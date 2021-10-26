Breaking News
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of September 30, 2021

Highlights and Developments

  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $53.9 million compared to $45.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 18%  
  • Year to date net income available to common stockholders of $164.3 million compared to $95.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $68.6 million or 72%  
  • Quarterly loan growth of $262.8 million or 11% annualized, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans  
  • Net recoveries on previously charged off loans of $1.3 million, nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.46%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.12% of total loans for the third quarter of 2021  
  • PPP loan forgiveness received of $419.9 million during the third quarter of 2021  
  • Completed offering of $150.0 million of subordinated notes with net proceeds totaling $147.6 million and fixed-to-floating interest rate set at 2.75% for the first five years  
  • Announced an 8% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.27 per common share
  Quarter Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 53.9     $ 45.5     $ 164.3     $ 95.7  
Diluted earnings per common share 1.27     1.23     3.88     2.59  
               
Return on average assets 1.19 %   1.26 %   1.25 %   0.92 %
Return on average common equity 10.32     10.90     10.95     7.90  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.14     16.11     16.34     12.10  
Net interest margin 3.30     3.51     3.37     3.70  
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.34     3.55     3.41     3.74  
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.38     54.67     58.05     57.28  

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

“HTLF had another solid quarter driven by our strong balance sheet and excellent credit metrics. We were pleased with the trajectory of non-PPP loan growth, our record low level of loan delinquencies and the net recoveries on previously charged-off loans for the quarter. We are also continuing to explore ways to improve operational efficiency, including evaluating the consolidation of our 11 bank charters.”
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $53.9 million compared to $45.5 million, an increase of $8.4 million or 18%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.27 compared to $1.23, an increase of $0.04 or 3%.
  • Net interest income of $142.5 million compared to $122.5 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 16%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.32% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 10.90% and 1.26%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 15.14% compared to 16.11%.

HTLF reported the following results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $164.3 million compared to $95.7 million, an increase of $68.6 million or 72%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $3.88 compared to $2.59, an increase of $1.29 or 50%.
  • Net interest income of $423.4 million compared to $359.2 million, an increase of $64.2 million or 18%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.95% and return on average assets was 1.25% compared to 7.90% and 0.92%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.34% compared to 12.10%.

“HTLF had another solid quarter driven by our strong balance sheet and excellent credit metrics. We were pleased with the trajectory of non-PPP loan growth, our record low level of loan delinquencies and the net recoveries on previously charged-off loans for the quarter. We are also continuing to explore ways to improve operational efficiency, including evaluating the consolidation of our 11 bank charters,” said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.30% (3.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 and 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest income was $149.2 million, which was an increase of $18.2 million or 14% from $131.0 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $150.9 million, which was an increase of $18.5 million or 14% from $132.4 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $3.26 billion or 23% to $17.12 billion compared to $13.87 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.
  • The average rate on earning assets decreased 30 basis points to 3.50% compared to 3.80%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 41% of total average earning assets compared to 33%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest expense was $6.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 22% from $8.5 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.27% compared to 0.40%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.70 billion or 22% to $9.46 billion from $7.76 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.14% compared to 0.25%.
  • Average borrowings decreased $140.5 million or 25% to $419.9 million from $560.4 million, which was primarily attributable to reduced advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. Average advances from the PPP lending fund totaled $2.9 million compared to $158.3 million. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 3.02% compared to 2.49%.

Net interest income increased for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income totaled $142.5 million compared to $122.5 million, which was an increase of $20.0 million or 16%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $144.3 million compared to $123.9 million, which was an increase of $20.4 million or 16%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $32.7 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $31.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million or 5%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $3.8 million or 32% to $15.6 million from $11.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Trust fees increased $864,000 or 16% to $6.2 million from $5.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market value of trust assets under management.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $5.3 million compared to $8.9 million, which was a decrease of $3.6 million or 41% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $110.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $90.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $20.2 million or 22%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $60.7 million compared to $51.0 million, which was an increase of $9.7 million or 19%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and health care expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees and normalized health care usage. Full-time equivalent employees increased 336 to 2,163 compared to 1,827 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the addition of specialized commercial and agribusiness lending teams during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Professional fees increased $4.4 million or 35% to $17.2 million compared to $12.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the utilization of external resources to support automation and technology projects, higher cloud based computing expenses and acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Other noninterest expenses increased $5.3 million or 54% to $15.1 million compared to $9.8 million. The following items impacted the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020:
    • Travel and staff and customer entertainment expenses increased $860,000 to $1.2 million from $310,000. Travel and customer events were limited in the third quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic.
    • Credit card processing and rebate expenses increased $1.8 million or 126% to $3.3 million from $1.4 million, which was primarily attributable to increased volume.
    • Fraud losses increased $458,000 or 99% to $919,000 from $461,000. The increase was primarily attributable to check fraud and wire fraud transactions given the heightened fraud environment.

