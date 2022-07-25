Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of June 30, 2022

Highlights and Developments

Quarterly loan growth of $551.9 million or 5%, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $49.9 million

Efficiency ratio of 57.66%

Diluted earnings per common share of $1.17

Quarterly net charge-offs of $714,000 and 30-89 day loan delinquencies were 0.06% of total loans

Citywide Banks is now operating as a division of HTLF Bank, completing the first stage of charter consolidation

Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 49.9 $ 59.6 $ 90.9 $ 110.4 Diluted earnings per common share 1.17 1.41 2.14 2.61 Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.35 % 0.99 % 1.27 % Return on average common equity 11.55 12.07 9.82 11.29 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.35 18.05 15.08 16.99 Net interest margin 3.18 3.37 3.13 3.40 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.22 3.41 3.17 3.45 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.66 57.11 61.02 56.86

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

“HTLF’s second quarter results were excellent and exceeded our expectations. Our tremendous loan growth, solid credit metrics and an improved efficiency ratio are attributable to the continued execution of our growth strategies and provide strong momentum going into the third quarter.” Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Net income available to common stockholders of $49.9 million compared to $59.6 million, a decrease of $9.7 million or 16%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.17 compared to $1.41, a decrease of $0.24 or 17%.

Net interest income of $142.5 million compared to $141.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 1%.

Return on average common equity was 11.55% compared to 12.07%, and return on average assets was 1.06% compared to 1.35%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 18.35% compared to 18.05%.

“HTLF’s second quarter results were excellent and exceeded our expectations. Our tremendous loan growth, solid credit metrics and an improved efficiency ratio are attributable to the continued execution of our growth strategies and provide strong momentum going into the third quarter,” said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

HTLF reported the following results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Net income available to common stockholders of $90.9 million compared to $110.4 million, a decrease of $19.5 million or 18%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $2.14 compared to $2.61, a decrease of $0.47 or 18%.

Net interest income of $277.1 million compared to $280.8 million, a decrease of $3.7 million or 1%.

Return on average common equity was 9.82% compared to 11.29%, and return on average assets was 0.99% compared to 1.27%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 15.08% compared to 16.99%.

Charter Consolidation Update

During the second quarter of 2022, the consolidation of HTLF’s 11 separate bank charters advanced from planning to execution. Citywide Banks is now operating as a division of HTLF Bank, completing the first stage of charter consolidation. Each of the remaining charters will be consolidated into HTLF Bank in the following 10 stages of the project, using a template that retains their current brands, local leadership and local decision making. The final stage is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Consolidation restructuring costs are projected to be $19-20 million, with approximately $14-15 million of expenses remaining to be incurred through 2023. Charter consolidation is designed to eliminate redundancies and improve HTLF’s operating efficiency and capacity to support ongoing product and service enhancements and current and future growth. The resulting efficiencies and expansion in capacity are projected to generate financial benefits of approximately $20.0 million annually when the project is completed.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.18% (3.22% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were:

Total interest income was $152.9 million compared to $148.1 million, which was an increase of $4.8 million or 3% and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields and a reduction of PPP loan interest income. PPP loan interest income totaled $1.8 million compared to $11.2 million, which was a decrease of $9.4 million or 84%.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $154.9 million, which was an increase of $5.0 million or 3% from $149.8 million.

Average earning assets increased $1.17 billion or 7% to $17.99 billion compared to $16.82 billion.

The average rate on earning assets decreased 12 basis points to 3.45% compared to 3.57%, which was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 41% of total average earning assets compared to 39%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were:

Total interest expense was $10.4 million, an increase of $3.6 million or 52% from $6.9 million, based on an increase in the average interest rate paid and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.36% compared to 0.28%.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.68 billion or 18% to $11.08 billion from $9.41 billion.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.24% compared to 0.16%.

Average borrowings increased $25.2 million or 5% to $491.1 million from $465.9 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 3.18% compared to 2.65%.

