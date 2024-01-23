WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income increased 5.2% to $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased 7.2% compared to $4.9 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2023, net income increased 8.0% to a record $19.5 million, or $9.62 per diluted share, compared to $18.1 million, or $8.90 per diluted share, in 2022.

The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share. The dividend will be payable April 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2024. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland produced strong net income for the fourth quarter, and record earnings for the year, as we continue to selectively grow the loan portfolio while maintaining a strong deposit base,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As in previous quarters, we continued to remain selective on the loans we added during the quarter, while adhering to disciplined loan pricing. The result was tempered loan growth during the fourth quarter of 1.8%, and newly funded loans had a weighted rate of 8.22%, up approximately 37 basis points from the prior quarter. Additionally, we have been successful at growing new deposit accounts, up 4.0% over the prior quarter end, while also maintaining core deposit balances. With solid revenue generation and stable credit quality metrics, we are well positioned for the year ahead.”

“We continue to see excellent growth in our Columbus and Greater Cincinnati markets and look for ways to expand our market outreach to these MSAs as well as surrounding areas,” McComb continued. “During the preceding quarter, we opened our 20th Heartland Bank branch in Delaware County, and our brand of community banking is already being well received in this thriving county just north of Columbus. Our focus for 2024 will be to capture additional market share in our established Columbus and Greater Cincinnati markets while continuing to work on improving operating efficiencies across the Company.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended December 31, 2023)

Net income was $5.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $550,000, compared to $480,000 for the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.49%, compared to 3.52% in the preceding quarter and 4.13% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Fourth quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 1.6% to $18.6 million, compared to $18.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.13%, compared to 1.23% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 15.05%, compared to 15.63% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased $27.6 million during the quarter, or 1.8%, to $1.53 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.50 billion three months earlier.

Total deposits increased $63.3 million during the quarter, or 4.0%, to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.58 billion three months earlier.

Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.13% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%, at December 31, 2023.

Tangible book value increased 14.0% to $74.23 per share, compared to $65.09 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.759 per share.

2023 Full Year Financial Highlights (at or for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023)

Net income for 2023 increased 8.0% to $19.5 million, compared to $18.1 million in 2022.

Net interest margin was 3.62% for the year, compared to 4.03% for 2022.

Total revenues increased 7.5% to $73.5 million in 2023, compared to $68.4 million in 2022.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.09% for 2023, compared to 1.20% for 2022.

Annualized return on average tangible equity was 14.15% for 2023, compared to 13.60% for 2022.

Net loans increased $143.4 million, or 10.3%, year-over-year to $1.53 billion.

Total deposits increased 12.8% to $1.64 billion, compared to $1.46 billion a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets increased 13.2% to $1.88 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.66 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.6% compared to $1.83 billion three months earlier. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.2% at December 31, 2023, compared to 95.2% at September 30, 2023, and 95.3% at December 31, 2022.

Securities increased 38.5% to $211.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $152.5 million a year earlier, and increased 17.4% compared to $179.8 million three months earlier. Securities comprise 11.2% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 9.8% three months prior and 9.2% a year ago.

Average earning assets increased to $1.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.72 billion in the third quarter of 2023, and $1.52 billion in the fourth quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.71% in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 12 basis points from 5.59% in the preceding quarter, and up 80 basis points from 4.91% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

“We continued to moderate loan growth during the quarter, resulting in net loans increasing 1.8% over the prior quarter end, with average loans increasing 1.5% compared to the prior quarter,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “While loan demand has been strong, we remain disciplined with loan pricing which is resulting in slower growth.”

Net loans were $1.53 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2023, and a 10.3% increase compared to $1.39 billion at December 31, 2022. Commercial loans increased 6.1% from year ago levels to $172.7 million, and comprise 11.1% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2023. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) decreased 9.2% to $296.0 million at December 31, 2023, compared to a year ago, and comprise 19.1% of the total loan portfolio. Nonowner occupied CRE loans increased 28.0% to $501.1 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 32.3% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2023. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 10.2% from year-ago levels to $508.8 million and represent 32.8% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 16.1% from year-ago levels to $51.7 million and represent 3.3% of total loans, while consumer loans increased 4.0% from year-ago levels to $19.0 million and represent 1.2% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.64 billion at December 31, 2023, a 4.0% increase, compared to $1.58 billion at September 30, 2023, and a $186.0 million, or 12.8% increase, compared to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2022. “Average deposits increased $23.8 million, or 1.5%, to $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding quarter, with the growth in DDA, money market and CD accounts,” said Babcanec. “Average demand deposits increased $3.6 million during the quarter, which is helping to improve our funding mix.”