The remainder of the increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate was 19.15% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.20% for the third quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the third quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $2.1 million compared to $965,000.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.
  • New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $327,000 compared to $0.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.32% compared to 8.48%.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.00 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.09 billion or 6% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 40% and 35% of total assets at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.85 billion at September 30, 2021, $10.01 billion at June 30, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $262.8 million or 11% annualized during the third quarter of 2021 and $380.4 million or 6% annualized since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $205.4 million or 4% to $5.08 billion compared to $5.29 billion.
    • PPP loans originated in 2020 (“PPP I”) decreased $299.9 million or 80%. PPP loans originated in 2021 (“PPP II”) decreased $120.0 million or 26%.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $214.6 million or 5% to $4.67 billion from $4.46 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $7.2 million or less than 1% to $2.83 billion compared to $2.84 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans increased $39.5 million or 5% to $840.4 million from $800.9 million.
  • Consumer loans increased $10.9 million or 3% to $412.6 million from $401.6 million.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $186.1 million or 4%, to $5.08 billion compared to $5.27 billion.
    • PPP I loans decreased $883.5 million or 92%. PPP II loans totaled $335.0 million.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $362.4 million or 8% to $4.67 billion from $4.31 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $49.8 million or 2% to $2.83 billion compared to $2.78 billion.
  • Agriculture and agricultural real estate loans decreased $29.9 million or 4% to $684.7 million compared to $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $16.02 billion as of September 30, 2021, $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $14.98 billion at year-end 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $238.4 million or 4% to $6.54 billion compared to $6.30 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $227.0 million or 3% to $8.42 billion from $8.19 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $58.3 million or 5% to $1.07 billion from $1.13 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $848.9 million or 15% to $6.54 billion compared to $5.69 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $396.5 million or 5% to $8.42 billion from $8.02 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $203.1 million or 16% to $1.07 billion from $1.27 billion.

Growth in demand deposits during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.4 million, which was a decrease of $9.2 million from provision expense of $4.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The provision benefit for the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

  • decrease in nonperforming loans of $2.1 million to $83.2 or 0.84% of total loans compared to $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021,
  • nonpass loans declined to 9.15% of total loans compared to 10.37% of total loans at June 30, 2021,
  • loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans fell to 0.12% compared to 0.17% at June 30, 2021,
  • net recoveries of $1.3 million, and
  • stable macroeconomic factors compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $117.5 million and $131.6 million at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Provision benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $10.9 million.
  • Net charge offs of $3.2 million were recorded for the first nine months of 2021.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.0 million at September 30, 2021, which was a decrease of $1.3 million from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $336.5 million to $3.58 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $131.5 million at September 30, 2021, which was 1.33% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.39% and 1.62% as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $6.8 million or 7% to $88.1 million or 0.46% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $83.2 million or 0.84% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.12% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company’s financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies’ non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management’s reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details
HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join, please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID will be provided. Direct Event online registration can be found at: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1492767. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. A replay will be available until October 24, 2022, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.00 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company’s operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intent”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “project”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF’s borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company’s financial results, is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 112,062       $ 102,657       $ 336,416       $ 316,076    
Interest on securities:              
Taxable 32,384       25,016       94,373       70,109    
Nontaxable 4,609       3,222       13,673       8,749    
Interest on federal funds sold             1          
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 132       72       258       847    
Total Interest Income 149,187       130,967       444,721       395,781    
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits 3,444       4,962       11,629       25,678    
Interest on short-term borrowings 98       78       348       435    
Interest on other borrowings 3,102       3,430       9,378       10,514    
Total Interest Expense 6,644       8,470       21,355       36,627    
Net Interest Income 142,543       122,497       423,366       359,154    
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,534 )     1,678       (12,262 )     49,994    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 147,077       120,819       435,628       309,160    
Noninterest Income              
Service charges and fees 15,551       11,749       44,354       34,742    
Loan servicing income 784       638       2,495       1,980    
Trust fees 6,221       5,357       18,037       15,356    
Brokerage and insurance commissions 866       649       2,584       1,977    
Securities gains/(losses), net 1,535       1,300       4,347       4,964    
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 112       155       85       604    
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 5,281       8,894       16,454       21,411    
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 195       (120 )     586       (1,676 )  
Income on bank owned life insurance 940       868       2,706       2,533    
Other noninterest income 1,239       1,726       4,557       5,779    
Total Noninterest Income 32,724       31,216       96,205       87,670    
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits 60,689       50,978       177,083       151,053    
Occupancy 7,366       6,732       22,683       19,705    
Furniture and equipment 3,365       2,500       9,959       8,601    
Professional fees 17,242       12,802       46,969       38,951    
Advertising 1,921       928       5,039       4,128    
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295       2,492       7,226       8,169    
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 78       335       627       872    
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3 )     1,763       374       2,480    
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204       1,146       3,342       3,195    
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374       927       3,754       1,902    
Other noninterest expenses 15,096       9,793       39,370       32,638    
Total Noninterest Expense 110,627       90,396       316,426       271,694    
Income Before Income Taxes 69,174       61,639       215,407       125,136    
Income taxes 13,250       13,681       45,064       27,007    
Net Income 55,924       47,958       170,343       98,129    
Preferred dividends (2,013 )     (2,437 )     (6,038 )     (2,437 )  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,911       $ 45,521       $ 164,305       $ 95,692    
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.27       $ 1.23       $ 3.88       $ 2.59    
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,415,993       36,995,572       42,381,313       36,955,970    