Net interest income changes for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were:

Net interest income totaled $142.5 million compared to $141.2 million, which was an increase of $1.2 million or 1%. PPP loan interest income totaled $1.8 million compared to $11.2 million, which was a decrease of $9.4 million or 84%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $144.4 million compared to $143.0 million, which was an increase of $1.5 million or 1%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $34.5 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $33.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million or 4%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were:

Service charges and fees increased $2.9 million or 19% to $18.1 million from $15.1 million. Credit card revenue was $5.8 million compared to $4.3 million, which was an increase of $1.5 million or 35%.

Net security losses totaled $2.1 million compared to net gains of $2.8 million.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $2.9 million compared to $4.8 million, which was a decrease of $1.9 million or 39% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Other noninterest income totaled $7.9 million compared to $2.2 million, which was an increase of $5.7 million. The following items impacted other noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021: Commercial swap fees and syndication income totaled $4.9 million compared to $193,000. Gains on the sale of VISA B shares totaled $1.9 million compared to $0.



Total noninterest expense was $106.5 million during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $103.4 million during the second quarter of 2021, which was an increase of $3.1 million or 3%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $64.0 million compared to $57.3 million, which was an increase of $6.7 million or 12%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary expenses due to inflationary wage pressures and increased health care expenses due to normalized health care usage.

Net gains on sales/valuations of assets totaled $3.2 million compared to net losses of $183,000, and the change was primarily attributable to a gain of $3.0 million associated with the sale of two branches in Illinois and a gain of $413,000 associated with the sale of an insurance subsidiary.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs totaled $2.4 million compared to $210,000, an increase of $2.2 million due to the progression of the charter consolidation project.

The effective tax rate was 22.89% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 21.11% for the second quarter of 2021. The following items impacted the second quarter 2022 and 2021 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $702,000 compared to $1.3 million.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 in each quarterly calculation.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $63,000 compared to $123,000.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 11.05% compared to 8.49%.

Tax expense of $43,000 compared to a tax benefit of $150,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.66 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $383.9 million or 2% from $19.27 billion at year-end 2021. Securities represented 37% and 40% of total assets at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $10.68 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021, which was an increase of $723.6 million or 7%. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $551.9 million or 5% since March 31, 2022 and $900.5 million or 9% since December 31, 2021.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $210.7 million or 4% to $5.37 billion compared to $5.15 billion. PPP loans originated in 2020 (“PPP I”) decreased $2.9 million or 51%. PPP loans originated in 2021 (“PPP II”) decreased $48.1 million or 70%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $261.8 million or 5% to $5.34 billion from $5.08 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $162.5 million or 5% to $3.17 billion compared to $3.00 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans increased $70.3 million or 9% to $836.7 million compared to $766.4 million.

Consumer loans increased $37.3 million or 9% to $464.1 million from $426.8 million.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $280.1 million or 6% to $5.37 billion compared to $5.09 billion. PPP I loans decreased $24.3 million or 90%. PPP II loans decreased $152.5 million or 88%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $456.9 million or 9% to $5.34 billion from $4.89 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $300.1 million or 10% to $3.17 billion compared to $2.87 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans increased $83.0 million or 11% to $836.7 million compared to $753.8 million.

Consumer loans increased $44.6 million or 11% to $464.1 million from $419.5 million.

Total deposits were $17.23 billion as of June 30, 2022, compared to $16.42 billion at December 31, 2021. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

Demand deposits decreased $408.0 million or 6% to $6.09 billion compared to $6.50 billion.

Savings deposits increased $1.16 billion or 13% to $10.06 billion from $8.90 billion.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million, which was an increase of $8.0 million from a provision benefit of $6.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

loan growth exclusive of PPP loans totaling $551.9 million compared to $287.7 million,

decrease in nonperforming loans of $22.4 million to $63.0 million or 0.59% of total loans compared to $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021,

nonpass loans declined to 5.8% of total loans compared to 10.4% of total loans at June 30, 2021, and

loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans fell to 0.06% compared to 0.17% at June 30, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $101.4 million and $110.1 million at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $4.2 million.

