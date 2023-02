Israeli patent covers a country known as a hotbed for medical device innovation

Southlake, Texas, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on saving lives by making an ECG (also known as an EKG) a far more valuable screening tool through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced it has been granted a patent in Israel (Patent No. 10-2490960) from the Israel Patent Office.

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, commented, “Artificial intelligence is transforming what’s possible, and at HeartSciences we are at the leading edge of changing what’s possible with an ECG by applying AI to make it a far more valuable screening tool for heart disease detection to save lives. Israel is a hotbed for medical device innovation, with more patents granted per capita than anywhere else worldwide. This patent award further protects our IP and further validates our position as a technology innovator. Protection of our intellectual property and patents is core to our strategy as they provide intrinsic value and would be expected to be a source of major competitive advantage as we move toward commercialization.”

Millions of ECGs are performed worldwide every week and the ECG is by far the most ubiquitous cardiac test. Despite this, cardiovascular disease accounts for 17.9 million deaths annually, an estimated 32% of all deaths worldwide. The MyoVista® provides all conventional ECG information but, in addition, incorporates an AI algorithm for the detection of cardiac dysfunction. Conventional ECGs have historically had a limited, if any, role in the evaluation of cardiac dysfunction which has significantly reduced their role for heart disease screening.

To date, HeartSciences has been granted nine US patents and 31 international patents for a total of 40 granted patents. The Company has 8 additional patents pending across the US and international markets. Issued international patents are across key countries including China, Brazil, Canada, India, South Korea, Mexico, and key European markets such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

