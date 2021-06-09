Heartland BancCorp Elects Thomas L. Campbell and Ron R. Stokes to Board

WHITEHALL, Ohio, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland BancCorp, (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that at the company’s annual meeting, Thomas L. Campbell and Ron R. Stokes were duly elected as directors of the company, effective May 18, 2021. These individuals were also appointed to the Board of Directors of Heartland Bank in March of 2021.

“Board makeup is one of the most important decisions a company can make. Diverse areas of expertise along with mixed geographic representation allow for risk mitigation and strategic advantage. Mr. Campbell and Mr. Stokes are highly respected in their specific fields and bring depths of knowledge and experience from their impressive backgrounds thus enhancing the current structures of both boards of directors,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO.

Tom is a partner at Fusion Alliance, LLC, chief financial officer and a member of the board of directors. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. Tom is a board member of the Palmer Donavin Company, the Ohio Health Foundation Kobacker House and The Golf Club.

Ron is the owner, president and chief executive officer at Three Leaf Productions, Inc., an integrated marketing and printing services enterprise. He and his wife, Lavita, founded LARS Properties, LLC, in 2015, offering property management and commercial painting services. Ron graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing. He was a member of the men’s basketball team from 1981-85 and is currently the on-air expert analyst for The Ohio State University’s Men’s Basketball radio network.

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2021, Heartland was ranked #82 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.