Net charge offs of $12.9 million were recorded for the first six months of 2022.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $17.8 million at June 30, 2022, which was an increase of $2.3 million from $15.5 million at December 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments increased $628.7 million to $4.46 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to provision benefit of $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $119.1 million or 1.12% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $125.6 million or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $4.4 million or 6% to $67.5 million or 0.34% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $71.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were $63.0 million or 0.59% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2021. At June 30, 2022, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.06% of total loans compared to 0.07% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company’s financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies’ non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management’s reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details

HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join via webcast, please visit https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay will be available until July 23, 2023, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.66 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference) contains, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about HTLF’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of HTLF’s operations or performance, and may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of HTLF’s management. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “project”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management. Although HTLF may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of HTLF to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which HTLF currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section under Item 1A of Part I of HTLF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, include, among others:

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF’s borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political and competitive forces impacting our business;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect HTLF’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF’s financial results, is included in HTLF’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 108,718 $ 111,915 $ 211,087 $ 224,354 Interest on securities: Taxable 38,098 31,546 70,718 61,989 Nontaxable 5,508 4,561 11,710 9,064 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 1 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 563 60 634 126 Total Interest Income 152,887 148,082 294,149 295,534 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 6,530 3,790 9,507 8,185 Interest on short-term borrowings 88 98 134 250 Interest on other borrowings 3,808 2,976 7,368 6,276 Total Interest Expense 10,426 6,864 17,009 14,711 Net Interest Income 142,461 141,218 277,140 280,823 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,246 (7,080 ) 6,491 (7,728 ) Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 139,215 148,298 270,649 288,551 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 18,066 15,132 33,317 28,803 Loan servicing income 834 873 1,120 1,711 Trust fees 5,679 6,039 11,758 11,816 Brokerage and insurance commissions 839 865 1,708 1,718 Securities gains/(losses), net (2,089 ) 2,842 783 2,812 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (121 ) 83 (404 ) (27 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 2,901 4,753 6,312 11,173 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — (526 ) 1,658 391 Income on bank owned life insurance 523 937 1,047 1,766 Other noninterest income 7,907 2,166 11,809 3,318 Total Noninterest Income 34,539 33,164 69,108 63,481 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 64,032 57,332 130,206 116,394 Occupancy 7,094 7,399 14,456 15,317 Furniture and equipment 3,033 3,501 6,552 6,594 Professional fees 15,987 16,237 31,143 29,727 Advertising 1,283 1,649 2,838 3,118 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,083 2,415 4,137 4,931 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 78 414 273 549 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3,230 ) 183 (3,184 ) 377 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,412 210 2,988 3,138 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 737 1,345 814 1,380 Other noninterest expenses 12,970 12,691 27,053 24,274 Total Noninterest Expense 106,479 103,376 217,276 205,799 Income Before Income Taxes 67,275 78,086 122,481 146,233 Income taxes 15,402 16,481 27,519 31,814 Net Income 51,873 61,605 94,962 114,419 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,012 ) (4,025 ) (4,025 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 49,861 $ 59,593 $ 90,937 $ 110,394 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.41 $ 2.14 $ 2.61 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,565,391 42,359,873 42,562,639 42,357,133

