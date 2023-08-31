Southlake, TX, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with FJ Medical, Denmark.

FJ Medical has been appointed as HeartSciences’ distributor for the MyoVista® wavECGTM and related supplies for the Nordic countries of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. FJ Medical has more than 23 years of experience selling cardiac imaging and screening equipment in the Nordic region and is based in Denmark. The agreement requires stocking MyoVista devices and supplies. Distributors are also required to provide prompt technical service to customers in the region to satisfy the quality and support requirements.

Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences, stated, “We have been undertaking numerous evaluation and physician engagement activities in Denmark and the appointment of FJ Medical will help us leverage these relationships as we prepare for commercialization.”

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECGTM, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista® Device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista® are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com . Twitter: @HeartSciences