.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $914,000 in the third quarter a year ago, and increased 13.3% compared to $1.2 in the preceding quarter.  In the first nine months of 2017, noninterest income increased 30.7% to $3.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first nine months of 2016.

Heartland’s third quarter noninterest expenses were $5.4 million, the same as in the preceding quarter.  Noninterest expense was $5.0 million in the third quarter a year ago.  The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2017 was 57.35%, compared to 61.43% for the preceding quarter and 62.53% in the third quarter of 2016.   

Credit Quality

Nonaccrual loans decreased 25.8% to $3.2 million at September 30, 2017, compared to $4.3 million a year earlier and increased slightly compared to $3.1 million three months earlier.  There were $753,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at September 30, 2017, compared to $22,000 at the end of the preceding quarter and $461,000 a year ago.  There were $662,000 in restructured loans included in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2017, as compared to $735,000 three months earlier.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at the end of the third quarter of 2017 were $1.8 million, compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter.  Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans. 

There was no other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at September 30, 2017, compared to $400,000 a year ago. 

Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans, OREO, and loans delinquent 90 days or more, were $4.0 million, or 0.45% of assets, at September 30, 2017, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.39% of assets, three months earlier, and decreased 23.6% compared to $5.2 million, or 0.66% of assets, a year ago. 

Heartland’s third quarter provision for loan losses was $255,000, the same as in the preceding quarter.  This compares to $135,000 in the third quarter a year ago.  As of September 30, 2017, the allowance for loan losses represented 199.3% of nonaccrual loans compared to 198.5% three months earlier, and 135.8% one year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.4 million, or 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2017, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2017, and $5.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans a year ago.  Net charge-offs were $107,000 in the third quarter, compared to $20,000 in the preceding quarter and $251,000 in the third quarter a year ago. 

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates fourteen full-service banking offices. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2017, Heartland was ranked #57 on the American Banker magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/16.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release.  It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

Contacts:    
G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO                                                                          
Heartland BancCorp  614-337-4600 

The Cereghino Group
IR CONTACT: 206-388-5785

Heartland BancCorp  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
   
   
                 
Assets   Sept 30, 2017   June 30, 2017   Sept 30, 2016  
  Cash and cash equivalents     30,513,677       26,859,082     40,463,763  
  Available-for-sale securities     123,636,370       108,841,483     110,158,614  
  Held-to-maturity securities, fair value $5,170,466 and $6,289,982 at September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively and $5,608,318 at June 30, 2017     5,070,790       5,464,807     5,972,843  
  Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,386,109 and $5,867,741 at September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively and $6,237,997 at June 30, 2017     681,372,890       663,437,938     601,400,849  
  Premises and equipment     21,523,740       18,078,901     13,921,042  
  Nonmarketable equity securities     2,830,339       2,830,339     2,825,439  
  Interest receivable     3,133,047       2,365,999     2,614,368  
  Goodwill     417,353       417,353     417,353  
  Deferred income taxes     2,374,481       2,374,481     1,765,794  
  Life insurance assets     12,793,724       12,909,209     9,446,365  
  Other      1,436,086       1,476,628     1,639,342  
    Total assets $   885,102,497   $   845,056,220  $    790,625,772  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity              
  Liabilities              
  Deposits              
  Demand $   182,342,329   $   162,886,976  $    150,913,820  
  Saving, NOW and money market     287,458,122       257,703,537     241,181,130  
  Time     295,224,771       296,232,569     275,809,945  
    Total deposits     765,025,222       716,823,082     667,904,895  
  Short-term borrowings     20,893,943       16,495,538     27,465,075  
  Long-term debt     15,460,000       30,960,000     15,460,000  
  Interest payable and other liabilities     6,195,572       5,426,589     7,931,744  
    Total liabilities     807,574,737       769,705,209     718,761,714  
                 
  Shareholders’ Equity              
  Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares;  issued 2017 –  1,609,528 shares 2016 –  1,580,228 shares and June 2017 – 1,589,028 shares     25,001,103       24,090,857     24,428,011  
  Stock issued with notes receivable     (727,478 )     –      –   
  Retained earnings     53,097,717       50,978,591     46,002,554  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)     156,418       281,563     1,433,493  
    Total shareholders’ equity     77,527,760       75,351,011     71,864,058  
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   885,102,497    $    845,056,220  $    790,625,772  
    Book value per share $ 48.17   $ 47.42 $ 45.48  
             

 