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 112,062       $ 111,915       $ 112,439       $ 108,865       $ 102,657    
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable 32,384       31,546       30,443       28,154       25,016    
Nontaxable 4,609       4,561       4,503       3,735       3,222    
Interest on federal funds sold             1                
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 132       60       66       77       72    
Total Interest Income 149,187       148,082       147,452       140,831       130,967    
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits 3,444       3,790       4,395       4,609       4,962    
Interest on short-term borrowings 98       98       152       175       78    
Interest on other borrowings 3,102       2,976       3,300       3,472       3,430    
Total Interest Expense 6,644       6,864       7,847       8,256       8,470    
Net Interest Income 142,543       141,218       139,605       132,575       122,497    
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,534 )     (7,080 )     (648 )     17,072       1,678    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 147,077       148,298       140,253       115,503       120,819    
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees 15,551       15,132       13,671       12,725       11,749    
Loan servicing income 784       873       838       997       638    
Trust fees 6,221       6,039       5,777       5,506       5,357    
Brokerage and insurance commissions 866       865       853       779       649    
Securities gains/(losses), net 1,535       2,842       (30 )     2,829       1,300    
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 112       83       (110 )     36       155    
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 5,281       4,753       6,420       7,104       8,894    
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 195       (526 )     917       (102 )     (120 )  
Income on bank owned life insurance 940       937       829       1,021       868    
Other noninterest income 1,239       2,166       1,152       1,726       1,726    
Total Noninterest Income 32,724       33,164       30,317       32,621       31,216    
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 60,689       57,332       59,062       51,615       50,978    
Occupancy 7,366       7,399       7,918       6,849       6,732    
Furniture and equipment 3,365       3,501       3,093       3,913       2,500    
Professional fees 17,242       16,237       13,490       15,117       12,802    
Advertising 1,921       1,649       1,469       1,107       928    
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295       2,415       2,516       2,501       2,492    
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 78       414       135       468       335    
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3 )     183       194       2,621       1,763    
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204       210       2,928       2,186       1,146    
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374       1,345       35       1,899       927    
Other noninterest expenses 15,096       12,691       11,583       10,993       9,793    
Total Noninterest Expense 110,627       103,376       102,423       99,269       90,396    
Income Before Income Taxes 69,174       78,086       68,147       48,855       61,639    
Income taxes 13,250       16,481       15,333       9,046       13,681    
Net Income 55,924       61,605       52,814       39,809       47,958    
Preferred dividends (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )     (2,014 )     (2,437 )  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,911       $ 59,593       $ 50,801       $ 37,795       $ 45,521    
Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.27       $ 1.41       $ 1.20       $ 0.98       $ 1.23    
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,415,993       42,359,873       42,335,747       38,534,082       36,995,572    

