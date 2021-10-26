Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of September 30, 2021

Highlights and Developments

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $53.9 million compared to $45.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 18%

Year to date net income available to common stockholders of $164.3 million compared to $95.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $68.6 million or 72%

Quarterly loan growth of $262.8 million or 11% annualized, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans

Net recoveries on previously charged off loans of $1.3 million, nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.46%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.12% of total loans for the third quarter of 2021

PPP loan forgiveness received of $419.9 million during the third quarter of 2021

Completed offering of $150.0 million of subordinated notes with net proceeds totaling $147.6 million and fixed-to-floating interest rate set at 2.75% for the first five years

Announced an 8% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.27 per common share

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 53.9 $ 45.5 $ 164.3 $ 95.7 Diluted earnings per common share 1.27 1.23 3.88 2.59 Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 0.92 % Return on average common equity 10.32 10.90 10.95 7.90 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.14 16.11 16.34 12.10 Net interest margin 3.30 3.51 3.37 3.70 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.34 3.55 3.41 3.74 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.38 54.67 58.05 57.28

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

“HTLF had another solid quarter driven by our strong balance sheet and excellent credit metrics. We were pleased with the trajectory of non-PPP loan growth, our record low level of loan delinquencies and the net recoveries on previously charged-off loans for the quarter. We are also continuing to explore ways to improve operational efficiency, including evaluating the consolidation of our 11 bank charters.” Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

Net income available to common stockholders of $53.9 million compared to $45.5 million, an increase of $8.4 million or 18%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.27 compared to $1.23, an increase of $0.04 or 3%.

Net interest income of $142.5 million compared to $122.5 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 16%.

Return on average common equity was 10.32% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 10.90% and 1.26%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 15.14% compared to 16.11%.

HTLF reported the following results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

Net income available to common stockholders of $164.3 million compared to $95.7 million, an increase of $68.6 million or 72%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $3.88 compared to $2.59, an increase of $1.29 or 50%.

Net interest income of $423.4 million compared to $359.2 million, an increase of $64.2 million or 18%.

Return on average common equity was 10.95% and return on average assets was 1.25% compared to 7.90% and 0.92%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.34% compared to 12.10%.

“HTLF had another solid quarter driven by our strong balance sheet and excellent credit metrics. We were pleased with the trajectory of non-PPP loan growth, our record low level of loan delinquencies and the net recoveries on previously charged-off loans for the quarter. We are also continuing to explore ways to improve operational efficiency, including evaluating the consolidation of our 11 bank charters,” said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.30% (3.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 and 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

Total interest income was $149.2 million, which was an increase of $18.2 million or 14% from $131.0 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $150.9 million, which was an increase of $18.5 million or 14% from $132.4 million.

Average earning assets increased $3.26 billion or 23% to $17.12 billion compared to $13.87 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.

The average rate on earning assets decreased 30 basis points to 3.50% compared to 3.80%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 41% of total average earning assets compared to 33%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

Total interest expense was $6.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 22% from $8.5 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.27% compared to 0.40%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.70 billion or 22% to $9.46 billion from $7.76 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.14% compared to 0.25%.

Average borrowings decreased $140.5 million or 25% to $419.9 million from $560.4 million, which was primarily attributable to reduced advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. Average advances from the PPP lending fund totaled $2.9 million compared to $158.3 million. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 3.02% compared to 2.49%.

Net interest income increased for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020:

Net interest income totaled $142.5 million compared to $122.5 million, which was an increase of $20.0 million or 16%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $144.3 million compared to $123.9 million, which was an increase of $20.4 million or 16%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $32.7 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $31.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million or 5%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

Service charges and fees increased $3.8 million or 32% to $15.6 million from $11.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Trust fees increased $864,000 or 16% to $6.2 million from $5.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market value of trust assets under management.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $5.3 million compared to $8.9 million, which was a decrease of $3.6 million or 41% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $110.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $90.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $20.2 million or 22%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $60.7 million compared to $51.0 million, which was an increase of $9.7 million or 19%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and health care expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees and normalized health care usage. Full-time equivalent employees increased 336 to 2,163 compared to 1,827 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the addition of specialized commercial and agribusiness lending teams during the third quarter of 2021.

