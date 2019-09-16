Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Grand Re-Opening of Terminal in Tacoma, Washington

Grand Re-Opening, Tacoma, WA Heartland Express Driver Appreciation Team performing an Official Ribbon Cutting in Tacoma, WA

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced on Monday, September 16, 2019, the grand re-opening of the newly remodeled facility at 11707 21st Ave Ct S, Tacoma, WA.

Located just south of the Tacoma metro area, this state of the art facility offers a multi-lane drive through service shop, fully covered 24-hour fuel island, and ample tractor and trailer parking. The terminal features a driver lounge with 24-hour access and amenities that include private walk-in showers and laundry facilities. Other driver comforts include a driver lounge area fully equipped with sofas and recliner chairs, table seating, ice machine, coffee, and a large screen TV for entertainment. A sophisticated RFID software system is installed on the premises for driver security and an industrial Wi-Fi network is available site wide.

The Class A Café, located inside the terminal, has also been completely remodeled. The Class A Café offers driver employees and office/shop employees a classic, home style menu.

“The grand re-opening of our Tacoma facility is another milestone in our continuation of terminal refresh projects across our nationwide terminal network. Heartland Express strives to offer our driver employees up to date and convenient amenities throughout our terminal network across the country while they are away from home. The Tacoma facility in particular, accomplishes that, as well as a complete renovation of office space for non-driver employees. This terminal project is one of several we have undertaken this year, focused on upgrading, remodeling and expanding amenities for the comfort of our drivers. Including the completion of the Tacoma renovation, Rancho Cucamonga, California renovation, brand new facility in Frederick, Colorado (both announced earlier this year) and other ongoing projects throughout our terminal network, Heartland will be investing approximately $40-$50 million in our terminal network infrastructure throughout 2019,” said Heartland Express CEO, Mike Gerdin.

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at https://www.heartlandexpress.com .