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 192,247       $ 208,702       $ 198,177       $ 219,243       $ 175,284    
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 135,158       240,426       269,685       118,660       156,371    
Cash and cash equivalents 327,405       449,128       467,862       337,903       331,655    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,138       3,138       3,138       3,129       3,129    
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value 7,449,936       6,543,978       6,370,495       6,127,975       4,950,698    
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 85,354       85,439       85,293       88,839       88,700    
Other investments, at cost 83,332       76,809       74,935       75,253       35,940    
Loans held for sale 37,078       33,248       43,037       57,949       65,969    
Loans:                  
Held to maturity 9,854,907       10,012,014       10,050,456       10,023,051       9,099,646    
Allowance for credit losses (117,533 )     (120,726 )     (130,172 )     (131,606 )     (103,377 )  
Loans, net 9,737,374       9,891,288       9,920,284       9,891,445       8,996,269    
Premises, furniture and equipment, net 221,996       226,358       225,047       226,094       200,028    
Goodwill 576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       446,345    
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 35,157       37,452       39,867       42,383       40,520    
Servicing rights, net 6,351       6,201       6,953       6,052       5,752    
Cash surrender value on life insurance 190,576       189,619       188,521       187,664       173,111    
Other real estate, net 4,744       6,314       6,236       6,624       5,050    
Other assets 237,779       246,029       236,754       281,024       269,498    
Total Assets $ 18,996,225       $ 18,371,006       $ 18,244,427       $ 17,908,339       $ 15,612,664    
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 6,537,722       $ 6,299,289       $ 6,175,946       $ 5,688,810       $ 5,022,567    
Savings 8,416,204       8,189,223       8,179,251       8,019,704       6,742,151    
Time 1,068,317       1,126,606       1,203,854       1,271,391       1,002,392    
Total deposits 16,022,243       15,615,118       15,559,051       14,979,905       12,767,110    
Short-term borrowings 265,620       152,563       140,597       167,872       306,706    
Other borrowings 371,765       271,244       349,514       457,042       524,045    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 164,345       172,295       139,058       224,289       203,199    
Total Liabilities 16,823,973       16,211,220       16,188,220       15,829,108       13,801,060    
Stockholders’ Equity                  
Preferred equity 110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705    
Common stock 42,250       42,245       42,174       42,094       36,885    
Capital surplus 1,068,913       1,066,765       1,063,497       1,062,083       847,377    
Retained earnings 926,834       883,484       833,171       791,630       761,211    
Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,550       56,587       6,660       72,719       55,426    
Total Equity 2,172,252       2,159,786       2,056,207       2,079,231       1,811,604    
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,996,225       $ 18,371,006       $ 18,244,427       $ 17,908,339       $ 15,612,664    
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 18,608,775       $ 18,293,756     $ 17,964,723     $ 16,401,152     $ 15,167,225  
Loans, net of unearned 9,920,047       10,072,071     9,952,152     9,366,430     9,220,666  
Deposits 15,817,778       15,576,345     15,044,561     13,518,020     12,650,822  
Earning assets 17,123,824       16,819,978     16,460,124     15,042,079     13,868,360  
Interest bearing liabilities 9,881,350       9,871,302     9,917,159     9,053,855     8,320,123  
Common equity 2,072,593       1,980,904     1,963,674     1,769,575     1,661,381  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,298       2,091,609     2,074,379     1,880,280     1,772,086  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,460,309       1,366,285     1,346,270     1,238,691     1,172,891  
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets 1.19   %   1.35 %   1.19 %   0.97 %   1.26 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32       12.07     10.49     8.50     10.90  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.14       18.05     15.90     12.77     16.11  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 )     0.12     0.06     0.01     0.92  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30       3.37     3.44     3.51     3.51  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.34       3.41     3.48     3.55     3.55  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.38       57.11     56.61     54.93     54.67  

  For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Average Balances              
Assets $ 18,608,775       $ 15,167,225     $ 18,291,444     $ 14,239,151  
Loans, net of unearned 9,920,047       9,220,666     9,981,306     8,925,016  
Deposits 15,817,778       12,650,822     15,482,394     11,972,615  
Earning assets 17,123,824       13,868,360     16,803,740     12,957,661  
Interest bearing liabilities 9,881,350       8,320,123     9,889,806     8,106,721  
Common equity 2,072,593       1,661,381     2,006,123     1,618,811  
Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,298       1,772,086     2,116,828     1,658,006  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1,460,309       1,172,891     1,391,373     1,127,642  
               
Key Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets 1.19   %   1.26 %   1.25 %   0.92 %
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32       10.90     10.95     7.90  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.14       16.11     16.34     12.10  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 )     0.92     0.04     0.43  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30       3.51     3.37     3.70  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.34       3.55     3.41     3.74  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.38       54.67     58.05     57.28  
               
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 48.79     $ 48.50     $ 46.13     $ 46.77     $ 46.11  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 34.33     $ 33.98     $ 31.53     $ 32.07     $ 32.91  
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,250,092     42,245,452     42,173,675     42,093,862     36,885,390  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.89 %   8.08 %   7.54 %   7.81 %   8.03 %
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate 19.15 %   21.11 %   22.50 %   18.52 %   22.20 %
Full time equivalent employees 2,163     2,091     2,131     2,013     1,827  
                   
Loans Held to Maturity                  
Commercial and industrial $ 2,538,369     $ 2,518,908     $ 2,421,260     $ 2,534,799     $ 2,303,646  
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) 409,247     829,175     1,155,328     957,785     1,128,035  
Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,135,227     1,940,134     1,837,559     1,776,406     1,494,902  
Commercial and business lending 5,082,843     5,288,217     5,414,147     5,268,990     4,926,583  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,020,487     1,987,369     1,967,183     1,921,481     1,659,683  
Real estate construction 814,001     854,295     796,027     863,220     917,765  
Commercial real estate lending 2,834,488     2,841,664     2,763,210     2,784,701     2,577,448  
Total commercial lending 7,917,331     8,129,881     8,177,357     8,053,691     7,504,031  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 684,670     679,608     683,969     714,526     508,058  
Residential mortgage 840,356     800,884     786,994     840,442     701,899  
Consumer 412,550     401,641     402,136     414,392     385,658  
Total loans held to maturity $ 9,854,907     $ 10,012,014     $ 10,050,456     $ 10,023,051     $ 9,099,646  
                   
