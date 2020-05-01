Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Teleconference for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Breaking News
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, has been changed to an audio teleconference instead of an in-person meeting as previously communicated. 

After reviewing the public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic across our state and local communities and considering the safety and well-being of our stockholders and employees, we have determined that the annual meeting will be held via teleconference.

The instructions for stockholders of record as of March 16, 2020, to call into the meeting are below:

  • Beginning at 7:45 a.m., up until the start time 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, call 1-877-271-1828 and enter the Participant Passcode 77719219. 
     
  • You will be prompted to state your name and personal identification number (personal identification number is your Control Number as provided in the voting materials – Voting Items).

If you haven’t already done so, we ask you to promptly submit your proxy by Internet, Phone, or Mail in advance of the meeting as indicated in your proxy materials.

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States.  Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

