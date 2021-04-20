Heartland BancCorp Earns $4.6 Million, or $2.29 Per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2021; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.627 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) today reported net income increased 58.4% to $4.6 million, or $2.29 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.9 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported record earnings of $5.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share.

The company announced its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.627 per share. The dividend will be payable July 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland’s first quarter operating performance continued to reflect the success of our community bank strategy, which produced solid revenue and additional low-cost core deposit growth,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Also contributing meaningfully to our earnings growth is the successful integration of our acquisition of Victory Community Bank last year. Our relentless focus on delivering value to our clients, combined with the resilience of the economy in our greater Columbus and Northern Kentucky markets, continues to sustain and build our community banking franchise.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended March 31, 2021)

Net income increased 58.4% to $4.6 million, compared to $2.9 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share were $2.29, compared to $1.43 in the first quarter a year ago.

Provision for loan losses was $480,000, compared to $500,000 in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.36%, compared to 3.50% in the preceding quarter, and 3.81% in the first quarter a year ago.

Total revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 23.3% to $15.8 million, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income increased 42.0% to $3.7 million, compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.20%, compared to 1.02% in the first quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average equity was 13.25%, compared to 9.18% in the first quarter a year ago.

Total assets increased 33.8% to $1.57 billion, compared to $1.17 billion a year ago.

Net loans increased 20.3% to $1.13 billion, compared to $942.5 million a year ago.

Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 75.1% to $447.6 million, compared to $255.7 million a year ago.

Total deposits increased 37.8% to $1.36 billion, compared to $984.8 million a year ago.

Tangible book value per share was $64.56 per share, compared to $62.33 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.627 per share.

COVID-19 Response

Heartland has implemented several pandemic preparations to assist its clients with their financial needs, and remains committed to helping its borrowers who have been affected by the declining economic activity.

Heartland continues to offer payment and financial relief programs for its borrowers impacted by the pandemic. These programs include loan payment deferrals or interest-only payments for up to 180 days. Deferred loans are re-evaluated at the end of the initial deferral period and will either return to the original loan terms or may be eligible for an additional deferral period for up to 90 days. Heartland has deferred payment on 17 loans totaling $38.2 million at March 31, 2021, which includes 13 loans totaling $37.5 million that had received a second deferral. Of the $38.2 million in loans on deferral at March 31, 2021, $35.9 million are for businesses within the accommodation & food industry.

Paycheck Protection Program

During the second and third quarters of 2020, Heartland originated 1,075 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, for a total of $129 million in PPP loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $4.9 million. “As of March 31, 2021, we have 172 forgiveness applications outstanding and received payment from the SBA for 441 borrowers totaling $69 million. Approximately $860,000 of the income recognized during the first quarter of 2021 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $764,000 of income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020,” said McComb.

At the end of December 2020, additional COVID-19 stimulus relief was signed into law that allowed for an additional round of PPP lending. The program offered new PPP loans for companies that did not receive PPP funds in 2020 in addition to a second draw loan targeted at hard-hit businesses that had already used their initial PPP proceeds. During the first quarter of 2021, Heartland originated 587 PPP loans, or $60 million in loans, during this new round of funding, with gross fee income of $3.0 million. $1.2 million was recognized during the first quarter as deferred origination costs as a reduction of salary and employee benefit expense and the net difference of $1.8 million will be recognized over the life of the associated loans.

Subordinated Notes Offering

On May 15, 2020, Heartland completed its private placement of $25 million of 5.0% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors, including the exchange of approximately $5.4 million of the Company’s subordinated promissory notes due 2025. The Notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for Heartland for regulatory capital purposes. Heartland intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate operating purposes, including repaying indebtedness, to support organic growth and to fund potential acquisitions.

Victory Community Bank Acquisition

On April 7, 2020, Heartland completed the acquisition of Victory Community Bank. At closing, Victory Community Bank had three banking locations in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky. Pursuant to previously announced terms, Victory Mortgage Holding, Inc. (formerly known as Victory Bancorp, Inc.) (as the sole shareholder of Victory Community Bank) received 58,934 shares of Heartland common stock and approximately $35.5 million in cash.

The closed acquisition added approximately $238.3 million in assets, $149.9 million in deposits and $120.2 million in loans to Heartland Bank. Victory Community Bank’s former sister company, Victory Mortgage, LLC, which is affiliated with Fischer Homes, has mortgage lending offices in Louisville, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. As part of the merger, Victory Mortgage, LLC entered into a cooperation agreement with Heartland Bank for certain products and services to be provided by Heartland Bank post-closing.