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,583,417     $ 3,433,062     $ 3,306,042     $ 3,246,953     $ 2,980,484  
                   
(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 120,726       $ 130,172       $ 131,606       $ 103,377       $ 119,937    
Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans                   12,313          
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,448 )     (6,466 )     16       16,132       4,741    
Charge-offs (1,167 )     (3,497 )     (2,126 )     (1,104 )     (21,753 )  
Recoveries 2,422       517       676       888       452    
Balance, end of period $ 117,533       $ 120,726       $ 130,172       $ 131,606       $ 103,377    
                   
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 14,002       $ 14,619       $ 15,280       $ 14,330       $ 17,392    
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (35 )     (617 )     (661 )     950       (3,062 )  
Balance, end of period $ 13,967       $ 14,002       $ 14,619       $ 15,280       $ 14,330    
                   
Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 131,500       $ 134,728       $ 144,791       $ 146,886       $ 117,707    
                   
Provision for Credit Losses                  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ (4,448 )     $ (6,466 )     $ 16       $ 6,572       $ 4,741    
Provision for credit losses-acquired loans                   9,560          
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments (35 )     (617 )     (661 )     (1,372 )     (3,062 )  
Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments                   2,322          
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities (51 )     3       (3 )     (10 )     (1 )  
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (4,534 )     $ (7,080 )     $ (648 )     $ 17,072       $ 1,678    

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 82,375       $ 85,268       $ 91,718       $ 87,386       $ 79,040    
Loans past due ninety days or more 861       97       171       720       1,681    
Other real estate owned 4,744       6,314       6,236       6,624       5,050    
Other repossessed assets 166       50       239       240       130    
Total nonperforming assets $ 88,146       $ 91,729       $ 98,364       $ 94,970       $ 85,901    
                   
Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 1,817       $ 2,122       $ 2,394       $ 2,370       $ 11,818    
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 91,729       $ 98,364       $ 94,970       $ 85,901       $ 98,537    
Net loan (charge offs)/recoveries 1,255       (2,980 )     (1,450 )     (216 )     (21,301 )  
New nonperforming loans 6,908       7,989       14,936       8,664       11,834    
Acquired nonperforming assets                   12,781          
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (8,581 )     (10,948 )     (8,884 )     (10,811 )     (1,994 )  
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (3,165 )     (696 )     (1,208 )     (1,349 )     (1,175 )  
Balance, end of period $ 88,146       $ 91,729       $ 98,364       $ 94,970       $ 85,901    
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.84   %   0.85   %   0.91   %   0.88   %   0.89   %
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.86       0.87       0.94       0.90       1.02    
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46       0.50       0.54       0.53       0.55    
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 )     0.12       0.06       0.01       0.92    
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.19       1.21       1.30       1.31       1.14    
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.33       1.35       1.44       1.47       1.29    
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 141.20       141.42       141.66       149.37       128.07    
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.12       0.17       0.16       0.23       0.17    
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 6,244,097       $ 32,384     2.06 %   $ 5,862,683       $ 31,546     2.16 %   $ 4,125,700       $ 25,016     2.41 %
Nontaxable(1) 759,073       5,835     3.05     740,601       5,773     3.13     429,710       4,078     3.78  
Total securities 7,003,170       38,219     2.17     6,603,284       37,319     2.27     4,555,410       29,094     2.54  
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 322,430       132     0.16     271,891       60     0.09     215,361       72     0.13  
Federal funds sold                                        
Loans:(2)                                  
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,588,270       28,224     4.33     2,469,742       28,562     4.64     2,331,467       27,777     4.74  
PPP loans 602,675       11,186     7.36     1,047,559       11,186     4.28     1,128,488       7,462     2.63  
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,990,538       20,048     4.00     1,858,891       20,097     4.34     1,463,538       17,359     4.72  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,964,609       22,129     4.47     1,980,374       21,734     4.40     1,589,073       18,860     4.72  
Real estate construction 835,976       9,591     4.55     815,738       9,212     4.53     1,023,490       11,628     4.52  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 674,510       7,415     4.36     672,560       7,267     4.33     514,442       5,968     4.62  
Residential mortgage 855,734       9,068     4.20     827,291       9,255     4.49     774,850       8,915     4.58  
Consumer 407,735       4,889     4.76     399,916       5,152     5.17     395,318       5,222     5.26  
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (121,823 )             (127,268 )             (123,077 )          
Net loans 9,798,224       112,550     4.56     9,944,803       112,465     4.54     9,097,589       103,191     4.51  
Total earning assets 17,123,824       150,901     3.50 %   16,819,978       149,844     3.57 %   13,868,360       132,357     3.80 %
Nonearning Assets 1,484,951               1,473,778               1,298,865            
Total Assets $ 18,608,775               $ 18,293,756               $ 15,167,225            
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Savings $ 8,364,326       $ 2,240     0.11 %   $ 8,234,151       $ 2,233     0.11 %   $ 6,723,962       $ 1,940     0.11 %
Time deposits 1,097,126       1,204     0.44     1,171,266       1,557     0.53     1,035,715       3,022     1.16  
Short-term borrowings 139,001       98     0.28     169,822       98     0.23     128,451       78     0.24  
Other borrowings 280,897       3,102     4.38     296,063       2,976     4.03     431,995       3,430     3.16  
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,881,350       6,644     0.27 %   9,871,302       6,864     0.28 %   8,320,123       8,470     0.40 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                  
Noninterest bearing deposits 6,356,326               6,170,928               4,891,145            
Accrued interest and other liabilities 187,801               159,917               183,871            
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,544,127               6,330,845               5,075,016            
Equity 2,183,298               2,091,609               1,772,086            
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,608,775               $ 18,293,756               $ 15,167,225            
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 144,257             $ 142,980             $ 123,887      
Net interest spread(1)         3.23 %           3.29 %           3.40 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.34 %           3.41 %           3.55 %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 57.71   %           58.69   %           59.99   %        
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 5,935,295       $ 94,373     2.13 %   $ 3,546,471       $ 70,109     2.64 %
Nontaxable(1) 743,534       17,308     3.11     384,026       11,074     3.85  
Total securities 6,678,829       111,681     2.24 %   3,930,497       81,183     2.76 %
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 266,701       258     0.13     202,390       847     0.56  
Federal funds sold 4,622       1     0.03                
Loans:(2)                      
Commercial and industrial(1) 2,519,608       85,008     4.51 %   2,463,546       90,990     4.93 %
PPP loans 879,489       32,521     4.94     683,262       13,479     2.64  
Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,876,929       59,710     4.25     1,440,981       53,610     4.97  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,961,016       65,984     4.50     1,534,293       57,445     5.00  
Real estate construction 819,452       28,501     4.65     1,056,493       37,062     4.69  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate 676,091       22,733     4.50     533,290       19,178     4.80  
Residential mortgage 844,337       28,153     4.46     796,497       28,922     4.85  
Consumer 404,384       15,408     5.09     416,654       17,002     5.45  
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (127,718 )             (100,242 )          
Net loans 9,853,588       338,018     4.59     8,824,774       317,688     4.81  
Total earning assets 16,803,740       449,958     3.58 %   12,957,661       399,718     4.12 %
Nonearning Assets 1,487,704               1,281,490            
Total Assets $ 18,291,444               $ 14,239,151            
Interest Bearing Liabilities                      
Savings $ 8,211,478       $ 6,903     0.11 %   $ 6,564,582       $ 14,394     0.29 %
Time deposits 1,166,858       4,726     0.54     1,092,698       11,284     1.38  
Short-term borrowings 182,583       348     0.25     117,526       435     0.49  
Other borrowings 328,887       9,378     3.81     331,915       10,514     4.23  
Total interest bearing liabilities 9,889,806       21,355     0.29 %   8,106,721       36,627     0.60 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                      
Noninterest bearing deposits 6,104,058               4,315,335            
Accrued interest and other liabilities 180,752               159,089            
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,284,810               4,474,424            
Stockholders’ Equity 2,116,828               1,658,006            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 18,291,444               $ 14,239,151            
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 428,603             $ 363,091      
Net interest spread(1)         3.29 %           3.52 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.41 %           3.74 %
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.85   %           62.56   %        
                       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Total Assets          
Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,808,943   $ 1,645,816   $ 1,614,740   $ 1,529,800   $ 1,039,253  
Bank of Blue Valley 1,460,751   1,419,003   1,425,434   1,376,080   1,424,261  
Citywide Banks 2,685,554   2,611,842   2,632,199   2,628,963   2,639,516  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,968,612   1,990,040   1,932,234   1,853,078   1,838,260  
First Bank & Trust 2,855,671   2,882,969   2,991,053   3,171,961   1,289,187  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,680,558   1,671,240   1,584,561   1,525,503   1,500,012  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 872,291   955,638   995,692   1,000,168   1,007,548  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,586,951   2,494,257   2,356,918   2,032,637   2,002,663  
Premier Valley Bank 1,198,540   1,126,807   1,062,607   1,076,615   1,042,437  
Rocky Mountain Bank 718,956   646,821   620,800   616,157   617,169  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,209,954   1,252,096   1,264,009   1,267,488   1,262,069  
Total Deposits          
Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,617,732   $ 1,450,248   $ 1,453,888   $ 1,357,158   $ 886,174  
Bank of Blue Valley 1,192,868   1,168,617   1,178,114   1,138,264   1,142,910  
Citywide Banks 2,282,703   2,174,237   2,231,320   2,181,511   2,163,051  
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,705,753   1,471,564   1,565,782   1,456,908   1,591,561  
First Bank & Trust 2,367,353   2,361,391   2,427,920   2,622,716   936,366  
Illinois Bank & Trust 1,509,847   1,512,106   1,426,426   1,338,677   1,307,513  
Minnesota Bank & Trust 734,292   762,549   813,693   789,555   804,045  
New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,206,099   2,195,838   2,077,304   1,749,963   1,747,527  
Premier Valley Bank 988,579   963,459   896,715   836,984   855,913  
Rocky Mountain Bank 602,155   568,961   549,894   538,012   533,429  
Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,048,367   1,093,119   1,067,735   1,057,369   1,011,843  