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 108,718 $ 102,369 $ 107,721 $ 112,062 $ 111,915 Interest on securities: Taxable 38,098 32,620 30,637 32,384 31,546 Nontaxable 5,508 6,202 5,595 4,609 4,561 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 563 71 86 132 60 Total Interest Income 152,887 141,262 144,039 149,187 148,082 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 6,530 2,977 3,168 3,444 3,790 Interest on short-term borrowings 88 46 123 98 98 Interest on other borrowings 3,808 3,560 3,554 3,102 2,976 Total Interest Expense 10,426 6,583 6,845 6,644 6,864 Net Interest Income 142,461 134,679 137,194 142,543 141,218 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,246 3,245 (5,313 ) (4,534 ) (7,080 ) Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 139,215 131,434 142,507 147,077 148,298 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 18,066 15,251 15,349 15,551 15,132 Loan servicing income 834 286 781 784 873 Trust fees 5,679 6,079 6,380 6,221 6,039 Brokerage and insurance commissions 839 869 962 866 865 Securities gains/(losses), net (2,089 ) 2,872 1,563 1,535 2,842 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (121 ) (283 ) (27 ) 112 83 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 2,901 3,411 4,151 5,281 4,753 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — 1,658 502 195 (526 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 523 524 1,056 940 937 Other noninterest income 7,907 3,902 2,013 1,239 2,166 Total Noninterest Income 34,539 34,569 32,730 32,724 33,164 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 64,032 66,174 63,031 60,689 57,332 Occupancy 7,094 7,362 7,282 7,366 7,399 Furniture and equipment 3,033 3,519 3,364 3,365 3,501 Professional fees 15,987 15,156 17,631 17,242 16,237 Advertising 1,283 1,555 2,218 1,921 1,649 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,083 2,054 2,169 2,295 2,415 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 78 195 363 78 414 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3,230 ) 46 214 (3 ) 183 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,412 576 1,989 204 210 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 737 77 2,549 2,374 1,345 Other noninterest expenses 12,970 14,083 14,576 15,096 12,691 Total Noninterest Expense 106,479 110,797 115,386 110,627 103,376 Income Before Income Taxes 67,275 55,206 59,851 69,174 78,086 Income taxes 15,402 12,117 10,271 13,250 16,481 Net Income 51,873 43,089 49,580 55,924 61,605 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 49,861 $ 41,076 $ 47,568 $ 53,911 $ 59,593 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.97 $ 1.12 $ 1.27 $ 1.41 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,565,391 42,540,953 42,479,442 42,415,993 42,359,873

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 221,077 $ 198,559 $ 163,895 $ 192,247 $ 208,702 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 163,717 406,343 271,704 135,158 240,426 Cash and cash equivalents 384,794 604,902 435,599 327,405 449,128 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,855 2,894 2,894 3,138 3,138 Securities: Carried at fair value 7,106,218 7,025,243 7,530,374 7,449,936 6,543,978 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 81,939 81,785 84,709 85,354 85,439 Other investments, at cost 85,899 82,751 82,567 83,332 76,809 Loans held for sale 18,803 22,685 21,640 37,078 33,248 Loans: Held to maturity 10,678,218 10,177,385 9,954,572 9,854,907 10,012,014 Allowance for credit losses (101,353 ) (100,522 ) (110,088 ) (117,533 ) (120,726 ) Loans, net 10,576,865 10,076,863 9,844,484 9,737,374 9,891,288 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 206,818 213,752 215,827 221,996 226,358 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 28,851 30,934 32,988 35,157 37,452 Servicing rights, net 8,288 8,102 6,890 6,351 6,201 Cash surrender value on life insurance 192,474 192,267 191,722 190,576 189,619 Other real estate, net 4,528 1,422 1,927 4,744 6,314 Other assets 385,062 311,274 246,923 237,779 246,029 Total Assets $ 19,658,399 $ 19,230,879 $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 6,087,304 $ 6,376,249 $ 6,495,326 $ 6,537,722 $ 6,299,289 Savings 10,059,678 9,236,427 8,897,909 8,416,204 8,189,223 Time 1,078,568 1,054,008 1,024,020 1,068,317 1,126,606 Total deposits 17,225,550 16,666,684 16,417,255 16,022,243 15,615,118 Short-term borrowings 97,749 107,372 131,597 265,620 152,563 Other borrowings 372,538 372,290 372,072 371,765 271,244 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 188,494 152,676 171,447 164,345 172,295 Total Liabilities 17,884,331 17,299,022 17,092,371 16,823,973 16,211,220 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,439 42,370 42,275 42,250 42,245 Capital surplus 1,076,766 1,073,048 1,071,956 1,068,913 1,066,765 Retained earnings 1,031,076 992,655 962,994 926,834 883,484 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (486,918 ) (286,921 ) (5,752 ) 23,550 56,587 Total Equity 1,774,068 1,931,857 2,182,178 2,172,252 2,159,786 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,658,399 $ 19,230,879 $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Average Balances Assets $ 19,559,091 $ 19,229,872 $ 19,151,691 $ 18,608,775 $ 18,293,756 Loans, net of unearned 10,477,368 10,043,594 9,886,027 9,920,047 10,072,071 Deposits 17,044,479 16,459,378 16,265,476 15,817,778 15,576,345 Earning assets 17,987,734 17,757,067 17,681,917 17,123,824 16,819,978 Interest bearing liabilities 11,575,319 10,453,400 10,207,255 9,881,350 9,871,302 Common equity 1,731,393 2,003,424 2,061,973 2,072,593 1,980,904 Total stockholders’ equity 1,842,098 2,114,129 2,172,678 2,183,298 2,091,609 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,125,543 1,395,488 1,451,950 1,460,309 1,366,285 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 0.91 % 1.03 % 1.19 % 1.35 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.55 8.32 9.15 10.32 12.07 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.35 12.41 13.47 15.14 18.05 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.03 0.49 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.12 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.18 3.08 3.08 3.30 3.37 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.22 3.12 3.12 3.34 3.41 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.66 64.65 63.86 60.38 57.11