At December 31, 2023, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 6.8% compared to a year ago and represented 29.7% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 16.7% compared to a year ago and represented 43.3% of total deposits; and CDs increased 37.0% compared to a year ago and comprised 27.0% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.05% in the third quarter of 2023 and 0.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased 8.6% to $162.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $149.6 million three months earlier and increased 12.9% compared to $143.9 million a year earlier. At December 31, 2023, Heartland’s tangible book value was $74.23 per share compared to $67.78 at September 30, 2023, and $65.09 at December 31, 2022.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.00% at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.50% at September 30, 2023, and 7.92% at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity

Heartland had ample sources of available liquidity as of December 31, 2023, including a $220 million line of credit at the Federal Home Loan Bank, as well as additional credit lines of $120 million. Nearly 67% of Heartland’s client deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized as of December 31, 2023.

Operating Results

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.13% and a ROATCE of 15.05%, compared to 1.07% and 14.01%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023 and 1.23% and 15.63%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased 2.8% to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $15.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased modestly compared to $15.3 million in the preceding quarter. For the year 2023, net interest income increased 7.1% to $61.0 million, compared to $57.0 million in 2022.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 1.6% increase compared to $18.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and a modest increase compared to $18.5 million in the preceding quarter. For the year, total revenues increased 7.5% to $73.5 million, compared to $68.4 million a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.52% in the preceding quarter and 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2022. “Our net interest margin is starting to stabilize, contracting three basis points during the fourth quarter, compared to the prior quarter. While deposit pricing pressures continue, the increase in average DDA balances helped to ease funding costs. Additionally, we continue to benefit from repricing loans at higher rates,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of September 30, 2023.*

Provision for Credit Losses

Heartland recorded a $550,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a $500,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, and a $480,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased 29.4% to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights increased 236.7% to $734,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $218,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 3.7% compared to $708,000 in the preceding quarter. For the year 2023, noninterest income increased 9.3% to $12.4 million, compared to $11.4 million in 2022.

“Similar to the prior quarter, we experienced strong secondary loan activity during the fourth quarter, and we were successful with executing on swaps, with $497,000 in swap referral fee income during the fourth quarter, compared to $189,000 in swap referral fee income during the preceding quarter,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses were $11.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a 2.9% decrease compared to $12.0 million in the preceding quarter, and a 1.1% decrease compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and a modest decrease compared to $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year, noninterest expense totaled $47.1 million, compared to $44.2 million in 2022.

“We have made a company-wide effort over the last few quarters to manage operating expenses, and we will continue this focus into 2024,” said Almendinger. “Salary and employee benefits were lower in part due to lower incentive compensation from muted loan growth. We also had a benefit of approximately $200,000 recognized through other expenses.”

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 62.5%, compared to 64.7% for the preceding quarter and 64.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Provision

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Heartland recorded $1.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.7%, compared to $1.1 million, or 18.1%, in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.0 million, or 17.2%, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Credit Quality

“Our overall credit quality metrics continue to remain stable. We are seeing minimal signs of stress in the loan portfolio, and we hold strong collateral positions with all our loans,” said McComb.

Beginning January 1, 2023, Heartland began accounting for credit losses under CECL which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model.

*As of September 30, 2023, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 177 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.26%.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses plus unfunded commitment liability (ACL + UCL) was $19.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, compared to $19.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, and $16.6 million, or 1.18% of total loans, a year ago. As of December 31, 2023, the ACL represented 1,106% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 883% three months earlier and 2,370% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.9 million at September 30, 2023, and $700,000 at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled 10 loans with an average balance of approximately $162,000. There were $468,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at December 31, 2023, compared to $146,000 at September 30, 2023, and $309,000 at December 31, 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $318,000 at December 31, 2023, compared to $47,000 in net loan charge-offs at September 30, 2023, and $118,000 in net loan charge-offs at December 31, 2022. The increase in net loan charge-offs during the quarter was related to one PPP loan.

There was $10,000 in other real estate owned and other nonperforming assets on the books at December 31, 2023, compared to zero at September 30, 2023, and $5,000 at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets (NPAs), consisting of nonperforming loans and loans past due 90 days or more, were $2.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, which was unchanged compared to September 30, 2023. NPAs were $1.0 million, or 0.06% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 20 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In June of 2023, Heartland was ranked #119 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, Heartland was ranked 36th on the OTCQX’s Best 50 list for 2023. The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.