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 53,911     $ 59,593     $ 50,801     $ 37,795     $ 45,521  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,814     1,907     1,988     1,975     1,969  
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 55,725     $ 61,500     $ 52,789     $ 39,770     $ 47,490  
                   
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,072,593     $ 1,980,904     $ 1,963,674     $ 1,769,575     $ 1,661,381  
Less average goodwill 576,005     576,005     576,005     488,151     446,345  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 36,279     38,614     41,399     42,733     42,145  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,460,309     $ 1,366,285     $ 1,346,270     $ 1,238,691     $ 1,172,891  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32 %   12.07 %   10.49 %   8.50 %   10.90 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.14 %   18.05 %   15.90 %   12.77 %   16.11 %
                   
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)                  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 142,543     $ 141,218     $ 139,605     $ 132,575     $ 122,497  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714     1,762     1,761     1,529     1,390  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 144,257     $ 142,980     $ 141,366     $ 134,104     $ 123,887  
                   
Average earning assets $ 17,123,824     $ 16,819,978     $ 16,460,124     $ 15,042,079     $ 13,868,360  
                   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 %   3.37 %   3.44 %   3.51 %   3.51 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.34     3.41     3.48     3.55     3.55  
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.08     0.09     0.12     0.10     0.10  

Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)                  
Common equity (GAAP) $ 2,061,547     $ 2,049,081     $ 1,945,502     $ 1,968,526     $ 1,700,899  
Less goodwill 576,005     576,005     576,005     576,005     446,345  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 35,157     37,452     39,867     42,383     40,520  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,450,385     $ 1,435,624     $ 1,329,630     $ 1,350,138     $ 1,214,034  
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,250,092     42,245,452     42,173,675     42,093,862     36,885,390  
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 48.79     $ 48.50     $ 46.13     $ 46.77     $ 46.11  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 34.33     $ 33.98     $ 31.53     $ 32.07     $ 32.91  
                   
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,450,385     $ 1,435,624     $ 1,329,630     $ 1,350,138     $ 1,214,034  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,996,225     $ 18,371,006     $ 18,244,427     $ 17,908,339     $ 15,612,664  
Less goodwill 576,005     576,005     576,005     576,005     446,345  
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 35,157     37,452     39,867     42,383     40,520  
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,385,063     $ 17,757,549     $ 17,628,555     $ 17,289,951     $ 15,125,799  
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.89 %   8.08 %   7.54 %   7.81 %   8.03 %
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

 For the Quarter Ended
9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,543       $ 141,218       $ 139,605       $ 132,575       $ 122,497    
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714       1,762       1,761       1,529       1,390    
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,257       142,980       141,366       134,104       123,887    
Noninterest income 32,724       33,164       30,317       32,621       31,216    
Securities (gains)/losses, net (1,535 )     (2,842 )     30       (2,829 )     (1,300 )  
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (112 )     (83 )     110       (36 )     (155 )  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (195 )     526       (917 )     102       120    
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 175,139       $ 173,745       $ 170,906       $ 163,962       $ 153,768    
                   
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 110,627       $ 103,376       $ 102,423       $ 99,269       $ 90,396    
Less:                  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295       2,415       2,516       2,501       2,492    
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374       1,345       35       1,899       927    
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3 )     183       194       2,621       1,763    
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204       210       2,928       2,186       1,146    
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 105,757       $ 99,223       $ 96,750       $ 90,062       $ 84,068    
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.38   %   57.11   %   56.61   %   54.93   %   54.67   %
                   