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Balances Assets $ 19,559,091 $ 18,293,756 $ 19,395,391 $ 18,130,148 Loans, net of unearned 10,477,368 10,072,071 10,261,679 10,012,443 Deposits 17,044,479 15,576,345 16,753,544 15,311,921 Earning assets 17,987,734 16,819,978 17,873,037 16,641,045 Interest bearing liabilities 11,575,319 9,871,302 11,017,459 9,894,103 Common equity 1,731,393 1,980,904 1,866,657 1,972,337 Total stockholders’ equity 1,842,098 2,091,609 1,977,362 2,083,042 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1,125,543 1,366,285 1,259,769 1,356,333 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 1.35 % 0.99 % 1.27 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.55 12.07 9.82 11.29 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 18.35 18.05 15.08 16.99 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.03 0.12 0.25 0.09 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.18 3.37 3.13 3.40 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.22 3.41 3.17 3.45 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.66 57.11 61.02 56.86 (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 39.19 $ 42.98 $ 49.00 $ 48.79 $ 48.50 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 24.94 $ 28.66 $ 34.59 $ 34.33 $ 33.98 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,439,439 42,369,908 42,275,264 42,250,092 42,245,452 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 5.56 % 6.52 % 7.84 % 7.89 % 8.08 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 22.89 % 21.95 % 17.16 % 19.15 % 21.11 % Full time equivalent employees 2,087 2,208 2,249 2,163 2,091 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 3,059,519 $ 2,814,513 $ 2,645,085 $ 2,538,369 $ 2,518,908 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) 23,031 74,065 199,883 409,247 829,175 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,282,833 2,266,076 2,240,334 2,135,227 1,940,134 Commercial and business lending 5,365,383 5,154,654 5,085,302 5,082,843 5,288,217 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,321,718 2,161,761 2,010,591 2,020,487 1,987,369 Real estate construction 845,045 842,483 856,119 814,001 854,295 Commercial real estate lending 3,166,763 3,004,244 2,866,710 2,834,488 2,841,664 Total commercial lending 8,532,146 8,158,898 7,952,012 7,917,331 8,129,881 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 836,703 766,443 753,753 684,670 679,608 Residential mortgage 845,270 825,242 829,283 840,356 800,884 Consumer 464,099 426,802 419,524 412,550 401,641 Total loans held to maturity $ 10,678,218 $ 10,177,385 $ 9,954,572 $ 9,854,907 $ 10,012,014 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,458,874 $ 4,130,316 $ 3,830,219 $ 3,583,417 $ 3,433,062 (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 100,522 $ 110,088 $ 117,533 $ 120,726 $ 130,172 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,545 2,628 (6,808 ) (4,448 ) (6,466 ) Charge-offs (1,473 ) (13,217 ) (1,953 ) (1,167 ) (3,497 ) Recoveries 759 1,023 1,316 2,422 517 Balance, end of period $ 101,353 $ 100,522 $ 110,088 $ 117,533 $ 120,726 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 16,079 $ 15,462 $ 13,967 $ 14,002 $ 14,619 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,701 617 1,495 (35 ) (617 ) Balance, end of period $ 17,780 $ 16,079 $ 15,462 $ 13,967 $ 14,002 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 119,133 $ 116,601 $ 125,550 $ 131,500 $ 134,728 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ 1,545 $ 2,628 $ (6,808 ) $ (4,448 ) $ (6,466 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,701 617 1,495 (35 ) (617 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities — — — (51 ) 3 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 3,246 $ 3,245 $ (5,313 ) $ (4,534 ) $ (7,080 ) Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 62,909 $ 64,174 $ 69,369 $ 82,375 $ 85,268 Loans past due ninety days or more 95 246 550 861 97 Other real estate owned 4,528 1,422 1,927 4,744 6,314 Other repossessed assets — 34 43 166 50 Total nonperforming assets $ 67,532 $ 65,876 $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 1,350 $ 882 $ 817 $ 1,817 $ 2,122 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 65,876 $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 