Professional fees increased $4.4 million or 35% to $17.2 million compared to $12.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the utilization of external resources to support automation and technology projects, higher cloud based computing expenses and acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other noninterest expenses increased $5.3 million or 54% to $15.1 million compared to $9.8 million. The following items impacted the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020: Travel and staff and customer entertainment expenses increased $860,000 to $1.2 million from $310,000. Travel and customer events were limited in the third quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic. Credit card processing and rebate expenses increased $1.8 million or 126% to $3.3 million from $1.4 million, which was primarily attributable to increased volume. Fraud losses increased $458,000 or 99% to $919,000 from $461,000. The increase was primarily attributable to check fraud and wire fraud transactions given the heightened fraud environment.



The remainder of the increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate was 19.15% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.20% for the third quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the third quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $2.1 million compared to $965,000.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $327,000 compared to $0.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.32% compared to 8.48%.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.00 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.09 billion or 6% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 40% and 35% of total assets at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.85 billion at September 30, 2021, $10.01 billion at June 30, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $262.8 million or 11% annualized during the third quarter of 2021 and $380.4 million or 6% annualized since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $205.4 million or 4% to $5.08 billion compared to $5.29 billion. PPP loans originated in 2020 (“PPP I”) decreased $299.9 million or 80%. PPP loans originated in 2021 (“PPP II”) decreased $120.0 million or 26%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $214.6 million or 5% to $4.67 billion from $4.46 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $7.2 million or less than 1% to $2.83 billion compared to $2.84 billion.

Residential mortgage loans increased $39.5 million or 5% to $840.4 million from $800.9 million.

Consumer loans increased $10.9 million or 3% to $412.6 million from $401.6 million.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $186.1 million or 4%, to $5.08 billion compared to $5.27 billion. PPP I loans decreased $883.5 million or 92%. PPP II loans totaled $335.0 million. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $362.4 million or 8% to $4.67 billion from $4.31 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $49.8 million or 2% to $2.83 billion compared to $2.78 billion.

Agriculture and agricultural real estate loans decreased $29.9 million or 4% to $684.7 million compared to $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $16.02 billion as of September 30, 2021, $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $14.98 billion at year-end 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 included:

Demand deposits increased $238.4 million or 4% to $6.54 billion compared to $6.30 billion.

Savings deposits increased $227.0 million or 3% to $8.42 billion from $8.19 billion.

Time deposits decreased $58.3 million or 5% to $1.07 billion from $1.13 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

Demand deposits increased $848.9 million or 15% to $6.54 billion compared to $5.69 billion.

Savings deposits increased $396.5 million or 5% to $8.42 billion from $8.02 billion.

Time deposits decreased $203.1 million or 16% to $1.07 billion from $1.27 billion.

Growth in demand deposits during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.4 million, which was a decrease of $9.2 million from provision expense of $4.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The provision benefit for the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

decrease in nonperforming loans of $2.1 million to $83.2 or 0.84% of total loans compared to $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021,

nonpass loans declined to 9.15% of total loans compared to 10.37% of total loans at June 30, 2021,

loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans fell to 0.12% compared to 0.17% at June 30, 2021,

net recoveries of $1.3 million, and

stable macroeconomic factors compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $117.5 million and $131.6 million at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

Provision benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $10.9 million.

