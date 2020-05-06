Heather Goodell Promoted to RealManage Corporate Controller

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Dallas, Texas, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Heather Goodell, CPA, to Corporate Controller. 

Heather initially began her career with RealManage in 2009, where she was a Regional Controller for the Accounting Service Group for three years. In 2012 she left to start her own consulting business, which she grew successfully for six years. Heather eventually rejoined the RealManage Family of brands in January of 2019, where she served as the Corporate Accounting Manager. Due to Heather’s tremendous success in that role and the expansion of the company, she has been promoted to Corporate Controller.

Heather is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master of Accounting Degree. She has 20 years of accounting experience in several industries, including manufacturing, construction, and property management.

Chris O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer, states, “Heather has been a wonderful contributor, and we couldn’t be happier to offer her this promotion. Her can-do attitude exemplifies our corporate culture, and her experience, talents, and a strong aptitude for a management role make her the ideal candidate for our Corporate Controller position.”

About RealManage

RealManage is a community management company that manages thousands of community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.

Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Causey
RealManage
866-403-1588
[email protected]