Net loan (charge offs)/recoveries (714 ) (12,194 ) (637 ) 1,255 (2,980 ) New nonperforming loans 8,590 15,832 5,886 6,908 7,989 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (5,244 ) (8,448 ) (18,429 ) (8,581 ) (10,948 ) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (976 ) (1,203 ) (3,077 ) (3,165 ) (696 ) Balance, end of period $ 67,532 $ 65,876 $ 71,889 $ 88,146 $ 91,729 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.84 % 0.85 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.60 0.64 0.71 0.86 0.87 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 0.34 0.37 0.46 0.50 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.03 0.49 0.03 (0.05 ) 0.12 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 0.95 0.99 1.11 1.19 1.21 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.12 1.15 1.26 1.33 1.35 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 160.87 156.04 157.45 141.20 141.42 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.06 0.10 0.07 0.12 0.17 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,419,615 $ 38,098 2.38 % $ 6,501,664 $ 32,620 2.03 % $ 5,862,683 $ 31,546 2.16 % Nontaxable(1) 915,880 6,972 3.05 1,106,951 7,851 2.88 740,601 5,773 3.13 Total securities 7,335,495 45,070 2.46 7,608,615 40,471 2.16 6,603,284 37,319 2.27 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 277,773 563 0.81 216,451 71 0.13 271,891 60 0.09 Federal funds sold — — — 11 — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,002,822 30,441 4.07 2,744,336 27,053 4.00 2,469,742 28,562 4.64 PPP loans 41,370 1,801 17.46 132,050 4,323 13.28 1,047,559 11,186 4.28 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,294,524 22,863 4.00 2,243,522 21,278 3.85 1,858,891 20,097 4.34 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,179,048 22,871 4.21 2,060,548 21,163 4.17 1,980,374 21,734 4.40 Real estate construction 878,555 10,015 4.57 847,250 9,276 4.44 815,738 9,212 4.53 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 782,610 7,933 4.07 745,348 7,006 3.81 672,560 7,267 4.33 Residential mortgage 849,174 8,358 3.95 843,881 8,085 3.89 827,291 9,255 4.49 Consumer 449,265 4,949 4.42 426,659 4,655 4.42 399,916 5,152 5.17 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (102,902 ) — — (111,604 ) — — (127,268 ) — — Net loans 10,374,466 109,231 4.22 9,931,990 102,839 4.20 9,944,803 112,465 4.54 Total earning assets 17,987,734 154,864 3.45 % 17,757,067 143,381 3.27 % 16,819,978 149,844 3.57 % Nonearning Assets 1,571,357 1,472,805 1,473,778 Total Assets $ 19,559,091 $ 19,229,872 $ 18,293,756 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 9,995,497 $ 5,372 0.22 % $ 8,889,950 $ 2,394 0.11 % $ 8,234,151 $ 2,233 0.11 % Time deposits 1,088,765 1,158 0.43 1,071,675 583 0.22 1,171,266 1,557 0.53 Short-term borrowings 118,646 88 0.30 119,588 46 0.16 169,822 98 0.23 Other borrowings 372,411 3,808 4.10 372,187 3,560 3.88 296,063 2,976 4.03 Total interest bearing liabilities 11,575,319 10,426 0.36 % 10,453,400 6,583 0.26 % 9,871,302 6,864 0.28 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 5,960,217 6,497,753 6,170,928 Accrued interest and other liabilities 181,457 164,590 159,917 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,141,674 6,662,343 6,330,845 Equity 1,842,098 2,114,129 2,091,609 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,559,091 $ 19,229,872 $ 18,293,756 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 144,438 $ 136,798 $ 142,980 Net interest spread(1) 3.09 % 3.01 % 3.29 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.22 % 3.12 % 3.41 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 64.35 % 58.87 % 58.69 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,460,412 $ 70,718 2.21 % $ 5,778,333 $ 61,989 2.16 % Nontaxable(1) 1,010,888 14,823 2.96 735,636 11,473 3.15 Total securities 7,471,300 85,541 2.31 % 6,513,969 73,462 2.27 % Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 247,281 634 0.52 238,376 126 0.11 Federal funds sold 6 — — 6,971 1 0.03 Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,874,694 57,494 4.03 % 2,485,210 56,784 4.61 % PPP loans 86,460 6,124 14.28 1,020,190 21,335 4.22 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,268,963 44,141 3.92 1,818,932 39,662 4.40 