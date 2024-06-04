Southlake, TX, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced that on June 3, 2024, the Company received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that HeartSciences has regained compliance with bid price requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and that the Company is therefore in compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing requirements and the scheduled hearing has now been cancelled.