Net charge offs of $3.2 million were recorded for the first nine months of 2021.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.0 million at September 30, 2021, which was a decrease of $1.3 million from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $336.5 million to $3.58 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $131.5 million at September 30, 2021, which was 1.33% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.39% and 1.62% as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $6.8 million or 7% to $88.1 million or 0.46% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $83.2 million or 0.84% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.12% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company’s financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies’ non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management’s reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 112,062 $ 102,657 $ 336,416 $ 316,076 Interest on securities: Taxable 32,384 25,016 94,373 70,109 Nontaxable 4,609 3,222 13,673 8,749 Interest on federal funds sold — — 1 — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 132 72 258 847 Total Interest Income 149,187 130,967 444,721 395,781 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,444 4,962 11,629 25,678 Interest on short-term borrowings 98 78 348 435 Interest on other borrowings 3,102 3,430 9,378 10,514 Total Interest Expense 6,644 8,470 21,355 36,627 Net Interest Income 142,543 122,497 423,366 359,154 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,534 ) 1,678 (12,262 ) 49,994 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 147,077 120,819 435,628 309,160 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,551 11,749 44,354 34,742 Loan servicing income 784 638 2,495 1,980 Trust fees 6,221 5,357 18,037 15,356 Brokerage and insurance commissions 866 649 2,584 1,977 Securities gains/(losses), net 1,535 1,300 4,347 4,964 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 112 155 85 604 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 5,281 8,894 16,454 21,411 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 195 (120 ) 586 (1,676 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 940 868 2,706 2,533 Other noninterest income 1,239 1,726 4,557 5,779 Total Noninterest Income 32,724 31,216 96,205 87,670 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 60,689 50,978 177,083 151,053 Occupancy 7,366 6,732 22,683 19,705 Furniture and equipment 3,365 2,500 9,959 8,601 Professional fees 17,242 12,802 46,969 38,951 Advertising 1,921 928 5,039 4,128 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295 2,492 7,226 8,169 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 78 335 627 872 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3 ) 1,763 374 2,480 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204 1,146 3,342 3,195 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374 927 3,754 1,902 Other noninterest expenses 15,096 9,793 39,370 32,638 Total Noninterest Expense 110,627 90,396 316,426 271,694 Income Before Income Taxes 69,174 61,639 215,407 125,136 Income taxes 13,250 13,681 45,064 27,007 Net Income 55,924 47,958 170,343 98,129 Preferred dividends (2,013 ) (2,437 ) (6,038 ) (2,437 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,911 $ 45,521 $ 164,305 $ 95,692 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.23 $ 3.88 $ 2.59 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,415,993 36,995,572 42,381,313 36,955,970

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 112,062 $ 111,915 $ 112,439 $ 108,865 $ 102,657 Interest on securities: Taxable 32,384 31,546 30,443 28,154 25,016 Nontaxable 4,609 4,561 4,503 3,735 3,222 Interest on federal funds sold — — 1 — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 132 60 66 77 72 Total Interest Income 149,187 148,082 147,452 140,831 130,967 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 3,444 3,790 4,395 4,609 4,962 Interest on short-term borrowings 98 98 152 175 78 Interest on other borrowings 3,102 2,976 3,300 3,472 3,430 Total Interest Expense 6,644 6,864 7,847 8,256 8,470 Net Interest Income 142,543 141,218 139,605 132,575 122,497 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,534 ) (7,080 ) (648 ) 17,072 1,678 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 147,077 148,298 140,253 115,503 120,819 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 15,551 15,132 13,671 12,725 11,749 Loan servicing income 784 873 838 997 638 Trust fees 6,221 6,039 5,777 5,506 5,357 Brokerage and insurance commissions 866 865 853 779 649 Securities gains/(losses), net 1,535 2,842 (30 ) 2,829 1,300 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net 112 83 (110 ) 36 155 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 5,281 4,753 6,420 7,104 8,894 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 195 (526 ) 917 (102 ) (120 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 940 937 829 1,021 868 Other noninterest income 1,239 2,166 1,152 1,726 1,726 Total Noninterest Income 32,724 33,164 30,317 32,621 31,216 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 60,689 57,332 59,062 51,615 50,978 Occupancy 7,366 7,399 7,918 6,849 6,732 Furniture and equipment 3,365 3,501 3,093 3,913 2,500 Professional fees 17,242 16,237 13,490 15,117 12,802 Advertising 1,921 1,649 1,469 1,107 928 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295 2,415 2,516 2,501 2,492 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 78 414 135 468 335 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3 ) 183 194 2,621 1,763 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204 210 2,928 2,186 1,146 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374 1,345 35 1,899 927 Other noninterest expenses 15,096 12,691 11,583 10,993 9,793 Total Noninterest Expense 110,627 103,376 102,423 99,269 90,396 Income Before Income Taxes 69,174 78,086 68,147 48,855 61,639 Income taxes 13,250 16,481 15,333 9,046 13,681 Net Income 55,924 61,605 52,814 39,809 47,958 Preferred dividends (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,014 ) (2,437 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,911 $ 59,593 $ 50,801 $ 37,795 $ 45,521 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.41 $ 1.20 $ 0.98 $ 1.23 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,415,993 42,359,873 42,335,747 38,534,082 36,995,572