Heartland BancCorp Quarterly Financial Summary Three Months Ended Earnings and dividends: Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Interest income $ 25,195 $ 24,194 $ 22,476 $ 20,521 $ 18,841 Interest expense 9,807 8,928 7,437 5,180 3,011 Net interest income 15,388 15,266 15,039 15,341 15,830 Provision for credit losses 550 500 800 750 480 Noninterest income 3,217 3,232 3,390 2,601 2,487 Noninterest expense 11,632 11,975 11,695 11,750 11,761 Provision for income taxes 1,135 1,091 1,088 992 1,048 Net income 5,288 4,932 4,846 4,450 5,028 Share data: Basic earnings per share $ 2.62 $ 2.45 $ 2.41 $ 2.21 $ 2.50 Diluted earnings per share 2.61 2.43 2.39 2.19 2.48 Dividends declared per share 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.69 Book value per share 80.66 74.24 75.02 73.60 71.63 Tangible book value per share 74.23 67.78 68.54 67.09 65.09 Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized 2,105,737 2,105,737 2,105,237 2,103,537 2,099,587 Treasury shares (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) (90,612 ) Common shares, net 2,015,125 2,015,125 2,014,625 2,012,925 2,008,975 Average common shares outstanding, net 2,015,125 2,014,936 2,013,607 2,009,782 2,008,839 Balance sheet – average balances: Loans receivable, net $ 1,520,331 $ 1,498,257 $ 1,465,920 $ 1,415,215 $ 1,356,369 Earning assets 1,749,160 1,718,549 1,672,994 1,606,350 1,520,860 Goodwill & intangible assets 12,982 13,031 13,077 13,132 13,186 Total assets 1,854,191 1,822,084 1,772,998 1,705,675 1,620,580 Demand deposits 476,992 473,373 467,301 495,443 500,624 Deposits 1,622,335 1,598,495 1,553,882 1,488,181 1,413,150 Borrowings 60,857 51,856 49,965 54,257 52,162 Shareholders’ equity 152,393 152,720 150,017 148,195 140,800 Ratios: Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.06 % 1.23 % Return on average equity 13.77 % 12.81 % 12.96 % 12.18 % 14.16 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.05 % 14.01 % 14.19 % 13.36 % 15.63 % Yield on earning assets 5.71 % 5.59 % 5.39 % 5.18 % 4.91 % Cost of deposits 2.21 % 2.05 % 1.76 % 1.24 % 0.70 % Cost of funds 2.31 % 2.15 % 1.86 % 1.36 % 0.82 % Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.87 % 4.13 % Efficiency ratio 62.52 % 64.74 % 63.46 % 65.48 % 64.21 % Asset quality: Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.18 % ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.18 %

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Cash and due from $ 16,750 $ 20,993 $ 16,304 $ 14,121 $ 17,543 Interest bearing deposits 19,932 24,222 20,017 37,297 5,340 Interest bearing time deposits – – – – – Available-for-sale securities 211,130 179,817 178,031 159,622 152,492 Held-to-maturity securities 0 5 5 5 5 Loans held for sale 1,145 1,706 2,748 1,200 1,345 Commercial 172,658 169,405 176,972 165,736 162,720 CRE (Owner occupied) 295,996 277,092 273,526 285,575 325,820 CRE (Nonowner occupied) 501,056 502,012 490,900 468,163 391,461 1-4 Family 508,826 499,953 495,578 486,077 461,661 Home Equity 51,697 52,466 48,542 44,749 44,526 Consumer 18,974 19,857 19,848 18,502 18,245 Allowance for credit losses (17,928 ) (17,143 ) (17,063 ) (16,644 ) (16,591 ) Net Loans 1,531,279 1,503,642 1,488,303 1,452,158 1,387,842 Premises and equipment 33,649 33,586 31,919 30,926 30,476 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,866 6,863 6,635 6,631 6,627 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,373 3,346 3,208 3,119 3,173 Foreclosed assets held for sale 10 0 5 5 5 Goodwill 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 Intangible Assets 565 613 661 710 765 Deferred income taxes 7,087 8,323 6,702 6,157 7,504 Life insurance assets 20,315 20,140 20,020 19,903 19,790 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 18,661 19,148 18,744 20,848 17,831 Total assets $ 1,883,150 $ 1,834,792 $ 1,805,690 $ 1,765,090 $ 1,663,126 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 487,631 $ 454,764 $ 462,232 $ 487,238 $ 523,036 Saving, NOW and money market 711,198 695,106 677,833 685,233 609,676 Time 443,772 429,480 418,046 395,525 323,858 Total deposits 1,642,601 1,579,350 1,558,111 1,567,996 1,456,570 Repurchase agreements 4,583 4,446 4,594 5,095 15,213 FHLB Advances 31,000 56,000 50,000 0 6,000 Subordinated debt 24,034 24,024 24,213 24,703 24,693 Interest payable and other liabilities 18,400 21,377 17,635 19,153 16,741 Total liabilities 1,720,618 1,685,197 1,654,553 1,616,947 1,519,217 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, without par value 62,725 62,615 62,473 62,173 61,998 Retained earnings 120,064 116,306 112,904 108,962 107,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (15,263 ) (24,332 ) (19,246 ) (17,998 ) (20,261 ) Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) Total shareholders’ equity 162,532 149,595 151,137 148,143 143,909 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,883,150 $ 1,834,792 $ 1,805,690 $ 1,765,090 $ 1,663,126

