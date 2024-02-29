Palmetto Publishing’s latest children’s adventure book will benefit a school in Mexico

The Grate Cheese Escape cover

Charleston, SC, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspired by stories shared with her grandchildren, author Linda Horwitz Lager wrote The Grate Cheese Escape, a fantastic voyage by three brave cheeses. Complete with imaginative illustrations by Violetta Vrublevskaya, The Grate Cheese Escape makes an ideal gift for the young cheese fan. Part of the proceeds from book sales will go to support the Chepinitas, a K-12 school author Linda Horwitz Lager founded in Veracruz, Mexico.

Together, the adventurous sisters Brie, Feta, and Gouda make up the Cheesettes. On the day of their market sale, they make a daring escape and embark on an adventure in cheese freedom. Savoring Chicago’s culinary sights and venturing from the Hancock Center to the Cheesecake Factory, the Cheesettes rescue other wayward cheeses all along the way. Escaping traps and bubbling cauldrons, their cheesy odyssey takes them to a train bound for New Orleans, and then a grand cruise ship. The Cheesettes risk all to save their dairy companions and row ashore to build a joyful cheesy community.

The Grate Cheese Escape is an ideal adventure for young readers that parents and caregivers will get a splendid kick out of as well. The book celebrates the power of friendship and community while basking in the wonders of childhood imagination.

The Grate Cheese Escape is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Linda Lager

About the Author:

Linda Horwitz Lager makes her living as a passionate violin teacher and dedicated performer with The Symphony. A faithful philanthropist, Linda drives for Lyft to support the Chepinitas K-12 School she founded in Veracruz, Mexico, over 8 years ago. She was inspired to write a children’s book after sharing delightful stories with her grandkids. Her three main characters in The Grate Cheese Escape are based on her beloved grandkids, and another character, Chedder Chep, is inspired by the Chepinitas school. Her earnings from the book will be used to continue to support her educational mission.

Available for interviews: Author, Linda Horwitz Lager

Attachment

The Grate Cheese Escape

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing [email protected]