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 192,247 $ 208,702 $ 198,177 $ 219,243 $ 175,284 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 135,158 240,426 269,685 118,660 156,371 Cash and cash equivalents 327,405 449,128 467,862 337,903 331,655 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,138 3,138 3,138 3,129 3,129 Securities: Carried at fair value 7,449,936 6,543,978 6,370,495 6,127,975 4,950,698 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 85,354 85,439 85,293 88,839 88,700 Other investments, at cost 83,332 76,809 74,935 75,253 35,940 Loans held for sale 37,078 33,248 43,037 57,949 65,969 Loans: Held to maturity 9,854,907 10,012,014 10,050,456 10,023,051 9,099,646 Allowance for credit losses (117,533 ) (120,726 ) (130,172 ) (131,606 ) (103,377 ) Loans, net 9,737,374 9,891,288 9,920,284 9,891,445 8,996,269 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 221,996 226,358 225,047 226,094 200,028 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 446,345 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 35,157 37,452 39,867 42,383 40,520 Servicing rights, net 6,351 6,201 6,953 6,052 5,752 Cash surrender value on life insurance 190,576 189,619 188,521 187,664 173,111 Other real estate, net 4,744 6,314 6,236 6,624 5,050 Other assets 237,779 246,029 236,754 281,024 269,498 Total Assets $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 6,537,722 $ 6,299,289 $ 6,175,946 $ 5,688,810 $ 5,022,567 Savings 8,416,204 8,189,223 8,179,251 8,019,704 6,742,151 Time 1,068,317 1,126,606 1,203,854 1,271,391 1,002,392 Total deposits 16,022,243 15,615,118 15,559,051 14,979,905 12,767,110 Short-term borrowings 265,620 152,563 140,597 167,872 306,706 Other borrowings 371,765 271,244 349,514 457,042 524,045 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 164,345 172,295 139,058 224,289 203,199 Total Liabilities 16,823,973 16,211,220 16,188,220 15,829,108 13,801,060 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,250 42,245 42,174 42,094 36,885 Capital surplus 1,068,913 1,066,765 1,063,497 1,062,083 847,377 Retained earnings 926,834 883,484 833,171 791,630 761,211 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,550 56,587 6,660 72,719 55,426 Total Equity 2,172,252 2,159,786 2,056,207 2,079,231 1,811,604 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Average Balances Assets $ 18,608,775 $ 18,293,756 $ 17,964,723 $ 16,401,152 $ 15,167,225 Loans, net of unearned 9,920,047 10,072,071 9,952,152 9,366,430 9,220,666 Deposits 15,817,778 15,576,345 15,044,561 13,518,020 12,650,822 Earning assets 17,123,824 16,819,978 16,460,124 15,042,079 13,868,360 Interest bearing liabilities 9,881,350 9,871,302 9,917,159 9,053,855 8,320,123 Common equity 2,072,593 1,980,904 1,963,674 1,769,575 1,661,381 Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,298 2,091,609 2,074,379 1,880,280 1,772,086 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,460,309 1,366,285 1,346,270 1,238,691 1,172,891 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.26 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32 12.07 10.49 8.50 10.90 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.14 18.05 15.90 12.77 16.11 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 ) 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.92 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 3.37 3.44 3.51 3.51 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.34 3.41 3.48 3.55 3.55 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.38 57.11 56.61 54.93 54.67