Balance Sheet Review

“The Victory Community Bank acquisition contributed meaningfully to loan growth year-over-year, primarily in the 1-4 family loan segment,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Net loans increased to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2021, a 20.3% increase compared to $942.5 million at March 31, 2020, and a modest increase compared to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2020. Commercial loans were up 74.7% from year ago levels to $237.4 million, and comprise 20.7% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2021. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) decreased 2.2% to $245.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to a year ago, and comprise 21.3% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 6.4% to $300.9 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 26.2% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2021, 1-4 family residential real estate loans were up 31.6% from year ago levels to $318.1 million and represent 27.7% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 19.6% from year ago levels to $36.6 million and represent 3.2% of total loans at March 31, 2021. Consumer loans decreased 1.9% from year ago levels to $10.1 million and represent 0.9% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2021.

Deposit growth for the year was reflective of the Victory Community Bank acquisition, while federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks also boosted demand deposit balances. Total deposits increased 37.8% to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $984.8 million a year earlier and increased 3.4% compared to $1.31 billion three months earlier. At March 31, 2021, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 75.1% compared to a year ago and represented 33.0% of total deposits, savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 58.8% compared to a year ago and represented 44.4% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 12.1% compared to a year ago and comprised 22.6% of total deposits.

Total assets increased 33.8% to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.17 billion a year earlier, and increased 1.5% compared to $1.55 billion three months earlier. The year-over-year increase is largely due to the Victory Community Bank acquisition and PPP loans. Excluding these items, total assets increased 3.3% year-over-year. Shareholders’ equity increased 12.2% to $142.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $126.8 million a year earlier. On March 31, 2021, Heartland’s tangible book value was $64.56 per share, compared to $62.33 one year earlier.

Operating Results

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.36% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.50% in the preceding quarter and 3.81% in the first quarter of 2020. “The negative impacts of excess liquidity on the balance sheet contributed to net interest margin contraction during the first quarter,” said Almendinger. Excluding excess cash balances at the Federal Reserve Bank, net interest margin was 3.78% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.77% for the fourth quarter of 2020. PPP loans had a 0.07% positive effect on net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.02% positive effect for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) increased 23.3% to $15.8 million in the first quarter, compared to $12.8 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased from record revenue of $17.2 million in the preceding quarter.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 18.6% to $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 3.0% compared to $12.4 million in the preceding quarter.

Heartland’s noninterest income increased 42.0% to $3.7 million in the first quarter, compared to $2.6 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 22.8% compared to $4.8 million in the preceding quarter. The gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights increased 75.9% to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 48.6% compared to $3.0 million in the preceding quarter. Sustained low long-term mortgage rates continued to attract mortgage refinancing, although at a slower pace than the record setting levels during the prior quarter.

First quarter noninterest expenses totaled $9.6 million, compared to $9.4 million in the preceding quarter and $8.7 million in the first quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $5.2 million for the first quarter compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $5.4 million in the first quarter a year ago. The reduction was primarily due to deferred expenses associated with the latest round of PPP loans originated in the current quarter.

“During the first quarter, we prepaid $17.9 million in long term FHLB advances near the end of the quarter that impacted other noninterest expense and resulted in a one-time expense of $414,000 pretax, or $327,000 after tax,” said Almendinger. Also impacting noninterest expense compared to the year ago quarter were increased operating costs related to the acquisition of Victory Community Bank that closed in April 2020, in addition to investments in products, talent and technology. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2021 was 61.8%, compared to 55.1% for the preceding quarter and 68.2% for the first quarter of 2020.

Credit Quality

“The provision for loan losses during the quarter primarily reflects growth in the loan portfolio, as well as our current assessment of risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McComb. Heartland booked a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter, compared to a $750,000 provision in the preceding quarter and a $500,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter a year ago.

At March 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased to $14.6 million, or 1.28% of total loans, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.25% of total loans at December 31, 2020, and $9.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans a year ago. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL was 1.43% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and 1.36% of total loans at December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, the ALLL represented 324.5% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 476.5% three months earlier and 385.4% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans increased during the quarter to $4.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million at December 31, 2020 and increased compared to $2.4 million at March 31, 2020. The increase in nonaccrual loans during the quarter was primarily the result of one lending relationship for $2.1 million. There were $18,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at March 31, 2021. This compared to no loans past due 90 days at December 31, 2020, and $227,000 in loans past due 90 days at March 31, 2020.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans decreased to $632,000 at March 31, 2021, compared to $648,000 at December 31, 2020. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at March 31, 2021, and at December 31, 2020, and none reported at March 31, 2020. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $4.5 million, or 0.29% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at March 31, 2021, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2020 and $2.6 million, or 0.22% of total assets at March 31, 2020. NPAs, consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were 0.31% of total assets excluding PPP loans, at March 31, 2021.

