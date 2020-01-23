Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares an 11% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), announced that its board of directors approved an 11% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share on the company’s common stock payable on February 28, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2020. As of December 31, 2019, there were 36,704,278 common shares outstanding listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HTLF.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland is a diversified financial services company with assets of approximately $13 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services and insurance to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 115 banking locations serving 84 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors included in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war, (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.