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Balances Assets $ 18,608,775 $ 15,167,225 $ 18,291,444 $ 14,239,151 Loans, net of unearned 9,920,047 9,220,666 9,981,306 8,925,016 Deposits 15,817,778 12,650,822 15,482,394 11,972,615 Earning assets 17,123,824 13,868,360 16,803,740 12,957,661 Interest bearing liabilities 9,881,350 8,320,123 9,889,806 8,106,721 Common equity 2,072,593 1,661,381 2,006,123 1,618,811 Total stockholders’ equity 2,183,298 1,772,086 2,116,828 1,658,006 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1,460,309 1,172,891 1,391,373 1,127,642 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.25 % 0.92 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32 10.90 10.95 7.90 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.14 16.11 16.34 12.10 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 ) 0.92 0.04 0.43 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 3.51 3.37 3.70 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.34 3.55 3.41 3.74 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 60.38 54.67 58.05 57.28 (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 48.79 $ 48.50 $ 46.13 $ 46.77 $ 46.11 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 34.33 $ 33.98 $ 31.53 $ 32.07 $ 32.91 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,250,092 42,245,452 42,173,675 42,093,862 36,885,390 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.89 % 8.08 % 7.54 % 7.81 % 8.03 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 19.15 % 21.11 % 22.50 % 18.52 % 22.20 % Full time equivalent employees 2,163 2,091 2,131 2,013 1,827 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 2,538,369 $ 2,518,908 $ 2,421,260 $ 2,534,799 $ 2,303,646 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) 409,247 829,175 1,155,328 957,785 1,128,035 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,135,227 1,940,134 1,837,559 1,776,406 1,494,902 Commercial and business lending 5,082,843 5,288,217 5,414,147 5,268,990 4,926,583 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,020,487 1,987,369 1,967,183 1,921,481 1,659,683 Real estate construction 814,001 854,295 796,027 863,220 917,765 Commercial real estate lending 2,834,488 2,841,664 2,763,210 2,784,701 2,577,448 Total commercial lending 7,917,331 8,129,881 8,177,357 8,053,691 7,504,031 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 684,670 679,608 683,969 714,526 508,058 Residential mortgage 840,356 800,884 786,994 840,442 701,899 Consumer 412,550 401,641 402,136 414,392 385,658 Total loans held to maturity $ 9,854,907 $ 10,012,014 $ 10,050,456 $ 10,023,051 $ 9,099,646 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,583,417 $ 3,433,062 $ 3,306,042 $ 3,246,953 $ 2,980,484 (1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 120,726 $ 130,172 $ 131,606 $ 103,377 $ 119,937 Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans — — — 12,313 — Provision (benefit) for credit losses (4,448 ) (6,466 ) 16 16,132 4,741 Charge-offs (1,167 ) (3,497 ) (2,126 ) (1,104 ) (21,753 ) Recoveries 2,422 517 676 888 452 Balance, end of period $ 117,533 $ 120,726 $ 130,172 $ 131,606 $ 103,377 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 14,002 $ 14,619 $ 15,280 $ 14,330 $ 17,392 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (35 ) (617 ) (661 ) 950 (3,062 ) Balance, end of period $ 13,967 $ 14,002 $ 14,619 $ 15,280 $ 14,330 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 131,500 $ 134,728 $ 144,791 $ 146,886 $ 117,707 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ (4,448 ) $ (6,466 ) $ 16 $ 6,572 $ 4,741 Provision for credit losses-acquired loans — — — 9,560 — Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments (35 ) (617 ) (661 ) (1,372 ) (3,062 ) Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments — — — 2,322 — Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities (51 ) 3 (3 ) (10 ) (1 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (4,534 ) $ (7,080 ) $ (648 ) $ 17,072 $ 1,678