Heartland recorded net loan recoveries of $22,000 in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to net charge offs of $420,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and net charge offs of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2019.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) the businesses of Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer, be more difficult, time-consuming or costly to accomplish than expected, and the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;; (3) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (4) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (5) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (6) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,115 $ 189,874 $ 19,681 Interest bearing time deposits 279 277 0 Available-for-sale securities 151,971 144,377 142,538 Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of, $202, $202 and $743 respectively 202 202 741 Loans held for sale 1,025 4,382 3,122 Commercial 237,419 216,108 135,937 CRE (Owner occupied) 245,092 240,185 250,567 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 300,923 307,054 282,778 1-4 Family 318,068 323,174 241,622 Home Equity 36,550 38,232 30,548 Consumer 10,142 11,341 10,342 Allowance for loan losses (14,649 ) (14,147 ) (9,257 ) Net Loans 1,133,545 1,121,947 942,537 Premises and equipment 30,264 30,220 29,962 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,024 6,017 4,457 Mortgage serving rights, net 2,702 2,662 278 Foreclosed assets held for sale 5 5 0 Goodwill 12,388 12,389 1,206 Intangible Assets 1,185 1,253 906 Deferred income taxes 955 955 600 Life insurance assets 17,567 17,468 17,162 Accrued interest recievable and other assets 15,688 15,052 10,656 Total assets $ 1,570,915 $ 1,547,080 $ 1,173,846 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 447,646 $ 426,795 $ 255,695 Saving, NOW and money market 602,181 528,836 379,145 Time 307,525 357,203 349,976 Total deposits 1,357,352 1,312,834 984,816 Repurchase agreements 9,866 10,632 10,481 FHLB Advances 24,290 44,670 35,000 Subordinated debt 24,620 24,709 5,460 Interest payable and other liabilities 12,554 13,339 11,315 Total liabilities 1,428,682 1,406,184 1,047,072 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares;

2,083,487, 2,083,487 and 2,021,523 shares issued, respectively 60,529 60,402 56,439 Retained earnings 84,436 81,061 72,619 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) 2,262 4,427 (1,053 ) Treasury stock at Cost, Common; 90,612, 90,612 and 21,635 shares held, respectively (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (1,232 ) Total shareholders’ equity 142,233 140,896 126,774 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,570,915 $ 1,547,080 $ 1,173,846 Book value per share $ 71.37 $ 70.70 $ 63.39

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Loans $ 12,746 $ 13,447 $ 11,811 Securities Taxable 324 363 500 Tax-exempt 601 604 492 Other 48 34 47 Total interest income 13,719 14,448 12,850 Interest Expense Deposits 1,130 1,476 2,455 Borrowings 512 524 209 Total interest expense 1,642 2,000 2,664 Net Interest Income 12,077 12,448 10,186 Provision for Loan Losses 480 750 500 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

11,597 11,698 9,686 Noninterest income Service charges 573 587 518 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 1,550 3,016 881 Loan servicing fees, net 205 (209 ) 307 Title insurance income 318 400 260 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities 223 221 – (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment – 10 – Increase in cash value of life insurance 99 102 105 Other 732 663 535 Total noninterest income 3,700 4,790 2,606 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,204 5,650 5,447 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,330 1,269 1,083 Data processing fees 448 485 430 Professional fees 378 278 242 Marketing expense 276 176 232 Printing and office supplies 92 102 92 State financial institution tax 315 244 256 FDIC insurance premiums 128 183 3 Other 1,443 984 944 Total noninterest expense 9,614 9,371 8,729 Income before Income Tax 5,683 7,117 3,563 Provision for Income Taxes 1,059 1,353 644 Net Income $ 4,624 $ 5,764 $ 2,919 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.32 $ 2.89 $ 1.45 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.29 $ 2.87 $ 1.43

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.50 % 1.02 % Return on average equity 13.25 % 16.57 % 9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity 14.66 % 18.39 % 9.33 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.50 % 3.81 % Efficiency ratio 61.81 % 55.07 % 68.24 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,514 $ 2,969 $ 2,402 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 18 – 227 Non-performing investment securities – – – OREO and other non-performing assets 5 5 – Total non-performing assets $ 4,537 $ 2,974 $ 2,629 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.19 % 0.22 % Net charge-offs quarter ending $ (22) $ 420 $ 11 Allowance for loan loss $ 14,649 $ 14,147 $ 9,257 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,514 $ 2,969 $ 2,402 Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans 324.52 % 476.49 % 385.39% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 1.28 % 1.25 % 0.97% Restructured loans included in non-accrual $ 2,405 $ 285 $ 286 Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 632 $ 648 $ 339 Book Values: Total shareholders’ equity $ 142,233 $ 140,896 $ 126,774 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 13,573 13,641 2,112 Shareholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets $ 128,660 $ 127,255 $ 124,662 Common shares outstanding 2,083,487 2,083,487 2,021,523 Less: treasury shares (90,612) (90,612) (21,635) Common shares as adjusted 1,992,875 1,992,875 1,999,888 Book value per common share $ 71.37 $ 70.70 $ 63.39 Tangible book value per common share $ 64.56 $ 63.85 $ 62.33

Contact: G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600