Heartland BancCorp  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
   
      Three Months Ended,      Nine Months Ended  
Interest Income   Sept 30, 2017   June 30, 2017   Sept 30, 2016     Sept 30, 2017     Sept 30, 2016  
  Loans $   8,452,381  $    7,900,422 $   7,198,912   $  23,724,071   $  20,909,075  
  Securities                          
  Taxable      429,856     390,666     417,825       1,184,686       1,254,422  
  Tax-exempt     404,840     397,889     404,060       1,196,159       1,237,644  
  Other     70,291     48,700     43,559       167,156       114,387  
    Total interest income     9,357,368     8,737,677     8,064,356      26,272,072      23,515,528  
Interest Expense                          
  Deposits     1,188,053     1,069,704     952,850       3,220,721       2,753,615  
  Borrowings     116,829     129,388     108,922       362,921       282,642  
    Total interest expense     1,304,882     1,199,092     1,061,772       3,583,642       3,036,257  
Net Interest Income     8,052,486     7,538,585     7,002,584      22,688,430      20,479,271  
Provision for Loan Losses     255,000     255,000     135,000       840,000       510,000  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses     7,797,486     7,283,585     6,867,584      21,848,430      19,969,271  
Noninterest income                          
  Service charges     514,781     509,996     502,355       1,505,619       1,446,943  
  Net Gains and commissions on loan sales      308,261     307,185     158,832       776,224       405,284  
  Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities     –     –     –       6,128       197,711  
  Net realized gain/(loss) on sales of foreclosed assets     –     139,497     –       139,497       –  
  Gain on redemption of life insurance proceeds     301,278     –           301,278        
  Increase in cash value of life insurance     86,341     84,614     86,090       263,560       212,237  
  Other     155,396     164,873     166,321       515,115       421,172  
    Total noninterest income     1,366,057     1,206,165     913,598       3,507,421       2,683,347  
Noninterest Expense                          
  Salaries and employee benefits     3,205,006     3,111,741     2,790,860       9,483,003       8,518,363  
  Net occupancy and equipment expense     585,311     583,230     554,864       1,727,256       1,562,356  
  Data processing fees     316,111     327,627     264,328       947,512       816,917  
  Professional fees     163,914     159,584     246,129       448,378       487,717  
  Marketing expense     141,000     271,000     149,349       553,000       448,047  
  Printing and office supplies     56,761     49,022     57,885       170,777       154,042  
  State franchise taxes     141,825     141,825     128,701       425,475       407,701  
  FDIC Insurance premiums     98,500     80,500     100,000       258,500       296,000  
  Other     693,455     647,681     658,006       1,948,823       1,849,837  
    Total noninterest expense     5,401,883     5,372,210     4,950,122      15,962,724      14,540,980  
Income before Income Tax     3,761,660     3,117,540     2,831,060       9,393,127       8,111,638  
Provision for Income Taxes     1,009,859     888,953     793,593       2,576,177       2,285,331  
Net Income $   2,751,801 $   2,228,587 $   2,037,467   $   6,816,950   $   5,826,307  
Basic Earnings Per Share $   1.73 $   1.40 $   1.29   $ 4.29   $ 3.71  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $   1.68 $   1.37 $   1.26   $ 4.18   $ 3.64  
               

 

 

                     
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION                    
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  Sept 30, 2017   June 30, 2017   Sept. 30, 2016   Sept 30, 2017   Sept. 30, 2016  
Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets   1.26 %     1.07 %     1.06 %   1.09 %   1.02 %  
Return on average equity    14.28 %     12.08 %     11.61 %   12.28 %   11.24 %  
Net interest margin   4.05 %     3.97 %     3.86 %   3.99 %   3.93 %  
Efficiency ratio   57.35 %     61.43 %     62.53 %   60.95 %   63.32 %  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended          
  Sept 30, 2017   June 30, 2017   Sept. 30, 2016          
Non accrual loans $   3,205     $   3,143     $   4,321            
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing     753         22         461            
Non-performing investment securities     –          –          –             
OREO and other non-performing assets     –          –          400            
Total non-performing assets $   3,958     $   3,165     $   5,182            
                     
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.45 %     0.39 %     0.66 %          
Net charge-offs quarter ending  $   107     $   20     $   251            
                     
Allowance for loan loss $   6,386     $   6,238     $   5,868            
Non accrual loans $   3,205     $   3,143     $   4,321            
Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans   199.25 %     198.47 %     135.80 %          
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding   1.00 %     0.97 %     1.03 %          
                     
Restructured loans included in non-accrual $   662     $   735     $   815            
Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $   1,814     $   1,902     $   3,200            
                     
Book Values:                    
Total shareholders’ equity $   77,528     $   75,351     $   71,864            
Less, goodwill     417         417         417            
Shareholders’ equity less goodwill $   77,111     $   74,934     $   71,447            
Common shares outstanding     1,609,528         1,589,028         1,580,228            
Less treasury shares     –          –          –             
Common shares as adjusted     1,609,528         1,589,028         1,580,228            
Book value per common share $    48.17     $    47.42     $    45.48            
                     
Tangible book value per common share $    47.91     $    47.16     $    45.21            
                     

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.