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 82,375 $ 85,268 $ 91,718 $ 87,386 $ 79,040 Loans past due ninety days or more 861 97 171 720 1,681 Other real estate owned 4,744 6,314 6,236 6,624 5,050 Other repossessed assets 166 50 239 240 130 Total nonperforming assets $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 1,817 $ 2,122 $ 2,394 $ 2,370 $ 11,818 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 Net loan (charge offs)/recoveries 1,255 (2,980 ) (1,450 ) (216 ) (21,301 ) New nonperforming loans 6,908 7,989 14,936 8,664 11,834 Acquired nonperforming assets — — — 12,781 — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (8,581 ) (10,948 ) (8,884 ) (10,811 ) (1,994 ) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (3,165 ) (696 ) (1,208 ) (1,349 ) (1,175 ) Balance, end of period $ 88,146 $ 91,729 $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.86 0.87 0.94 0.90 1.02 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 0.50 0.54 0.53 0.55 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 ) 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.92 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.19 1.21 1.30 1.31 1.14 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.33 1.35 1.44 1.47 1.29 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 141.20 141.42 141.66 149.37 128.07 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.12 0.17 0.16 0.23 0.17 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,244,097 $ 32,384 2.06 % $ 5,862,683 $ 31,546 2.16 % $ 4,125,700 $ 25,016 2.41 % Nontaxable(1) 759,073 5,835 3.05 740,601 5,773 3.13 429,710 4,078 3.78 Total securities 7,003,170 38,219 2.17 6,603,284 37,319 2.27 4,555,410 29,094 2.54 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 322,430 132 0.16 271,891 60 0.09 215,361 72 0.13 Federal funds sold — — — — — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,588,270 28,224 4.33 2,469,742 28,562 4.64 2,331,467 27,777 4.74 PPP loans 602,675 11,186 7.36 1,047,559 11,186 4.28 1,128,488 7,462 2.63 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,990,538 20,048 4.00 1,858,891 20,097 4.34 1,463,538 17,359 4.72 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,964,609 22,129 4.47 1,980,374 21,734 4.40 1,589,073 18,860 4.72 Real estate construction 835,976 9,591 4.55 815,738 9,212 4.53 1,023,490 11,628 4.52 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 674,510 7,415 4.36 672,560 7,267 4.33 514,442 5,968 4.62 Residential mortgage 855,734 9,068 4.20 827,291 9,255 4.49 774,850 8,915 4.58 Consumer 407,735 4,889 4.76 399,916 5,152 5.17 395,318 5,222 5.26 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (121,823 ) — — (127,268 ) — — (123,077 ) — — Net loans 9,798,224 112,550 4.56 9,944,803 112,465 4.54 9,097,589 103,191 4.51 Total earning assets 17,123,824 150,901 3.50 % 16,819,978 149,844 3.57 % 13,868,360 132,357 3.80 % Nonearning Assets 1,484,951 1,473,778 1,298,865 Total Assets $ 18,608,775 $ 18,293,756 $ 15,167,225 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,364,326 $ 2,240 0.11 % $ 8,234,151 $ 2,233 0.11 % $ 6,723,962 $ 1,940 0.11 % Time deposits 1,097,126 1,204 0.44 1,171,266 1,557 0.53 1,035,715 3,022 1.16 Short-term borrowings 139,001 98 0.28 169,822 98 0.23 128,451 78 0.24 Other borrowings 280,897 3,102 4.38 296,063 2,976 4.03 431,995 3,430 3.16 Total interest bearing liabilities 9,881,350 6,644 0.27 % 9,871,302 6,864 0.28 % 8,320,123 8,470 0.40 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,356,326 6,170,928 4,891,145 Accrued interest and other liabilities 187,801 159,917 183,871 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,544,127 6,330,845 5,075,016 Equity 2,183,298 2,091,609 1,772,086 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,608,775 $ 18,293,756 $ 15,167,225 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 144,257 $ 142,980 $ 123,887 Net interest spread(1) 3.23 % 3.29 % 3.40 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.55 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 57.71 % 58.69 % 59.99 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,935,295 $ 94,373 2.13 % $ 3,546,471 $ 70,109 2.64 % Nontaxable(1) 743,534 17,308 3.11 384,026 11,074 3.85 Total securities 6,678,829 111,681 2.24 % 3,930,497 81,183 2.76 % Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 266,701 258 0.13 202,390 847 0.56 Federal funds sold 4,622 1 0.03 — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,519,608 85,008 4.51 % 2,463,546 90,990 4.93 % PPP loans 879,489 32,521 4.94 683,262 13,479 2.64 Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,876,929 59,710 4.25 1,440,981 53,610 4.97 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,961,016 65,984 4.50 1,534,293 57,445 5.00 Real estate construction 819,452 28,501 4.65 1,056,493 37,062 4.69 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 676,091 22,733 4.50 533,290 19,178 4.80 Residential mortgage 844,337 28,153 4.46 796,497 28,922 4.85 Consumer 404,384 15,408 5.09 416,654 17,002 5.45 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (127,718 ) — — (100,242 ) — — Net loans 9,853,588 338,018 4.59 8,824,774 317,688 4.81 Total earning assets 16,803,740 449,958 3.58 % 12,957,661 399,718 4.12 % Nonearning Assets 1,487,704 1,281,490 Total Assets $ 18,291,444 $ 14,239,151 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,211,478 $ 6,903 0.11 % $ 6,564,582 $ 14,394 0.29 % Time deposits 1,166,858 4,726 0.54 1,092,698 11,284 1.38 Short-term borrowings 182,583 348 0.25 117,526 435 0.49 Other borrowings 328,887 9,378 3.81 331,915 10,514 4.23 Total interest bearing liabilities 9,889,806 21,355 0.29 % 8,106,721 36,627 0.60 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,104,058 4,315,335 Accrued interest and other liabilities 180,752 159,089 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,284,810 4,474,424 Stockholders’ Equity 2,116,828 1,658,006 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 18,291,444 $ 14,239,151 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 428,603 $ 363,091 Net interest spread(1) 3.29 % 3.52 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.41 % 3.74 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 58.85 % 62.56 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Total Assets Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,808,943 $ 1,645,816 $ 1,614,740 $ 1,529,800 $ 1,039,253 Bank of Blue Valley 1,460,751 1,419,003 1,425,434 1,376,080 1,424,261 Citywide Banks 2,685,554 2,611,842 2,632,199 2,628,963 2,639,516 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,968,612 1,990,040 1,932,234 1,853,078 1,838,260 First Bank & Trust 2,855,671 2,882,969 2,991,053 3,171,961 1,289,187 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,680,558 1,671,240 1,584,561 1,525,503 1,500,012 Minnesota Bank & Trust 872,291 955,638 995,692 1,000,168 1,007,548 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,586,951 2,494,257 2,356,918 2,032,637 2,002,663 Premier Valley Bank 1,198,540 1,126,807 1,062,607 1,076,615 1,042,437 Rocky Mountain Bank 718,956 646,821 620,800 616,157 617,169 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,209,954 1,252,096 1,264,009 1,267,488 1,262,069 Total Deposits Arizona Bank & Trust $ 1,617,732 $ 1,450,248 $ 1,453,888 $ 1,357,158 $ 886,174 Bank of Blue Valley 1,192,868 1,168,617 1,178,114 1,138,264 1,142,910 Citywide Banks 2,282,703 2,174,237 2,231,320 2,181,511 2,163,051 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,705,753 1,471,564 1,565,782 1,456,908 1,591,561 First Bank & Trust 2,367,353 2,361,391 2,427,920 2,622,716 936,366 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,509,847 1,512,106 1,426,426 1,338,677 1,307,513 Minnesota Bank & Trust 734,292 762,549 813,693 789,555 804,045 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,206,099 2,195,838 2,077,304 1,749,963 1,747,527 Premier Valley Bank 988,579 963,459 896,715 836,984 855,913 Rocky Mountain Bank 602,155 568,961 549,894 538,012 533,429 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,048,367 1,093,119 1,067,735 1,057,369 1,011,843

