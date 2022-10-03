Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market to value USD 2 Billion by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market to value USD 2 Billion by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Major heat recovery steam generator market participants include John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Cleaver-Brooks, Clayton Industries, John Cockerill, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, General Electric, Siemens Energy, Sofinter S.p.a, Rentech Boilers, Thermax Limited, Kelvion Holding GmbH, and S.A. HAMON.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The heat recovery steam generator market is expected to record a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

According to the World Bank, around 56% of the world’s population resides in cities, indicating rapid urbanization. The constant rise in the urban population is driving residential and commercial infrastructure development, adding to the energy demand. In hot and tropical urban environments, buildings require air conditioning and ventilation solutions, which will further increase power requirements in modern infrastructure. Since heat exchangers play a key role in improving the efficiency of steam turbines to increase power generation capacities, accelerated urbanization and the subsequent rise in energy demand will bolster the adoption of HRSG solutions.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3374

Heat recovery steam generator market is poised to register a commendable valuation from the horizontal design segment by 2030, owing to better compatibility with gas turbines. The HRSGs used at power generation facilities are large and complex in design, making the installation of these systems a major undertaking. The natural circulation horizontal design is suitable for recovering heat from gas turbines, as the tubes are long and large in diameter. Additionally, the relatively cost-effective manufacturing of type of evaporator over vertical design tubes will also encourage the adoption of horizontal HRSG designs.

The heat recovery steam generator market share from combined cycle operation segment is predicted to witness substantial gains during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the shifting preference toward gas-based power generation systems.  Combined cycle gas plants are gaining rapid traction due to major advantages such as ease of construction and cost-effectiveness. Burning of gases also produces fewer pollutants than burning oil or coal, which may add to the popularity of gas-based CC power systems.  

The heat recovery steam generator market is projected to observe a growth rate of more than 5% from the chemical applications through 2030. The chemical industry is witnessing significant demand from various sectors including food manufacturing, consumer products, and metal processing, among others. Food manufacturers purchase products that are formulation-intensive and thus require high-quality chemicals to meet product specifications. To obtain the ideal quality level in chemicals, chemical processing plants are integrating components such as HRSGs in their operations.

North America heat recovery steam generator market valued at more than USD 300 million in 2021. The growing demand for electricity is one of the primary factors boosting regional industry expansion. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), close to 4.12 trillion kWh of electricity was generated from utility-scale generators in the country in 2021.

Heat exchangers can play a prominent role in T&D grids to transport and cool the oil used in the power transformers. The constant increase in electricity demand will therefore make heat recovery steam generator an important feature in electrical power grids across the United States over the forthcoming years.

Some of the top players operating in the heat recovery steam generator market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, General Electric, Siemens Energy, John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Cleaver-Brooks, S.A. HAMON, John Cockerill, Thermax Limited, and Kelvion Holding GmbH. Many of these companies are focusing on signing key agreements with other entities to reinforce their market position.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3374

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3   Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Insights
3.1    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2    Innovation & technology landscape
3.3    Comparative analysis of various industries
3.4    Heat Integration analysis
3.5    Regulatory landscape
3.6    Industry impact forces
3.6.1    Growth drivers
3.6.1.1    America & Europe
3.6.1.1.1    Increasing utilization of cogeneration technology
3.6.1.1.2    Focus on combined cycle generation
3.6.1.2    Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
3.6.1.2.1    Growing investment toward generating capacity expansion
3.6.1.2.2    Robust industrial sector growth
3.6.1.3    Latin America
3.6.1.3.1    Positive outlook toward non-conventional energy utilization
3.6.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1    High initial investments
3.7    COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook
3.8    Growth potential analysis
3.9    Porter’s Analysis
3.10    Competitive landscape, 2021
3.11    PESTEL Analysis

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us:
Aashit Tiwari
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
USA: +1-302-846-7766
Europe: +44-742-759-8484
APAC: +65-3129-7718
Email: sales@gminsights.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.