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs                  
Salaries and employee benefits $       $ 44       $ 534       $ 232       $    
Occupancy       1       9                
Furniture and equipment 7       41       607       423       496    
Professional fees 145       63       670       1,422       476    
Advertising 11       6       156       42       8    
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 39                            
Other noninterest expenses 2       55       952       67       166    
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 204       $ 210       $ 2,928       $ 2,186       $ 1,146    
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $       $       $ 0.05       $ 0.04       $ 0.02    
                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)              
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 53,911     $ 45,521     $ 164,305     $ 95,692  
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,814     1,969     5,709     6,454  
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 55,725     $ 47,490     $ 170,014     $ 102,146  
               
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,072,593     $ 1,661,381     $ 2,006,123     $ 1,618,811  
Less average goodwill 576,005     446,345     576,005     446,345  
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 36,279     42,145     38,745     44,824  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,460,309     $ 1,172,891     $ 1,391,373     $ 1,127,642  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32 %   10.90 %   10.95 %   7.90 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.14 %   16.11 %   16.34 %   12.10 %
               
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)              
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 142,543     $ 122,497     $ 423,366     $ 359,154  
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714     1,390     5,237     3,937  
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 144,257     $ 123,887     $ 428,603     $ 363,091  
               
Average earning assets $ 17,123,824     $ 13,868,360     $ 16,803,740     $ 12,957,661  
               
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 %   3.51 %   3.37 %   3.70 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.34     3.55     3.41     3.74  
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.08     0.10     0.10     0.12  
               
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

 For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		   For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021   2020   2021   2020
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,543       $ 122,497       $ 423,366       $ 359,154    
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714       1,390       5,237       3,937    
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,257       123,887       428,603       363,091    
Noninterest income 32,724       31,216       96,205       87,670    
Securities gains, net (1,535 )     (1,300 )     (4,347 )     (4,964 )  
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (112 )     (155 )     (85 )     (604 )  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (195 )     120       (586 )     1,676    
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 175,139       $ 153,768       $ 519,790       $ 446,869    
               
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 110,627       $ 90,396       $ 316,426       $ 271,694    
Less:              
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295       2,492       7,226       8,169    
Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374       927       3,754       1,902    
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3 )     1,763       374       2,480    
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204       1,146       3,342       3,195    
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 105,757       $ 84,068       $ 301,730       $ 255,948    
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.38   %   54.67   %   58.05   %   57.28   %
               
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs              
Salaries and employee benefits $       $       $ 578       $ 166    
Occupancy             10          
Furniture and equipment 7       496       655       535    
Professional fees 145       476       878       1,977    
Advertising 11       8       173       101    
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 39             39          
Other noninterest expenses 2       166       1,009       416    
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 204       $ 1,146       $ 3,342       $ 3,195    
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $       $ 0.02       $ 0.06       $ 0.07    
 
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2021   6/30/2021   3/31/2021   12/31/2020   9/30/2020
PPP I loan balances $ 74,255       $ 374,174     $ 739,562     $ 957,785     $ 1,128,035  
Average PPP I loan balances 174,930       597,703     841,262     1,064,863     1,128,488  
                   
PPP I fee income $ 3,886       $ 7,313     $ 7,464     $ 9,109     $ 4,542  
PPP I interest income 403       1,445     2,087     2,697     2,920  
Total PPP I interest income $ 4,289       $ 8,758     $ 9,551     $ 11,806     $ 7,462  
                   
PPP II loan balances $ 334,992       $ 455,001     $ 415,766     $     $  
Average PPP II loan balances 427,745       449,856     151,255          
                   
PPP II fee income $ 5,784       $ 1,263     $ 223     $     $  
PPP II interest income 1,113       1,165     375          
Total PPP II interest income $ 6,897       $ 2,428     $ 598     $     $  
                   
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income                  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.15   %   3.31 %   3.39 %   3.44 %   3.59 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.20       3.35     3.44     3.48     3.64  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.88       0.93     1.03     0.97     1.01  
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.90       0.95     1.06     1.00     1.16  
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47       0.52     0.58     0.56     0.59  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 )     0.13     0.07     0.01     1.05  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.24       1.31     1.46     1.45     1.30  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.39       1.47     1.63     1.62     1.48  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.12       0.18     0.18     0.25     0.19  
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.21       $ 0.21     $ 0.19     $ 0.24     $ 0.16  

  As of and For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2021   September 30, 2020
Average PPP I loan balances $ 535,524     $ 683,262  
Average PPP II loan balances 343,965      
       
PPP I and II fee income $ 25,933     $ 8,197  
PPP I and II interest income 6,588     5,282  
Total PPP I and II interest income $ 32,521     $ 13,479  
       
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income      
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.28 %   3.76 %
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.33     3.80  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.05     0.47  
       
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.61     $ 0.29  
       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(563) 589-1994
BMcKeag@htlf.com 