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 53,911 $ 59,593 $ 50,801 $ 37,795 $ 45,521 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,814 1,907 1,988 1,975 1,969 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 55,725 $ 61,500 $ 52,789 $ 39,770 $ 47,490 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,072,593 $ 1,980,904 $ 1,963,674 $ 1,769,575 $ 1,661,381 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 488,151 446,345 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 36,279 38,614 41,399 42,733 42,145 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,460,309 $ 1,366,285 $ 1,346,270 $ 1,238,691 $ 1,172,891 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32 % 12.07 % 10.49 % 8.50 % 10.90 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.14 % 18.05 % 15.90 % 12.77 % 16.11 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 142,543 $ 141,218 $ 139,605 $ 132,575 $ 122,497 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714 1,762 1,761 1,529 1,390 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 144,257 $ 142,980 $ 141,366 $ 134,104 $ 123,887 Average earning assets $ 17,123,824 $ 16,819,978 $ 16,460,124 $ 15,042,079 $ 13,868,360 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.44 % 3.51 % 3.51 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.34 3.41 3.48 3.55 3.55 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.10

Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 2,061,547 $ 2,049,081 $ 1,945,502 $ 1,968,526 $ 1,700,899 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 446,345 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 35,157 37,452 39,867 42,383 40,520 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 $ 1,214,034 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,250,092 42,245,452 42,173,675 42,093,862 36,885,390 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 48.79 $ 48.50 $ 46.13 $ 46.77 $ 46.11 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 34.33 $ 33.98 $ 31.53 $ 32.07 $ 32.91 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,450,385 $ 1,435,624 $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 $ 1,214,034 Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,996,225 $ 18,371,006 $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 446,345 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 35,157 37,452 39,867 42,383 40,520 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 18,385,063 $ 17,757,549 $ 17,628,555 $ 17,289,951 $ 15,125,799 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.89 % 8.08 % 7.54 % 7.81 % 8.03 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,543 $ 141,218 $ 139,605 $ 132,575 $ 122,497 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714 1,762 1,761 1,529 1,390 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,257 142,980 141,366 134,104 123,887 Noninterest income 32,724 33,164 30,317 32,621 31,216 Securities (gains)/losses, net (1,535 ) (2,842 ) 30 (2,829 ) (1,300 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (112 ) (83 ) 110 (36 ) (155 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (195 ) 526 (917 ) 102 120 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 175,139 $ 173,745 $ 170,906 $ 163,962 $ 153,768 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 110,627 $ 103,376 $ 102,423 $ 99,269 $ 90,396 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295 2,415 2,516 2,501 2,492 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374 1,345 35 1,899 927 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3 ) 183 194 2,621 1,763 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204 210 2,928 2,186 1,146 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 105,757 $ 99,223 $ 96,750 $ 90,062 $ 84,068 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.38 % 57.11 % 56.61 % 54.93 % 54.67 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ 44 $ 534 $ 232 $ — Occupancy — 1 9 — — Furniture and equipment 7 41 607 423 496 Professional fees 145 63 670 1,422 476 Advertising 11 6 156 42 8 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 39 — — — — Other noninterest expenses 2 55 952 67 166 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 204 $ 210 $ 2,928 $ 2,186 $ 1,146 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ — $ — $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 53,911 $ 45,521 $ 164,305 $ 95,692 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,814 1,969 5,709 6,454 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 55,725 $ 47,490 $ 170,014 $ 102,146 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,072,593 $ 1,661,381 $ 2,006,123 $ 1,618,811 Less average goodwill 576,005 446,345 576,005 446,345 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 36,279 42,145 38,745 44,824 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,460,309 $ 1,172,891 $ 1,391,373 $ 1,127,642 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.32 % 10.90 % 10.95 % 7.90 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.14 % 16.11 % 16.34 % 12.10 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 142,543 $ 122,497 $ 423,366 $ 359,154 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714 1,390 5,237 3,937 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 144,257 $ 123,887 $ 428,603 $ 363,091 Average earning assets $ 17,123,824 $ 13,868,360 $ 16,803,740 $ 12,957,661 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.30 % 3.51 % 3.37 % 3.70 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.34 3.55 3.41 3.74 Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.12 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 142,543 $ 122,497 $ 423,366 $ 359,154 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,714 1,390 5,237 3,937 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 144,257 123,887 428,603 363,091 Noninterest income 32,724 31,216 96,205 87,670 Securities gains, net (1,535 ) (1,300 ) (4,347 ) (4,964 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net (112 ) (155 ) (85 ) (604 ) Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (195 ) 120 (586 ) 1,676 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 175,139 $ 153,768 $ 519,790 $ 446,869 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 110,627 $ 90,396 $ 316,426 $ 271,694 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,295 2,492 7,226 8,169 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 2,374 927 3,754 1,902 Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3 ) 1,763 374 2,480 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 204 1,146 3,342 3,195 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 105,757 $ 84,068 $ 301,730 $ 255,948 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 60.38 % 54.67 % 58.05 % 57.28 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 578 $ 166 Occupancy — — 10 — Furniture and equipment 7 496 655 535 Professional fees 145 476 878 1,977 Advertising 11 8 173 101 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 39 — 39 — Other noninterest expenses 2 166 1,009 416 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 204 $ 1,146 $ 3,342 $ 3,195 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 PPP I loan balances $ 74,255 $ 374,174 $ 739,562 $ 957,785 $ 1,128,035 Average PPP I loan balances 174,930 597,703 841,262 1,064,863 1,128,488 PPP I fee income $ 3,886 $ 7,313 $ 7,464 $ 9,109 $ 4,542 PPP I interest income 403 1,445 2,087 2,697 2,920 Total PPP I interest income $ 4,289 $ 8,758 $ 9,551 $ 11,806 $ 7,462 PPP II loan balances $ 334,992 $ 455,001 $ 415,766 $ — $ — Average PPP II loan balances 427,745 449,856 151,255 — — PPP II fee income $ 5,784 $ 1,263 $ 223 $ — $ — PPP II interest income 1,113 1,165 375 — — Total PPP II interest income $ 6,897 $ 2,428 $ 598 $ — $ — Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.15 % 3.31 % 3.39 % 3.44 % 3.59 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.20 3.35 3.44 3.48 3.64 Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.88 0.93 1.03 0.97 1.01 Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.90 0.95 1.06 1.00 1.16 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.47 0.52 0.58 0.56 0.59 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (0.05 ) 0.13 0.07 0.01 1.05 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.24 1.31 1.46 1.45 1.30 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.39 1.47 1.63 1.62 1.48 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.12 0.18 0.18 0.25 0.19 After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.16

As of and For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average PPP I loan balances $ 535,524 $ 683,262 Average PPP II loan balances 343,965 — PPP I and II fee income $ 25,933 $ 8,197 PPP I and II interest income 6,588 5,282 Total PPP I and II interest income $ 32,521 $ 13,479 Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.28 % 3.76 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.33 3.80 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.05 0.47 After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.61 $ 0.29 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.