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,119,925 44,034 4.19 1,958,938 43,855 4.51 Real estate construction 862,989 19,291 4.51 811,053 18,910 4.70 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 764,082 14,939 3.94 676,895 15,318 4.56 Residential mortgage 846,542 16,443 3.92 838,545 19,085 4.59 Consumer 438,024 9,604 4.42 402,680 10,519 5.27 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (107,229 ) — — (130,714 ) — — Net loans 10,154,450 212,070 4.21 9,881,729 225,468 4.60 Total earning assets 17,873,037 298,245 3.37 % 16,641,045 299,057 3.62 % Nonearning Assets 1,522,354 1,489,103 Total Assets $ 19,395,391 $ 18,130,148 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 9,445,778 $ 7,766 0.17 % $ 8,133,787 $ 4,663 0.12 % Time deposits 1,080,267 1,741 0.32 1,202,301 3,522 0.59 Short-term borrowings 119,115 134 0.23 204,735 250 0.25 Other borrowings 372,299 7,368 3.99 353,280 6,276 3.58 Total interest bearing liabilities 11,017,459 17,009 0.31 % 9,894,103 14,711 0.30 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,227,499 5,975,833 Accrued interest and other liabilities 173,071 177,170 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,400,570 6,153,003 Stockholders’ Equity 1,977,362 2,083,042 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 19,395,391 $ 18,130,148 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 281,236 $ 284,346 Net interest spread(1) 3.06 % 3.32 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.17 % 3.45 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 61.64 % 59.46 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 49,861 $ 41,076 $ 47,568 $ 53,911 $ 59,593 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,645 1,623 1,713 1,814 1,907 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 51,506 $ 42,699 $ 49,281 $ 55,725 $ 61,500 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,731,393 $ 2,003,424 $ 2,061,973 $ 2,072,593 $ 1,980,904 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 29,845 31,931 34,018 36,279 38,614 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,125,543 $ 1,395,488 $ 1,451,950 $ 1,460,309 $ 1,366,285 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.55 % 8.32 % 9.15 % 10.32 % 12.07 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.35 % 12.41 % 13.47 % 15.14 % 18.05 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 142,461 $ 134,679 $ 137,194 $ 142,543 $ 141,218 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,977 2,119 1,975 1,714 1,762 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 144,438 $ 136,798 $ 139,169 $ 144,257 $ 142,980 Average earning assets $ 17,987,734 $ 17,757,067 $ 17,681,917 $ 17,123,824 $ 16,819,978 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.18 % 3.08 % 3.08 % 3.30 % 3.37 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.22 3.12 3.12 3.34 3.41 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.09 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,663,363 $ 1,821,152 $ 2,071,473 $ 2,061,547 $ 2,049,081 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 28,851 30,934 32,988 35,157 37,452 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,058,507 $ 1,214,213 $ 1,462,480 $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,439,439 42,369,908 42,275,264 42,250,092 42,245,452 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 39.19 $ 42.98 $ 49.00 $ 48.79 $ 48.50 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 24.94 $ 28.66 $ 34.59 $ 34.33 $ 33.98 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,058,507 $ 1,214,213 $ 1,462,480 $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 Total assets (GAAP) $ 19,658,399 $ 19,230,879 $ 19,274,549 $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 28,851 30,934 32,988 35,157 37,452 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,053,543 $ 18,623,940 $ 18,665,556 $ 18,385,063 $ 17,757,549 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 5.56 % 6.52 % 7.84 % 7.89 % 8.08 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,461 $ 134,679 $ 137,194 $ 142,543 $ 141,218 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,977 2,119 1,975 1,714 1,762 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,438 136,798 139,169 144,257 142,980 Noninterest income 34,539 34,569 32,730 32,724 33,164 Securities (gains)/losses, net 2,089 (2,872 ) (1,563 ) (1,535 ) (2,842 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 121 283 27 (112 ) (83 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — (1,658 ) (502 ) (195 ) 526 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 181,187 $ 167,120 $ 169,861 $ 175,139 $ 173,745 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 106,479 $ 110,797 $ 115,386 $ 110,627 $ 103,376 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,083 2,054 2,169 2,295 2,415 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 737 77 2,549 2,374 1,345 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3,230 ) 46 214 (3 ) 183 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,412 576 1,989 204 210 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 104,477 $ 108,044 $ 108,465 $ 105,757 $ 99,223 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 57.66 % 64.65 % 63.86 % 60.38 % 57.11 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 275 $ 340 $ — $ — $ 44 Occupancy — — — — 1 Furniture and equipment — — — 7 41 Professional fees 1,779 236 1,989 145 63 Advertising 156 — — 11 6 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — — 39 — Other noninterest expenses 202 — — 2 55 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 2,412 $ 576 $ 1,989 $ 204 $ 210 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ — $ — (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 49,861 $ 59,593 $ 90,937 $ 110,394 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,645 1,907 3,268 3,895 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 51,506 $ 61,500 $ 94,205 $ 114,289 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,731,393 $ 1,980,904 $ 1,866,657 $ 1,972,337 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 29,845 38,614 30,883 39,999 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,125,543 $ 1,366,285 $ 1,259,769 $ 1,356,333 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.55 % 12.07 % 9.82 % 11.29 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 18.35 % 18.05 % 15.08 % 16.99 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 142,461 $ 141,218 $ 277,140 $ 280,823 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,977 1,762 4,096 3,523 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 144,438 $ 142,980 $ 281,236 $ 284,346 Average earning assets $ 17,987,734 $ 16,819,978 $ 17,873,037 $ 16,641,045 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.18 % 3.37 % 3.13 % 3.40 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.22 3.41 3.17 3.45 Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.07 0.09 0.06 0.11 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,461 $ 141,218 $ 277,140 $ 280,823 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,977 1,762 4,096 3,523 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,438 142,980 281,236 284,346 Noninterest income 34,539 33,164 69,108 63,481 Securities (gains)/losses, net 2,089 (2,842 ) (783 ) (2,812 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 121 (83 ) 404 27 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — 526 (1,658 ) (391 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 181,187 $ 173,745 $ 348,307 $ 344,651 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 106,479 $ 103,376 $ 217,276 $ 205,799 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,083 2,415 4,137 4,931 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 737 1,345 814 1,380 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3,230 ) 183 (3,184 ) 377 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,412 210 2,988 3,138 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 104,477 $ 99,223 $ 212,521 $ 195,973 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 57.66 % 57.11 % 61.02 % 56.86 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 275 $ 44 $ 615 $ 578 Occupancy — 1 — 10 Furniture and equipment — 41 — 648 Professional fees 1,779 63 2,015 733 Advertising 156 6 156 162 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — — — Other noninterest expenses 202 55 202 1,007 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 2,412 $ 210 $ 2,988 $ 3,138 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.04 $ — $ 0.06 $ 0.06 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.