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Loans $ 22,850 $ 22,080 $ 20,609 $ 18,885 $ 17,312 Securities Taxable 1,374 1,173 928 845 757 Tax-exempt 629 619 596 598 604 Other 342 322 343 193 168 Total interest income 25,195 24,194 22,476 20,521 18,841 Interest Expense Deposits 9,017 8,272 6,837 4,564 2,497 Borrowings 790 656 600 616 514 Total interest expense 9,807 8,928 7,437 5,180 3,011 Net Interest Income 15,388 15,266 15,039 15,341 15,830 Provision for Credit Losses 550 500 800 750 480 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 14,838 14,766 14,239 14,591 15,350 Noninterest income Service charges 1,002 1,020 1,015 975 930 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 734 708 704 226 218 Loan servicing fees, net 354 408 337 431 317 Title insurance income 214 196 311 171 237 Increase in cash value of life insurance 175 120 117 114 110 Other 738 780 906 684 675 Total noninterest income 3,217 3,232 3,390 2,601 2,487 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,430 7,393 7,252 7,483 7,474 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,052 1,057 1,055 1,067 1,004 Software and data processing fees 1,163 1,205 1,069 1,025 939 Professional fees 242 225 288 266 383 Marketing expense 320 271 309 299 250 State financial institution tax 260 259 259 261 339 FDIC insurance premiums 299 341 298 228 104 Other 866 1,224 1,165 1,121 1,268 Total noninterest expense 11,632 11,975 11,695 11,750 11,761 Income before Income Tax 6,423 6,023 5,934 5,442 6,076 Provision for Income Taxes 1,135 1,091 1,088 992 1,048 Net Income $ 5,288 $ 4,932 $ 4,846 $ 4,450 $ 5,028 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.62 $ 2.45 $ 2.41 $ 2.21 $ 2.50 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.61 $ 2.43 $ 2.39 $ 2.19 $ 2.48

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Twelve Months Ended Interest Income Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Loans $ 84,424 $ 57,919 Securities Taxable 4,320 2,498 Tax-exempt 2,442 2,346 Other 1,200 334 Total interest income 92,386 63,097 Interest Expense Deposits 28,690 4,447 Borrowings 2,662 1,659 Total interest expense 31,352 6,106 Net Interest Income 61,034 56,991 Provision for Credit Losses 2,600 1,920 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

58,434 55,071 Noninterest income Service charges 4,012 3,632 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 2,372 1,519 Loan servicing fees, net 1,530 1,504 Title insurance income 892 1,177 Increase in cash value of life insurance 526 408 Other 3,108 3,141 Total noninterest income 12,440 11,381 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 29,558 28,344 Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,231 3,920 Software and data processing fees 4,462 3,663 Professional fees 1,021 1,044 Marketing expense 1,199 1,012 State financial institution tax 1,039 1,130 FDIC insurance premiums 1,166 371 Other 4,376 4,741 Total noninterest expense 47,052 44,225 Income before Income Tax 23,822 22,227 Provision for Income Taxes 4,306 4,156 Net Income $ 19,516 $ 18,071 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 9.69 $ 9.00 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 9.62 $ 8.90

Heartland BancCorp ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Dec. 31, 2023 Sep. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 1,621 $ 1,942 $ 2,163 $ 1,140 $ 700 Nonaccrual restructured loans – – – – – Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 468 146 – 111 309 Total nonperforming loans 2,089 2,088 2,163 1,251 1,009 OREO and other non-performing assets 10 – 5 5 5 Total non-performing assets $ 2,099 $ 2,088 $ 2,168 $ 1,256 $ 1,014 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.18 % Unfunded commitment liability to gross loans 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.09 % – ACL + UCL to gross loans 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.18 % Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ – $ – $ – $ – $ – Net charge-offs quarter ending $ 318 $ 47 $ 43 $ 19 $ 118